In boys’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
■ Warrensburg-Latham 57, Sullivan 47. The eighth-seeded Redskins (3-18) couldn’t slow down the No. 5 seed during a consolation semifinal. Sullivan slides into a 6 p.m. Wednesday seventh-place game with No. 7 Clinton.
■ Shelbyville 49, Clinton 30. The seventh-seeded Maroons (5-19) suffered their second loss of the tournament, this one in a consolation semifinal. Clinton draws into a 6 p.m. Wednesday seventh-place tilt with No. 8 Sullivan.
Nontournament
■ Danville First Baptist 54, Champaign Cyclones 52. In nonconference play, First Baptist took a close victory. Bryson Harris led the Knights with 19 points, followed by Joel Cundiff with 13 points.
In girls’ basketball
■ Arthur Christian School 62, Maroa-Forsyth 47. Now winners of their last nine outings, the Conquering Riders improved to 21-7 overall in nonconference action. Alexa Franklin scored a game-high 29 points to go along with seven rebounds and five steals. Lindsey Mast sank three three-pointers to score 12 points overall.
■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Decatur Lutheran 19. Lincoln Prairie Conference play brought the Knights (15-11) a victory on their senior night. Kirsten Corum was the game’s top scorer with 13 points for ALAH, Jolynn Barbee added 11 points and Abby Abercrombie had 11 rebounds.
■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 49, Salt Fork 32. BHRA is on an eight-game win streak and improved to 25-5 by defeating its Vermilion Valley Conference opponent at home. Emily Meidel scored 16 points for the Blue Devils, Sierra Bryant scored 10 points and Emma Clapp rounded out the game with 10 points. The 17-12 Storm saw its four-game win streak end but had key scorers in Mackenzie Russell and Kayleigh Davis with 10 points each.
■ Dwight 47, Cissna Park 31. A 21 percent shooting night from the field doomed the host Timberwolves (6-22), who had a two-game win streak end with this Sangamon Valley Conference result. Mikayla Knake’s 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals paced Cissna Park, which received nine points and three assists from Alexis Seggebruch on top of eight rebounds from Bonnie Russell.
■ El Paso-Gridley 42, LeRoy 33. The Titans outscored the host Panthers (6-20) in Heart of Illinois Conference play. LeRoy had 12 points scored from Kiera Spratt along with Layna Spratt’s eight points and Charly Warlow’s six points.
■ Hoopeston Area 29, Armstrong-Potomac 18. The Cornjerkers (12-14), led by Ali Watson’s 17 points, produced a win over the visiting Trojans (5-18) in VVC play.
■ Judah Christian 32, Decatur Christian 21. Jenna Barnhart’s eight points and 10 rebounds keyed the host Tribe (15-12) to an East Central Illinois Conference success. Megan Wolf’s eight points and Lily Berry’s five points also aided Judah’s cause.
■ Oakwood 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11. Katelyn Young’s 27 points guided the Comets (22-6) to a win over VVC opponent G-RF. Aubrey Wells also had 10 points for the Comets. The Buffaloes (0-21) were led by Cheyanne Hasselbring with five points.
■ Pana 61, Danville 53. Erin Houpt broke the all-time Danville High scoring record, previously held by current Colorado State men’s hoopster Kendle Moore, as the junior Houpt produced 36 points during a nonconference loss by the Vikings (14-14). Moore's career point total is 1,732.
“It’s a really nice accomplishment,” Houpt said, “because I look up to Kendle and he works hard, loves to win and is a competitor. I really wish we would have won the game (Monday), though. It is an honor because a lot of great players have come through DHS.”
Anijah Reed’s five points was Danville’s next-best mark for the night.
■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 50, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 37. The 19-8 Panthers defeated 11-15 GCMS in nonconference action. Mackenzie Bruns led PBL with 15 points, followed by Brooke Walder with 10 points. GCMS’s top scorer was Ryleigh Brown with 10 points
■ Ridgeview 63, Eureka 58. These HOIC rivals remained close throughout the whole game, but with four double-digit scorers, the Mustangs (22-4) edged out a win. Kelly Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, River Rosales had 16 points and seven rebounds, Emma Nunamaker had 15 points and seven rebounds and Peyton Rinkenberger scored 11 points for Ridgeview.
■ St. Thomas More 38, Rantoul 32. The Sabers (8-13) had a 23-12 lead at halftime and held on for the win in Illini Prairie Conference action. Kennedy Ramshaw was STM’s top scorer with 16 points, while Bridget DeLorenzo complemented with seven points. For the Eagles (4-20), MyeJoi Williams led her team with 13 points.
■ Schlarman 56, Milford 25. Both Capria Brown and Emma Bogen turned in a double-double for the visiting Hilltoppers (15-6), who succeeded for the 10th consecutive outing in romping past the Bearcats (16-9) during Vermilion Valley Conference play. Brown finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds to go with Bogen’s 10 points and 12 boards, while Schlarman also netted 16 points from Tannah Ceader. Kaylee Warren banked a trio of three-pointers on her way to 14 points for Milford.
■ Sullivan 46, St. Teresa 44. Sullivan (21-5) avenged a previous loss against the Bulldogs, three nights prior in the Central Illinois Conference Tournament final, through 26 points by Emily White, 10 points from Avery Still and Lilly Null’s 10 rebounds. Sullivan also won the CIC regular-season championship with this result.
■ Tri-County 60, Okaw Valley 14. Tri-County remains undefeated in Lincoln Prairie Conference play and moves to 23-5 on the season with its latest win. Tayler Barry had a game-high 21 points, and teammate Bella Dudley followed with 11 for the Titans, who have won 13 in a row.
■ Urbana 63, Mahomet-Seymour 48. Taking an early lead and running with it, the Tigers (13-13) rounded out nonconference play for the regular season with a victory. The Bulldogs (15-12) were led by Savannah Orgeron and Makayla Rosenbery with 10 points apiece. Nichole Taylor snagged 16 rebounds as well.
■ Uni High 51, Normal Calvary 31. An ECIC matchup had the Illineks improve to 15-11 with a key performance by Lara Marinov (19 points). Emma Murawski scored 11 points along with grabbing seven steals, while Dina Hashash had nine points, seven rebounds and five assists for Uni High.
■ Villa Grove/Heritage 63, Cumberland 33. Another LPC game improved the Blue Devils to four straight wins and 22-5 on the season. Aliya Holloman scored a game-high 29 points, with Kyleigh Block following with 15 points for VG/H.
■ Westville 42, Chrisman 31. VVC play ended with the Tigers (7-21) pulling off a road win. Hunter Lange led her team with 18 points, and Lydia Gondzur followed with nine points. For Chrisman (0-19), Hannah Mitchell was the top scorer with 14 points.