In boys' basketball
Bloomington Central Catholic Shootout
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 56, Quincy Notre Dame 48. The Panthers (16-3) led after every quarter, including 17-9 at the first period’s conclusion, to pick up their second win in three tries at this event. Drake Schrodt and Trey VanWinkle each generated 16 points for PBL, with Schrodt nailing 8 of 11 free throws. Dalton Busboom also reached double figures for the Panthers with 13 points.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
Lexington 78, Fisher 64. The 12th-seeded Bunnies (3-17) were unable to hold off their 13th-seeded opponent in a consolation quarterfinal game in Fisher. Two players scored in the 20-point range for Fisher: Carson Brozenec with 24 and Will Delaney with 22. Jake Cochran also scored 14 points for Fisher.
El Paso-Gridley 35, Ridgeview 31. Though the fifth-seeded Mustangs (15-4) held the No. 4 seed to four second-quarter points, they themselves generated just two points in the same stretch and ultimately suffered a quarterfinal defeat at the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Reece Ramirez was the lone Ridgeview player in double figures with 17 points, and the Mustangs fell to a Thursday home game with No. 8 Eureka in the fifth-place bracket.
Nontournament
Judah Christian 57, Arthur Christian 38. An East Central Illinois Conference matchup ended with Judah improving to 16-4. Noah Jackson’s whopping 32 points helped give Judah a comfortable lead. Grady Binion and Evan Oliver of Arthur Christian scored 11 points each as top scorers of the night for the Conquering Riders (6-14).
St. Thomas More 69, Charleston 60. The Sabers (10-9) battled with the Trojans for the entire game, but ultimately came out on top. STM’s David Hubbard led with 19 points, making the majority of them within the fourth quarter. Two more double-digit scorers contributed to the Sabers’ win: Patrick Quarnstrom with 14 and Cameron Cole with 12.
In girls' basketball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
Arcola 53, Decatur Lutheran 25. Fourth-seeded Arcola competed at Broadlands in a consolation quarterfinal and came away with a win. A 10-point lead in the first quarter propelled the Purple Riders (10-7) to victory. Ella Hopkins led with 18 points, followed by Hallee Gauna with 11, and Arcola next will face No. 8 Argenta-Oreana in a 6 p.m. Thursday consolation semifinal game at Broadlands.
Blue Ridge 30, Cumberland 29. The sixth-seeded Knights (8-16) trailed 18-15 at halftime of this consolation quarterfinal at Broadlands but mustered enough offense in the second half to clip the No. 9 seed. Katie Bowns’ 12 points was the top mark for both her team and in the game, and Blue Ridge also netted eight points from Jaclyn Pearl. The Knights will face seventh-seeded Okaw Valley in a 7:30 p.m. Thursday consolation semifinal at Broadlands.
Tri-County 66, Argenta-Oreana 28. In a quarterfinal at Villa Grove, Tri-County (18-5) soared to victory through Tayler Barry’s 24 points and seven steals along with Bella Dudley’s 13 points. The Titans will take on No. 5 Cerro Gordo/Bement in a 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal game at Villa Grove. Gabrielle Williams made herself the leader for Argenta-Oreana (6-11) with 17 points, and the Bombers fall into a 6 p.m. Thursday consolation semifinal game with No. 4 Arcola at Broadlands.
Villa Grove/Heritage 55, Okaw Valley 23. Aliya Holloman turned in 13 of her game-leading 25 points in the first eight minutes for the second-seeded Blue Devils (17-4), who never relented versus the No. 7 seed in a quarterfinal game at Villa Grove. Kyleigh Block notched 11 points as well for VG/H, which will take on third-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in a 7:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal game in Villa Grove.
McLean County/HOIC Tournament
El Paso-Gridley 54, Ridgeview 38. After pulling ahead 16-6 in the first quarter, the top-seeded Mustangs (20-2) couldn’t slow the ninth seed in suffering a quarterfinal loss at Eureka College. Kelly Jones’ 12 points and seven rebounds led Ridgeview, with Haleigh Beck’s 11 points also aiding the cause. The Mustangs fall into the fifth-place bracket and will face fifth-seeded Lexington next, at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in El Paso.
Fisher 35, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 34. Sidney Hood’s 11 points and six rebounds guided the sixth-seeded Bunnies (12-9) to both an upset of the No. 3 seed in a quarterfinal game at Eureka College and their fourth consecutive win overall. Brianna Keeton’s eight points and five rebounds and Leah McCoy’s seven boards also helped Fisher, which faces No. 2 Eureka in an 8 p.m. Thursday semifinal game at the Shirk Center in Bloomington.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Flanagan-Cornell 33. Emily Clinton’s game-best 19 points was aided by 11-of-15 free throw shooting as the 12th-seeded Falcons (7-16) picked up their first win of the event by defeating the 13th seed in a consolation quarterfinal game at Gibson City. Hannah Hathaway added 10 points for GCMS, which will take on eighth-seeded Tremont at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in a consolation semifinal game at El Paso.
Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament
At Watseka
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 52, St. Anne 29. Ten different athletes for the top-seeded Panthers (16-6) collected at least two points to lift them past the No. 8 seed in a first-round bout. Baylee Cosgrove’s 10 points, Losa Suaava’s eight points and Mackenzie Bruns’ seven points keyed PBL, which will match up with No. 4 Iroquois West in a 6 p.m. Thursday semifinal game at Watseka High.
Iroquois West 36, Clifton Central 34. Behind 27-23 entering the final quarter, the fourth-seeded Raiders (6-18) staged a rally to both advance to the semifinals and end a six-game skid. Ashton Miller bucketed five of her team-leading 12 points in the fourth quarter for IW while Shea Small added eight points, and the Raiders now will face top seed PBL at 6 p.m. Thursday at Watseka High.
Watseka 43, Cissna Park 30. Second seed Watseka (18-5) advanced to the semifinals with the first-round win over seventh-seeded Cissna Park (3-19) at Watseka High. The Warriors’ top scorer for the night was Kennedy McTaggart, scoring 11 points, as Watseka will face No. 3 Dwight in a 7:30 p.m. Thursday semifinal game at Watseka High. Cissna Park had two players in double digits: Mikayla Knake and Kenadee Edelman with 11 and 10 points, respectively, as the Timberwolves fell into a 7:30 p.m. Thursday consolation semifinal game with No. 6 Momence at Glen Raymond Middle School.
Vermilion County Tournament
Salt Fork 46, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 11. The Storm (13-10) held the Buffaloes (0-16) without a point in the opening period to improve to 2-0 in the tournament. Kayleigh Davis banked five three-pointers on her way to 24 points for Salt Fork, which received 10 points from Carsyn Todd. Cheyanne Hasselbring and Sheyenne Peterson each acquired four points for G-RF.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 47, Westville 25. Emily Meidel scored 14 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter to kickstart the Blue Devils (19-5), who cruised to their second tournament win in as many attempts. BHRA’s Sophia Rome sank seven field goals for all of her 14 points versus the Tigers (4-19). Lydia Gondzur’s nine points was Westville’s high-water mark as the team fell to 0-2 in tournament play.
Oakwood 41, Armstrong-Potomac 19. Katelyn Young dumped in 25 points for the Comets (18-5), outscoring the Trojans (4-15) by herself in Oakwood’s tournament-opening victory. Ashlynn Pinnick’s seven-point night supported Young’s output. A-P, which slipped to 0-2 in the tournament, was led by six points apiece from Carlyn Crozier and Ali Morgan.
Nontournament
Clinton 42, Illini Central 27. The Maroons (13-11), led by Destiny Schlesinger and Mallory Cyrulik, held off Illini Central after a slow start. Cyrulik’s 17 points and Schlesinger’s 11 points were key to their nonconference win.
Judah Christian 41, Decatur Christian 17. In an East Central Illinois Conference matchup, Judah was able to pull away and improve to 13-9 on the season with a win against Decatur Christian. Lyndon Pelmore scored 20 points for the Tribe. Jenna Barnhart added 15 points and had 10 steals.
Unity 32, St. Thomas More 31. The visiting Rockets (16-6) barely held off the Sabers (6-10) in Illini Prairie Conference play. The night’s top scorer, Elyce Knudsen, scored 24 points to round out the game for Unity. Kennedy Ramshaw led the Sabers with 11 points.
Uni High 58, Normal Calvary 23. The Illineks (10-10) held off Normal Calvary in ECIC action, with top scorer Lara Marinov leading with 21 points. Dina Hashash also contributed 16 points while Ella Greer matched with 16 rebounds.