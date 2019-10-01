in volleyball
Danville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Vikings (4-17) surpassed the Buffaloes (1-13) in a 25-16, 25-16 nonconference result despite Taylor Stal’s four kills and Sydnie Spires’ 11 digs for G-RF.
El Paso-Gridley 2, Fisher 0. The visiting Bunnies (3-15) couldn’t prevail in a 25-7, 25-16 Heart of Illinois Conference meeting, led by Katie Landers’ three digs and Jordan Fitzgerald’s one ace.
Heritage 2, Tuscola 0. Bri Struck turned in a nine-kill, seven-dig effort for the host Hawks (18-4) during a 25-10, 25-21 non-league victory over the Warriors (9-6-1). Olivia Sorensen’s 14 assists and three digs also helped Heritage. Karli Dean’s five kills and Kyra Moyer’s 10 digs were statistical leaders for Tuscola in defeat.
Milford 2, Tri-Point 0. Maya McEwen recorded six aces and a block for the Bearcats (13-3-1) during a non-league triumph — 25-12, 25-14. Caley Mowrey’s five kills and one block, Kaylee Warren’s 18 assists and Sam Conley’s nine digs also led Milford.
Monticello 2, Clinton 0. The visiting Sages (9-6) stunted a three-match losing streak by topping the Maroons (4-12) 25-11, 25-20 in a nonconference showcase. Haliey Perice’s seven kills and seven digs, along with Renni Fultz’s 13 kills, showed the way for Monticello.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Oakwood 0. Seven kills apiece from Addison Oyer and Brooke Walder keyed the host Panthers (16-4) to a 25-11, 25-15 non-league triumph versus the Comets (11-10). Abbie Schmidt’s 18 assists and Makayla Klann’s 13 digs each played a positive role as well for PBL. Katelyn Young’s six kills and two blocks topped Oakwood’s chart.
St. Anne 2, Cissna Park 0. Despite seven kills from Kristen Walder and six more from Bonnie Russell, the host Timberwolves (3-14-2) dropped a 28-26, 25-20 non-league decision. Mikayla Knake contributed 18 assists and seven digs for Cissna Park as well.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. The visiting Spartans (16-4) eclipsed the Falcons (9-7) 25-9, 25-10 in a nonconference bout behind six kills apiece from Katelyn Berry, Kennedi Burnett and Payton Vallee, in addition to 20 assists from Emily Bigger. Without leading attacker Jessica Freehill, the Falcons were paced by Emily Clinton’s three kills and Lindsey Heinz’s six assists.
St. Teresa 2, Unity 0. The visiting Rockets (20-1) suffered their first loss of the year, coming in a nonconference bout by a 25-14, 25-21 margin. Emma Bleecher (12 kills) and Jalyn Powell (16 assists, nine digs) led the Unity charge.
South Newton (Ind.) 2, Iroquois West 0. Despite good defense from Merrek Sweeney (four digs), Anahi Munoz (four digs) and Shelby Johnson (three digs), the host Raiders (1-12) fell 25-14, 25-4 in nonconference action.
Uni High 2, Greenview 1. Mary Walker’s three kills and Lara Marinov’s five aces guided the Illineks (1-11) to their first win of 2019, coming in three sets in East Central Illinois Conference play.
Villa Grove 2, Judah Christian 0. The host Blue Devils (8-8) moved back to .500 by collecting a 25-20, 25-20 non-league win over the Tribe (11-5). Samantha Campbell’s four kills and three blocks keyed Villa Grove, as did Reagan Cheely’s 11 assists and Kyleigh Block’s seven kills.
Watseka 2, Westville 0. Kinzie Parsons’ five kills and two blocks sparked the visiting Warriors (12-9-1) in a 25-14, 25-13 non-league success against the Tigers (5-5). Also pacing Watseka were Sydney McTaggart’s 15 digs and Grace Smith’s eight assists. Corinn Crippin’s six kills and Jasmyn Meeker’s five assists fueled the Westville attack.
In boys' soccer
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Arthur Christian School 2. Scott McClain and Laytin Pratt each banked a goal in the second half to rally the visiting Knights (5-6-2) from a 2-0 intermission deficit into a nonconference draw with the Conquering Riders (6-9-1). Josh Skowronski compiled a goal and an assist for Arthur Christian to go with 10 keeper saves from Evan Oliver.
Danville First Baptist 3, Hammond (Ind.) City Baptist 2. Joel Menez produced a hat trick for visiting Danville, which scored the second half’s only goal en route to victory. Ashton Lazzell turned in a 10-save performance in net for Danville.
Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Unity 0. In a battle of future Class 1A regional semifinal opponents, the host Bunnies (13-2-2) set aside the Rockets (5-10) behind two goals from Alex Minion, a third from Ethan Kasper and a one-save shutout by Parker Rollins.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Watseka 1. Although Duncan McKenna dented the twine for the host Warriors (0-18), assisted by Fernando Oralano, the Buffaloes (2-12-1) snagged a non-league win.
Judah Christian 1, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. Bobby Rodriquez broke the goal line in the second half for the host Tribe (11-4-1), which collected its second consecutive 1-0 victory, this one over the Spartans (3-12-2) in nonconference play. Gabe Seeber recorded a five-save shutout for Judah. SJ-O netminder Hunter Ketchum hauled in four saves.
Roanoke-Benson 7, Blue Ridge 2. Victor Reynolds boasted a goal and an assist for the visiting Knights (7-10-2), who were stalled in a non-league matchup. Brenden Flannell put up Blue Ridge’s other tally.
In boys' golf
At Crete. Iroquois West’s Ryan Tilstra recorded the 10th-best score in the Twin Valley Conference Tournament field to lead his squad at Balmoral Woods Country Club.
At Farmer City. Despite a medalist-earning 38 from Aaron Jayne, Blue Ridge couldn’t hold off LeRoy in a 182-204 decision at Woodlawn Country Club. All six of the Panthers’ golfers shot between 45 and 47, led by 45s from Nate Perry and Bobby Spratt.
At Hoopeston. Oakwood’s top three outputs were better than Hoopeston Area’s No. 1 score as the Comets knocked off the Cornjerkers 218-255 at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Oakwood’s Logan Hoshauer took medalist status with a 48, followed by teammates Travis Goodner (53) and Reed Sperry (55). Owen Johnson’s 56 paced Hoopeston Area.
At Savoy. Payton Dunahee tied for medalist status with a 79 at the U of I Orange Course, helping Prairie Central to the top spot in the six-team Sam Wells Invitational. Ty Drach’s 80 also aided the Hawks’ cause. Fourth-place Monticello received the fourth-best individual total with Tanner Buehnerkemper’s 81. Sixth-place St. Joseph-Ogden was keyed by Payton Grimsley tying for fifth at 85.
In girls' golf
At Crete. Iroquois West’s McKinley Tilstra placed sixth and the Raiders’ Adelynn Scharp took eighth at Balmoral Woods Country Club, pacing the program at the Twin Valley Conference Tournament.
At Fairbury. Katelind Winterland’s 45 paced Prairie Central to second place in a triangular with Bloomington Central Catholic and Pontiac — 181-214-216 — held at Indian Creek Golf Course. Ellaina Stadel’s 54 complemented Winterland’s effort.
At Farmer City. Lynsee Clow’s 48 and Charly Warlow’s 51 played into LeRoy outlasting Blue Ridge 207-215 at Woodlawn Country Club, despite a 44 from the Knights’ Ashlyn Voyles. Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden received medalist honors with a 42, while Lexie Saathoff (47) and Ava Marx (66) led Judah Christian and Fisher, respectively.
At Hoopeston. The girls of Hoopeston Area had no opponent against whom to compete at Hubbard Trail Country Club, but Payton Armstrong put up the Cornjerkers’ top score with a 54.
At Lincoln. Ainsley Winters carded a 104 to secure Mahomet-Seymour’s No. 1 spot in the Apollo Conference Tournament, hosted by Lincoln Elks Golf Club. Winters’ total landed her 12th place individually as the Bulldogs’ team total of 447 was good for fifth in a six-team chase. M-S’s next four golfers finished 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st, led by Sylvia Byron’s 113.
At Peoria. Dominick Fuentes shot 94 for Champaign Central at the Big 12 Conference Meet, held at Kellogg Golf Course, pushing the Maroons to a 435 team total that rated fourth of six programs. Cassie To’s 99 was second best for Central. Centennial, which didn’t put up a team score, netted a 120 from Camryn McClard.
In girls' tennis
At Champaign. Danville swept host Champaign Central 9-0 in a Big 12 Conference tilt, with all six Vikings — Lexi Ellis, Emma Towne, Ava Towne, Josy Hotsinpiller, Lauren Shillo and Kedzie Griffin — part of a singles and doubles point. Maroon Olivia Gunn took her No. 1 singles match with Ellis to a third-set tiebreaker.
At Gibson City. Lanie Celeschi notched the lone point for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in a 8-1 setback against visiting Pontiac, with Celeschi winning at No. 2 singles by an 8-6 margin.