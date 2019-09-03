FITHIAN — Jake Edmondson found the back of the net twice as part of a string of four unanswered goals Monday, leading Monticello boys’ soccer past Oakwood/Salt Fork 4-1.
Sam Haugen and Andrew Ellison both scored once and assisted once for the Sages (3-0) in the nonconference victory, and Rye Johnson turned in three saves as goalkeeper.
Brady Tevebaugh netted the lone marker for the Comets (2-1-1), who received 11 netminder saves from Chris Winkler.
Rockets silence Knights. Andrew Miller’s second-half goal was all the offense Unity boys’ soccer needed in a 1-0 non-league win over visiting Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond.
Wyatt Camp posted a five-save shutout in net for the Rockets (2-2), offsetting eight stops by Brandon Lindstrom for the Knights (1-1-1).
Seeleys pace Spartans. Zac Seeley potted three goals and Wes Seeley added another for St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ soccer during a 5-1 nonconference home triumph over Schlarman.
Brayden Grimsey accounted for the other tally for the Spartans (1-3-1).
The Hilltoppers (0-3) received a goal from Natalie Vasquez and 17 keeper saves from Ethan Vasquez.
Cornjerkers work to draw. Cameron Flint and Neil Williams each dented the twine for Hoopeston Area boys’ soccer, but the host Cornjerkers eventually settled for a 2-2 tie with St. Teresa, the reigning Class 1A third-place program.
Payton Berlin made four stops in goal for Hoopeston Area (3-0-1).
Eagles outlast Maroons. Visiting Rantoul overcame a stiff nonconference challenge from Clinton, eventually landing a 25-20, 15-25, 28-26 success to move to 2-0 on the year.
The Maroons (0-3) were keyed by Bethany Overbey’s six kills.
Tigers win once. Sophia Solava and Serena Palacios teamed up for a 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 doubles win, pacing Urbana girls’ tennis in a triangular at Galesburg.
The Tigers lost to both the host (4-0) and Peoria Notre Dame (4-1), with Solava and Palacios earning their victory in the latter match.