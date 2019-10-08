Monday's prep highlights: Heritage, CG/B excel in volleyball tourney
In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Farmer City
■ Decatur Lutheran 2, Blue Ridge 0. The No. 1 Knights were stumped by the No. 9 seed — 25-18, 25-22 — despite Nadia Beadle’s 11 digs and four kills, Jenna Mozingo’s 15 digs and Gracie Shaffer’s 12 assists.
■ Decatur Lutheran 2, Villa Grove 0. The eighth-seeded Blue Devils opened their tournament run with a 25-18, 25-10 setback.
■ Blue Ridge 2, Villa Grove 1. Beadle roared to 23 digs and 14 kills for the Knights (23-6), who recovered from their earlier setback to douse the Blue Devils (10-10) by a 22-25, 25-12, 25-19 margin. Shaffer added 30 assists to go with Meah Carter’s 10 kills for Blue Ridge.
At Bethany
■ Okaw Valley 2, Arcola 0. The 12th-seeded Purple Riders were dispatched 25-12, 25-9 by the No. 4 Timberwolves despite Ariana Warren’s three kills and Lizzie Budd’s five assists.
■ Arcola 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Hallee Gauna’s six kills and four blocks helped the Purple Riders (5-13) spring an upset on the No. 5 Bombers — 25-22, 26-24. Chloe Ingram added four kills for Arcola. Madelyn Tipsword boasted 10 digs and seven kills for A-O, which landed 10 digs apiece from Chance Scales and Ireland McHood.
■ Okaw Valley 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Both Tipsword and Cassi Newbanks finished five kills for the Bombers (11-9), who were turned away 25-15, 25-15. Newbanks added six digs in the loss.
At Broadlands
■ Heritage 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Kiley Knoll, Bri Struck and Bree Buck all completed six kills as the second-seeded Hawks worked around the No. 10 Knights 25-13, 25-23. Olivia Sorensen’s 24 assists set up Heritage’s attack. ALAH was led by Mackenzi Bowles’ eight kills and two digs, as well as Alisha Frederick’s 15 assists and eight digs.
■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Cumberland 0. The Knights (8-16) bounced back against the No. 7 Pirates — 25-21, 25-19 — behind Bowles’ nine kills, Frederick’s 15 assists and six digs, and Michaela Powell’s 10 digs.
■ Heritage 2, Cumberland 1. Struck rounded up 15 kills and six digs for the Hawks (22-4), who staved off the Pirates 25-17, 13-25, 25-22. Sorensen produced 25 assists and seven digs in the victory to go with Anna Sanders’ 14 digs.
At Kansas
■ Tri-County 2, Sangamon Valley 0. The third-seeded Titans earned a 25-12, 25-15 win over the 11th-seeded Storm to open their tournament stay.
■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Tri-County 1. The sixth-seeded Broncos (14-9) pulled off a small upset of the Titans (16-7) via a 25-22, 10-25, 25-18 decision. This came after a win over Sangamon Valley. Kaylenn Hunt finished with 19 kills and eight blocks on the evening to go with Melia Eskew’s 34 assists for Tri-County.
Nontournament
■ Arthur Christian School 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Ava Yoder bashed 10 kills for the host Conquering Riders (27-1), who set aside the Eagles (13-11) 25-20, 26-24 in an East Central Illinois Conference matchup. Lindsey Mast added 10 digs for ACS.
■ Milford 2, Cissna Park 0. Caley Mowrey’s 10 kills and three blocks aided the host Bearcats (16-3-1) in a 25-19, 25-18 nonconference success against the Timberwolves (3-16-2). Kaylee Warren dished out 24 assists to additionally help Milford. Cissna Park received seven kills from Kristen Walder and 17 assists from Mikayla Knake.
■ Oakwood 2, Judah Christian 0. Katelyn Young put together a 10-kill, four-block evening for the host Comets (13-11) during a 25-20, 25-9 nonconference victory versus the Tribe (11-7). Aaliyah Denius notched another six kills for Oakwood.
■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Fisher 0. Brooke Walder and Addison Oyer each notched seven kills as the visiting Panthers (18-4) blew past the Bunnies (3-17) by a 25-14, 25-5 ledger. Abbie Schmidt contributed 13 assists to the PBL cause.
■ Ridgeview 2, Iroquois West 0. Despite 10 digs and three kills from Shelby Johnson, the host Raiders (1-15) suffered a 25-22, 25-9 non-league loss to the Mustangs (11-11). Emma Lopez’s seven assists and four digs also helped IW.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Tri-Valley 1. In a highly competitive nonconference match, Kennedi Burnett’s 20 kills, 14 digs and two aces keyed the visiting Spartans (19-4) to a 28-30, 31-29, 26-24 triumph. Emily Bigger (38 assists, four aces) and Rylee Stahl (13 digs) also shone for SJ-O.
■ Schlarman 2, Danville 0. Emma Bogen and Cece Damilano boasted nine kills and nine assists apiece as the host Hilltoppers (7-8-2) turned in a 25-19, 27-25 non-league win over the Vikings (4-20).
■ Seeger (Ind.) 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The visiting Blue Devils (11-7) went across state lines and fell 25-16, 25-20, 25-18. Emily Meidel’s 12 kills, Sophia Rome’s 10 kills and Saddie Penrod’s 19 assists paced BHRA.
■ Sullivan 2, Neoga 1. Avery Still compiled 14 kills for the host Redskins (7-16) in a 24-26, 25-19, 25-22 nonconference success. Emily White (32 assists) and Lilly Null (12 digs) also starred for Sullivan.
■ Tuscola 2, Uni High 0. Katie Dean clubbed 14 kills for the visiting Warriors (13-8-1) during their 25-9, 25-17 nonconference triumph versus the Illineks (1-14). Maddie Green’s 24 assists also paced the Tuscola offense.
■ Watseka 2, St. Anne 1. Kinzie Parsons put forth 16 kills and six blocks for the host Warriors (14-9-1), who rallied past a non-league opponent 21-25, 25-18, 28-26. Sydney McTaggart’s 29 digs and Grace Smith’s 11 assists and three aces also spurred Watseka.
In boys' soccer
■ Danville First Baptist 2, Arthur Christian School 2. Second-half tallies from Steven White and Jaden Mist allowed the host Conquering Riders (7-12-2) to rally from a one-goal halftime deficit and secure a tie. First Baptist’s markers were recorded by Joel Menez and Joel Cundiff.
■ Hoopeston Area 11, Clifton Central 0. Neil Williams, Cameron Flint, Josh Delfino, Nick Hofer and Ben Brown all potted two goals for the Cornjerkers (20-3-1) to pick up a nonconference victory. Payton Berlin pitched his eighth shutout of the year in net.
■ Judah Christian 5, Rantoul 2. A four-goal second half keyed the host Tribe (13-5-1) past the Eagles (6-9-2) in non-league action. Caleb Aldridge and Joe Linsner each turned in one goal and two assists for Judah to go with Tyler Grenda’s five keeper saves.
■ Monticello 4, Blue Ridge 1. Sam Haugen found the back of the net twice and assisted on another goal as the host Sages (17-1-1) set a single-season school record for wins by topping the Knights (8-11-2) in non-league play. Rye Johnson turned in six saves in the cage for Monticello. Brenden Flannell banked Blue Ridge’s goal.
■ Normal U-High 3, Champaign Central 0. The visiting Maroons (14-3-3) were shut out for the first time all season in a nonconference defeat. Nate Allen secured 10 saves in net during the loss.
■ Roanoke-Benson 3, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Both Parker Rollins and Ethan Kasper came up with two goalkeeper saves for the visiting Bunnies (13-5-2), who dropped a nonconference tilt.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Watseka 0. Hunter Ketchum bagged a four-save shutout in net for the visiting Spartans (5-13-3), who earned a non-league win over the Warriors (0-23). Luke Cohen, Tyler Sullivan, Logan Ingram and Emily Elsbernd all scored for SJ-O.
In girls’ tennis
■ At Champaign. Centennial swept Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 9-0 in nonconference play at Lindsay Courts. Aviv Sagiv, Cayla Risinger, Nicole Vozovoy, Yehyun Nam and Andie Wilson all won in singles and doubles for the Chargers. Katie Steidinger at No. 6 singles and the duo of Grace Christensen and Lexi Darbutt at No. 3 doubles were the Falcons’ most competitive entities, each losing 6-4, 6-3.
In girls’ swimming
■ At Danville. Olivia McMurry won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events (27.46 seconds and 1 minute, 2.43 seconds, respectively) and swam a leg on a victorious 400 free relay unit (4:26.86) as Mahomet-Seymour held off Danville and Urbana 121-91-48. The Bulldogs also received triumphs from Carly Raver in the 1-meter dive (157.50) and Olivia Ross in the 100 breaststroke (1:30.83). The runner-up Vikings captured the top spot in seven events, with Lela Wagner winning the 100 butterfly (1:06.20) and 500 free (5:51.46) and accepting laps on successful foursomes in the 200 medley relay (2:04.95) and 200 free relay (1:53.81). The Tigers’ Elena Poulosky placed third in both the 100 free (1:04.19) and 200 free (2:31.09).
Colin Likas is prep sports coordinator at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).