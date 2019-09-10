In volleyball
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Iroquois West 0. Emily Meidel stormed to 18 kills for the visiting Blue Devils (3-2), who outlasted the Raiders (0-6) in a 25-12, 25-16 nonconference result. Ashlynn Griffin’s 18 assists and seven digs apiece from Sarah Story and Sophia Rome also paced BHRA. Shelby Johnson (11 digs, three blocks) and Emma Lopez (six digs, three assists) fueled IW in defeat.
Blue Ridge 2, Fisher 0. Meah Carter balanced seven kills with three blocks for the host Knights (8-0) in a 25-7, 25-11 nonconference win over the Bunnies (3-6). Nadia Beadle (13 digs) and Gracie Shaffer (16 assists) led Blue Ridge in their respective categories. Leah McCoy’s six digs and one kill keyed Fisher.
Chrisman 2, Villa Grove 1. Madie Burwell landed eight kills and Reagan Cheely dished out 11 assists for the host Blue Devils (5-4), but the Cardinals (2-2) pushed through to a 25-18, 20-25, 28-26 non-league win.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Jessica Freehill was the offensive and defensive leader for the visiting Falcons (4-4) in a 25-13, 25-18 Heart of Illinois Conference setback, posting six kills and seven digs. Mady Schutte added six assists to GCMS’s cause.
Grant Park 2, Cissna Park 0. Mikayla Knake boasted 13 digs and seven assists for the Timberwolves (2-6), but that wasn’t enough in a 25-11, 25-14 non-league loss. Both Audrey Kaeb and Emma Morrical put up three kills for Cissna Park.
Herscher 2, Prairie Central 0. The host Hawks (1-3) dropped a non-league match 25-18, 25-20.
Hoopeston Area 2, Donovan 0. Ali Watson’s five kills and four blocks played a big role in the host Cornjerkers (2-5) persevering in a nonconference tilt — 25-15, 25-14. Marissa Rush’s 10 digs and Emma Glotzbach’s five aces also factored into the result.
Judah Christian 2, Greenview 0. The host Tribe (7-2) pulled out its fourth consecutive win, this one coming in East Central Illinois Conference action by a 25-12, 25-10 score. Jenna Barnhart’s five kills, Abby Fredrick’s 10 assists and Maggie Pritts’ three digs were statistical leaders for Judah.
Maroa-Forsyth 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. A team-best six kills from Madelyn Tipsword wasn’t enough to push the host Bombers (7-3) to a nonconference success, as they dropped a 31-29, 25-12 decision. Both Katy Morrison and Ireland McHood reached double-digit digs for A-O with 14 and 10, respectively.
Monticello 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. Haliey Peirce bashed six kills for the host Sages (6-3) in a non-league win versus the Knights (3-6) — 25-11, 25-20. Renni Fultz added nine digs and five aces for Monticello. Mackenzi Bowles and Cheyenne Chupp both turned in four kills for ALAH to go with 10 assists from Alisha Frederick.
Paris 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Despite nine kills from Taylor Stal, the Buffaloes (0-7) couldn’t find their way to a nonconference victory in a 25-22, 25-15 outcome. Sydnie Spires’ eight assists and three blocks apiece from Stal and Trinity Collins also paced G-RF.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Rantoul 1. Addison Oyer piled up 13 kills and six digs for the host Panthers (8-0), who held off the Eagles (3-3) in non-league action — 25-13, 24-26, 25-12 — to keep their perfect record intact. Abbie Schmidt’s 20 assists and seven digs as well as Makayla Klann’s 16 digs aided PBL.
Tri-County 2, Martinsville 0. Kaylenn Hunt’s 11 kills and Cailynne Phillips’ 10 kills allowed the Titans (3-2) to overpower a nonconference opponent 25-13, 25-20. Melia Eskew shored up the Tri-County attack with 17 assists.
Tuscola 2, Arcola 0. Karli Dean racked up seven kills and five aces for the visiting Warriors (6-4-1), who won this version of the Cola Wars over the Purple Riders 25-19, 26-24. Maddie Green turned in eight digs and seven assists for Tuscola. Chloe Ingram (four kills, three digs) and Hallee Gauna (three kills, two blocks, two aces) topped Arcola’s stat chart.
In boys' soccer
Iroquois West 8, Blue Ridge 1. Diego Camarena potted three goals for the visiting Raiders (6-2) in a nonconference win over the Knights (5-3-1). Jean Meza added two goals for IW. Outside of a goal from Victor Reynolds, assisted by Colin Magenheimer, Blue Ridge couldn’t dent the Raiders.
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth 6, Unity 2. The visiting Rockets (4-4) saw a three-match win streak conclude with a nonconference defeat. Both Zach Ohlsson and Andrew Manrique found the back of the net on unassisted plays for Unity.
In boys' golf
At Dwight. Lukas Ball shot 44 at Dwight Country Club to earn a share of second place individually, but he couldn’t push Watseka past Dwight in a 185-189 defeat. Jordan Schroeder’s 45 and Dylan Harris’ 46 rounded out the Warriors’ top three.
At Hoopeston. Gabe Huddleston secured medalist honors at Hubbard Trail Country Club via a 44, guiding Schlarman to a 189-192-241-252 win over Milford, Cissna Park and Hoopeston Area. Mark Lukas backed Huddleston with a 46, sharing second-place honors with the Bearcats’ James Birch. Milford’s second golfer, CJ VanHoveln, was narrowly off that pace at 47. Top scorers for the Timberwolves and Cornjerkers, respectively, were Gavin Spears (54) and Owen Johnson (59).
At Tuscola. Jacob Butler and Dallas Sisk each turned in a 40 at Ironhorse Golf Club as Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sped by Charleston JV and Tuscola 166-198-211. Derek Tuttle and Alex Kuhns each carded a 43 for the Purple Riders, as well. Jayden Gaines’ 51 was the top score for the Warriors.
In girls' golf
At Farmer City. Katie Kamman’s 45 was the best local score — and good for second place — but only helped Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to third place as a team behind Pontiac and Blue Ridge, 187-206-213, at Woodlawn Country Club. Abby Spiller added a 47 for the Falcons, a stat matched by the Knights’ Ashlyn Voyles to lead Blue Ridge. Macy Baird contributed a 55 for the Knights.
At Hoopeston. Alyssa Yaden’s 55 and Payton Armstrong’s 58 were integral to Hoopeston Area earning its first team win of the year, defeating Milford 244-255 with Cissna Park also participating at Hubbard Trail Country Club. The Bearcats received a 58 from Kristin Butler and a 63 from Baelee Luce. Emily Hylbert’s 65 led the Timberwolves.
In girls' tennis
At Gibson City. Summer Roesch was victorious at No. 1 singles and doubles to push Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley past Watseka 5-4. Roesch took an 8-0 decision playing solo and teamed with Payton Beach to post an 8-1 doubles outcome. Katie Steidinger and Riley Cushman added victories at No. 5 and 6 singles for the Falcons. Ashton Peters and Emily Crosswell each were successful twice for the Warriors, teaming for a win at No. 2 doubles and grabbing a point at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively.