In volleyball

Arcola 2, Martinsville 0. Hallee Gauna managed eight kills, three blocks and two aces for the host Purple Riders (2-6), who climbed to a 25-13, 25-20 non-league win. Elizabeth Budd’s six assists, three digs and two aces also shone for Arcola.

Arthur Christian School 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Alisha Frederick dished out 18 assists and Michaela Powell made 12 digs for the visiting Knights (4-11), but the Conquering Riders pulled out a 25-20, 20-25, 25-11 non-league success.

Cissna Park 2, Fisher 1. Carly Pence’s seven aces, six kills and two blocks was critical for the visiting Timberwolves (3-9) in a 24-26, 26-24, 25-10 comeback over the Bunnies (3-12) in a nonconference event. Mikayla Knake’s 24 assists and five aces helped Cissna Park, as did KayLee McWethy’s 12 digs. Katie Landers and Leah McCoy both swatted five aces for Fisher to go with seven kills from Landers and 14 assists from Jaedyn Fitzgerald.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Uni High 0. Trinity Collins accumulated six kills, two aces and two blocks for the host Buffaloes (1-10), who gained their first victory of the year via a 25-18, 25-12 non-league decision with the Illineks (0-10). Sydnie Spires smacked four aces for G-RF.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Clifton Central 1. Jessica Freehill stuffed the stat sheet for the host Falcons (9-5), boasting 22 kills and 18 digs in a non-league triumph. GCMS’s fifth consecutive win also was keyed by 31 assists from Mady Schutte and 14 digs from Payton Allen.

Heritage 2, Chrisman 1. Olivia Sorensen’s packed stat line of 28 assists, six digs, four kills and two aces charged the visiting Hawks (12-3) in a 20-25, 25-22, 25-15 nonconference win over the Cardinals (5-8). Bri Struck collected a 13-kill, 11-dig double-double for Heritage.

Judah Christian 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The visiting Tribe (11-3) staved off the Cornjerkers (2-11) by a 31-29, 25-12 margin in nonconference play. Abi Tapuaiga (eight kills, six digs) and Abby Fredrick (14 assists) led Judah. Hoopeston Area rallied from a 24-16 deficit in the first set before falling short and was led in the match by Brielle Crose’s 21 assists and 10 digs.

LeRoy 2, Blue Ridge 0. Kiera Spratt’s eight kills and three blocks aided the host Panthers (7-11) in ending a four-match losing streak and turning aside the Knights (19-4) 25-20, 25-23 in nonconference play. Morgan Shreves (21 digs) and Megan Claunch (17 assists) also led LeRoy. Jenna Mozingo’s 21 digs and Gracie Shaffer’s 11 assists paced Blue Ridge.

Maroa-Forsyth 2, Monticello 0. Kalen Roy put up 10 digs and 10 assists for the visiting Sages (8-5), who dropped a 25-19, 25-12 non-league effort. Meredith Fraker contributed seven kills in the setback.

Milford 2, Iroquois West 0. Caley Mowrey put forth a nine-kill, two-block effort for the visiting Bearcats (7-2-1) as they blitzed the Raiders (1-10) 25-17, 25-0 in nonconference action. Lexy Puetz served up eight aces to go with 19 assists from Kaylee Warren in the victory. Shelby Johnson netted three digs, one block and one ace for IW.

St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Urbana 0. Emily Bigger supplied 17 assists and four digs to the visiting Spartans (14-3) in a 25-19, 25-20 non-league success against the Tigers (2-8). Benefiting from Bigger’s generosity were Katelyn Berry (six kills), Kennedi Burnett (six kills) and Lacey Kaiser (five kills).

Tri-County 2, Paris 0. The visiting Titans snagged a 25-22, 25-21 non-league win behind 10 kills and three blocks from Kaylenn Hunt, as well as 21 assists from Melia Eskew and an eight-kill, two-ace outing from Cailynne Phillips.

Tri-Valley 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. The visiting Panthers (11-3) outlasted their non-league foe in the first set but ultimately dropped a 23-25, 25-20, 25-23 result. Addison Oyer (11 kills, eight digs), Abbie Schmidt (15 assists, six digs, four aces) and Makayla Klann (19 digs) put up the biggest figures for PBL.

Unity 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Emma Bleecher’s seven kills and three aces earned top marks for the host Rockets (18-0) in a 25-15, 25-10 nonconference win over the Bombers (9-5). Jalyn Powell (20 assists) and Ella Godsell (nine digs) also paved Unity’s path. A-O garnered six digs from Katy Morrison.

Watseka 2, Prairie Central 1. Four athletes finished with at least five kills apiece for the host Warriors (8-7-1), led by Raegann Kochel’s eight to lift her club past the Hawks (4-8) 25-16, 17-25, 25-21 in a non-league matchup. Watseka received 13 digs apiece from Claire Curry and Sydney McTaggart.

In boys' soccer

Arthur Christian School 5, Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Christian/Decatur Lutheran 0. Steven White dented the twine twice for the host Conquering Riders (6-7), who silenced the Bombers (4-6) in a non-league tilt. Evan Oliver and Jordan Witbeck combined on the shutout, hauling in five and seven saves, respectively.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Watseka 0. Keanu King beat the opposing goalkeeper three times for the host Blue Devils (12-0) in a nonconference triumph versus the Warriors (0-14). Drew Reifsteck banged home another two goals and two assists for BHRA. Andrew Heuring secured 12 stops in goal for Watseka.

Hoopeston Area 8, Unity 0. Ben Brown produced a hat trick for the visiting Cornjerkers (14-1-1) as they cruised past the Rockets (5-8) in a nonconference bout. Lucas Hofer put forth two tallies and an assist, while Rhys Root banked a goal and a helper.

Iroquois West 2, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. Both sides scored once in each half, generating a non-league draw between the Raiders (13-4-1) and Bunnies (10-2-2). IW’s offense came from Diego Camarena and Angel Barajas, while Fisher/GCMS’s markers were tallied by Ethan Kasper and Alex Minion.

Judah Christian 3, Bloomington Central Catholic 2. Joe Linsner’s two goals and Tyler Grenda’s 10 saves were integral for the visiting Tribe (9-3-1) in a nonconference comeback victory. Caleb Aldridge turned in a goal and a helper for Judah.

Monticello 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. Andrew Ellison generated a hat trick before intermission and picked up one more goal later as the visiting Sages (12-0-1) blew past the Knights (4-6-1) in a non-league showcase. Ellison also finished with two assists, and teammate Jake Edmondson scored three goals of his own. Aiden Stewart accounted for ALAH’s lone offensive success.

St. Thomas More 10, Blue Ridge 0. JP Hoffman posted two goals and an assist before halftime, then finished the hat trick while adding another helper after the break as the visiting Sabers (11-2-3) dispatched the Knights (6-8-2) in nonconference action. Joe Sellett connected on two goals for STM.

In boys' golf

At Arcola. Sullivan did enough to topple Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 164-166, with Altamont placing third (194) at Kaskaskia Country Club. The Purple Riders were keyed by co-medalist Dallas Sisk (38) and Derek Tuttle’s season-best 41.

At Danville. Kevin Clapp and Logan Hoshauer shared medalist status with 40s, but it was Clapp’s Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin club that earned a 170-202-227 win over Hoshauer’s Oakwood team and Westville at Harrison Park Golf Course. The Tigers received a 52 from Jack Duensing.

At Danville. Villa Grove/Heritage’s Zach Buesing was the low athlete with a 42 at Wolf Creek Golf Club in a non-scored matchup with Salt Fork. The Storm carded a season-low 196 behind Brody Althaus’ 44 and Sam Pratt’s 47.

At Hoopeston. Schlarman notched the five lowest scores at Hubbard Trail Country Club in a 176-242-269 triumph versus Cissna Park and Hoopeston Area, led by Jeff Christison’s medalist 43 and 44s from Gabe Huddleston and Rance Bryant. The top marks for the Timberwolves and Cornjerkers, respectively, were Devin Hull’s 54 and Owen Johnson’s 62.

At Savoy. Damien McMullen turned in a 41 at the U of I Orange Course, narrowly edging Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Trey VanWinkle (42) for medalist honors in a 184-185 victory for Centennial. Kody Skelton contributed a 43 for the Chargers, while Jalen Childs carded a 45 for the Eagles.

At Savoy. William Ross locked up a medalist 38 at the U of I Orange Course, lifting Monticello past Champaign Central 178-183. Tanner Buehnerkemper and Matt Erickson each shot 45 for the Sages, offsetting Wade Schacht’s 42 and Nicholas Rienstra’s 45 for the Maroons.

At Sheldon. Ryan Tilstra bagged medalist status with a 40 at Shewami Country Club, pushing Iroquois West past Donovan and Tri-Point 176-210-228. Joining Tilstra under 50 for the Raiders were Kade Kimmel (43), Jack McMillan (44) and Ivan Munoz (49).

In girls' golf

At Dwight. Katie Kamman put together a low round of 44 at Dwight Country Club, but it wasn’t enough as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley dropped a 214-229 decision to Dwight. Abby Spiller added a 57 for the Falcons in defeat.

At Mattoon. Alaina Bowie and Sammy Miller finished 1-2 for St. Thomas More, carding a medalist-earning 39 and a 43, respectively, to guide the Sabers past Mattoon 190-205 at Meadowview Golf Course.

At Savoy. Cassie To’s 45 was the second-best individual outcome at the U of I Blue Course but couldn’t save Champaign Central in a 190-201 loss to Charleston. Kathryn Currey joined To under 50 with a 49 for the Maroons.

At Sheldon. Natalie Schroeder finished 11 strokes away from her nearest competitor, shooting 39 at Shewami Country Club as Watseka cleared Iroquois West 211-230. Taylor Talbert’s 50 was the leading total for the Raiders.

In girls' swimming

At Kankakee. Olivia McMurry raced to the 100-yard freestyle title in 1 minute, 2.45 seconds, accounting for Mahomet-Seymour’s lone win during a 114-55 setback against Kankakee.COLIN LIKAS