In volleyball

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0. Mackenzi Bowles’ nine kills and Alisha Frederick’s 17 assists made the offense run smoothly for the host Knights (4-8) in a 25-14, 25-19 nonconference victory over the Redskins (3-6).

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Cissna Park 0. Emily Meidel turned in 12 kills and six digs for the host Blue Devils (6-5) in a 25-21, 25-20 nonconference victory over the Timberwolves (2-8). Alli Farnsworth added six kills for BHRA’s attack. CP earned 10 assists and seven digs from Mikayla Knake.

Centennial 2, Peoria 0. The host Chargers (7-8) blitzed their Big 12 Conference foe — 25-6, 25-5.

DeLand-Weldon 2, Blue Ridge 1. The host Eagles (5-7) pulled a nonconference upset on the Knights (14-2), winning 25-22, 16-25, 25-22. Nadia Beadle’s 10 kills, Jenna Mozingo’s 34 digs and Gracie Shaffer’s 23 assists paced Blue Ridge.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Iroquois West 0. Jessica Freehill smashed 13 kills for the visiting Falcons (6-5) in a 25-12, 25-21 non-league win over the Raiders (1-8). Twenty assists from Mady Schutte also keyed GCMS’s offense. Shelby Johnson’s four kills, four digs and two aces wasn’t enough to guide IW to victory.

Judah Christian 2, Fisher 0. Abi Tapuaiga landed eight kills, three aces and two digs for the host Tribe (9-3), who took down the Bunnies (3-9) 25-18, 25-6 in a non-league event. Abby Fredrick (16 assists) and Anna Black (six digs, five aces) also made strong contributions for Judah.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Prairie Central 0. A 10-kill, eight-dig outing from Addison Oyer spurred the host Panthers (10-1) to a nonconference win over the Hawks (3-7) — 25-9, 25-23. Abbie Schmidt (11 assists, nine digs) and Makayla Klann (15 digs) also provided important results for PBL.

Rantoul 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Despite three kills from Taylor Stal, the host Buffaloes (0-8) fell short in a 25-15, 25-10 non-league decision with the Eagles (7-5).

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Lacey Kaiser (six kills), Jenna Albrecht (five kills) and Kennedi Burnett (five kills) starred in a balanced attack for the host Spartans (11-3), who defeated the Cornjerkers (2-8) by a 25-5, 25-5 margin in a nonconference showcase. Katelyn Berry added 11 assists for SJ-O’s offense.

Salt Fork 2, Villa Grove 0. Reagan Cheely’s four blocks and Jordyn Ray’s seven digs couldn’t save the host Blue Devils (6-5) from a 25-23, 25-22 nonconference defeat at the hands of the Storm (3-6).

South Newton (Ind.) 2, Watseka 1. Raegann Kochel put forth five kills and two aces for the host Warriors (6-6-1), who stumbled 25-18, 20-25, 25-19 in non-league action. Sydney McTaggart collected 22 digs and three blocks for Watseka.

Tri-County 2, Marshall 0. Crystal Buckler earned her 100th career victory coaching the Titans (6-2), who cruised to a 28-26, 25-13 nonconference win at home. Leading the Tri-County charge were Izzy Carroll (14 kills and three aces) and Melia Eskew (24 assists).

Tuscola 2, Chrisman 0. Karli Dean boasted nine kills for the host Warriors (7-4-1), who bested the Cardinals (2-4) 25-14, 25-20 in nonconference play. Maddie Green tossed out 15 assists and Kyra Moyer contributed seven digs for Tuscola.

Unity 2, Westville 0. The trio of Emma Bleecher (nine kills), Jalyn Powell (16 assists) and Ella Godsell (10 digs) lifted the visiting Rockets (17-0) to yet another win, this one by a 25-10, 25-11 score over the Tigers (4-1) in non-league play. Jasmyn Meeker’s balanced stat line — 13 assists, four digs and two kills — led Westville.

In boys' soccer

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 4, Schlarman 3. Scott McClain found the back of the net twice for the visiting Knights (3-5) in a non-league victory over the Hilltoppers (0-7). Aiden Stewart added a goal and an assist for ALAH, which also received one marker from Manaye Morfey.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Drew Reifsteck booted a hat trick and added an assist for the visiting Blue Devils (8-0) in a nonconference success versus the Bunnies (9-2-1). Keanu King and Liam Oxendine also scored for BHRA, which collected a four-save shutout from Andrew Tingley. Parker Rollins stopped eight shots in net for Fisher/GCMS.

Hoopeston Area 8, Judah Christian 3. After Izak Brown connected on the non-league match’s first goal for the visiting Tribe (6-3-1), the Cornjerkers (11-1-1) produced the next four tallies en route to victory. Josh Delfino recorded a hat trick to go with two goals from Rhys Root, as well as a goal and two helpers from Neil Williams. Brown finished with two goals for Judah. The Tribe also received a goal from Joe Linsner.

Iroquois West 8, Watseka 1. Both Angel Barajas and Diego Camarena netted a hat trick before halftime as the visiting Raiders (12-4) overwhelmed the Warriors (0-11) in a Sangamon Valley Conference battle. Matthew Henneike banked Watseka’s goal.

Monticello 9, Mt. Pulaski 0. Andrew Ellison racked up four goals for the host Sages (9-0-1) in an easy non-league triumph. Cole Smith booked two goals and three helpers for Monticello, which snagged a three-save shutout from Rye Johnson.

In boys; golf

At Arcola. Dallas Sisk shot 39 at Kaskaskia Country Club to guide Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond past Okaw Valley 168-193. Jacob Butler’s 40 and Derek Tuttle’s 44 provided strong support for the Purple Riders.

At Champaign. Justin McCoy and Wade Schacht each carded a 76 at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, earning first and second place, respectively, as Champaign Central breezed to the Champaign County Invitational team crown. The Maroons booked a 321 score to runner-up Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s 341. Grant Hendershot managed a 79 for Central to snag third individually. The Eagles boasted the next two best scores with Casey Dillman’s 80 and Trey VanWinkle’s 81. Judah Christian’s Jayden Clouse competed alone but placed sixth with an 82. Leading performances for other local outfits were provided by St. Joseph-Ogden’s Payton Grimsley (83), Urbana’s Masato Keeley (83), Centennial’s Damien McMullen (85), Mahomet-Seymour’s Sam Mitchaner (86) and St. Thomas More’s Noah Eyman (94).

At Danville. Izaiah Lusk generated a medalist-earning 40 at Harrison Park Golf Course to lift Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin past Westville and Salt Fork 183-224-224. Kevin Clapp (42) and Michael Chochola (45) also bested any total put forth by the Blue Devils’ opponents. Leading the Tigers and Storm, respectively, were Kenny Clarkston (54) and Brody Althaus (48).

At Gibson City. Cole Maxey turned in a 36 at Railside Golf Club as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley stumped Fisher and Cissna Park 156-238-240. The Falcons’ Ethan Garard also broke 40 by carding a runner-up 39. Top efforts for the Bunnies and Timberwolves, respectively, were Jacob Reynolds’ 50 and Cale Clauss’ 56.

At Grant Park. Ryan Tilstra received a share of second place individually with a 45, but Iroquois West couldn’t overcome Grant Park in a 185-203 outcome at Minne Monesse Golf Course. Joining Tilstra under 50 for the Raiders was Kade Kimmel (49).

At Hoopeston. Owen Johnson’s team-best 57 wasn’t enough to push Hoopeston Area past Donovan in a 219-253 decision at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Judah Christian, which didn’t record a team score, was led by Owen Jones’ 60.

At Sheldon. Prairie Central’s Ty Drach and Watseka’s Lukas Ball shared medalist honors with 39s, but the Hawks pulled away 164-179 at Shewami Country Club. Backing Drach was Payton Dunahee’s 40, while Ball was supported by a 44 from Leevi Bruens.

At Tuscola. Logan Hoshauer climbed to the top of a five-team field at Ironhorse Golf Course, his medalist score of 38 helping Oakwood to a 189-197-202-204-207 decision versus Shelbyville, Tuscola, Tri-County and St. Teresa. The Warriors were led by Brody Good’s 47, and the Titans garnered a 42 from Holden Kile.

In girls' golf

At Hoopeston. Judah Christian’s Lexi Saathoff shot 49 to lead all female competitors at Hubbard Trail Country Club in a matchup featuring the Tribe and athletes from Hoopeston Area. The Cornjerkers’ best outcome was Alyssa Yaden’s 55.

At Pontiac. Prairie Central’s Katelind Winterland was one of four Pontiac Invitational competitors below 100 at Pontiac Elks Golf Course, her 97 ranking third and keying the Hawks to a team title in the seven-squad field. PC outlasted runner-up Pontiac 417-421. Sixth-place Watseka received the second-best score, as Natalie Schroeder carded a 92.

At Tuscola. Makenna Fiscus carded a team-leading 54 for Tuscola, which suffered the narrowest of defeats to Shelbyville — 235-236 — with St. Teresa placing third at Ironhorse Golf Course. Lainey Banta and Marley Good each added a 57 for the Warriors.

In girls' tennis

At Champaign. Sarah Park and Angela Xu accounted for three Centennial points in a nonconference match with Washington, leading the Chargers to a 5-4 win. Park and Xu won at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, while also teaming up for a success at No. 2 doubles. Nicole Vozovoy also won, at No. 6 singles, for Centennial.

At Danville. Josy Hotsinpiller and Ava Towne succeeded together at No. 2 doubles, then thrived at Nos. 3 and 4 singles, respectively, to pace host Danville past St. Thomas More 8-1 in nonconference action. The Sabers won at No. 1 doubles thanks to the duo of Noelle Schacht and Maddy Swisher.