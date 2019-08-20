+9 Urbana Tiger Kickoff Classic 2019 The Urbana Tiger Kickoff Classic golf tournament at the Urbana Country Club Urbana on Monday, August 19, 2019.

In boys’ golf

At Gibson City. Host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley staved off LeRoy, Blue Ridge and Fisher by a 169-193-221-252 ledger to win the four-way dance at Railside Golf Club. The Bunnies were paced by Sidney Hood’s 53, Jordan Claxton’s 64 and Jacob Reynolds’ 67.

At Rossville. Lukas Ball’s medalist-earning 41 played an integral part in Watseka snagging the team title in a four-way matchup at Hubbard Trail Country Club, the Warriors’ 185 bettering Donovan’s 241, Cissna Park’s 243 and Hoopeston Area’s 281.

Watseka’s top four scores were also the field’s four best, with Ball’s effort followed by a 44 from Dylan Harris, a 49 from Jordan Schroeder and a 51 from Zachary Hickman. The Timberwolves were keyed by a 52 from Devin Hull and a 57 from Cale Clauss. The Cornjerkers received a 66 from Trevor Swartz.

At Urbana. Wade Schacht kicked off his high school career in dominant fashion, with the Champaign Central freshman recording a field-best 70 at Urbana Country Club to earn medalist recognition in the Tiger Kickoff Classic. Schacht’s effort also aided the Maroons in a team triumph, their collective 323 overpowering Charleston’s 336. Central’s Justin McCoy took second individually at 75, and Grant Hendershot’s 90 was the Maroons’ next-best score.

Monticello wound up third in the team chase at 355, with Will Ross’ 84 and Tanner Buehnerkemper’s 85 the top Sage outcomes.

Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Schlarman posted matching 356s for a share of fourth position. The Eagles received a 78 from Trey VanWinkle (fifth place) and an 84 from Casey Dillman (ninth). The Hilltoppers were led by a 77 from Gabe Huddleston (third place) and a 91 from Mark Lukas.

Seventh-place Centennial (370) garnered an 81 from Damien McMullen and a 91 from Jack Stickels. Eighth-place Mahomet-Seymour (371) was pushed by an 87 from Sam Mitchaner.

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin settled for 10th place (382) thanks to Izaiah Lusk’s 81 (eighth place) and Kevin Clapp’s 88. Urbana wasn’t far behind in 11th (388), with Matt Horner’s 89 the catalyst.

Danville (411), Clinton (416), Oakwood (421) and St. Joseph-Ogden (422) rounded out the field in 13th through 16th places, respectively. The Vikings netted an 88 from Andrew Kittell, the Maroons scored a 95 from Jackson Dempsey, the Comets were fueled by sixth-place Logan Hoshauer (79) and the Spartans took an 85 from Payton Grimsley.

Judah Christian didn’t qualify for a team score but carded an 89 from Jayden Clouse.

In girls’ golf

At Farmer City. St. Thomas More’s Alaina Bowie carded a school-record 63, tying her career-best mark in the process, en route to medalist honors in the Mike Hendricks Invitational at Woodlawn Country Club. Bowie’s output defeated the runner-up, Monticello’s Molly Stringer, by 14 strokes and guided the Sabers to a team victory, 313-359 over second-place Olympia. Bowie was backed by Sammy Miller’s 79 and Mia Kirby’s 84.

Monticello placed third at 382 thanks in part to Stringer’s 77, Ashley Long’s 83 and Claire Webber’s 86.

Blue Ridge ranked fifth as a unit behind Ashlyn Voyles’ 104, while Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley landed seventh, paced by Katie Kamman’s 90.

Armstrong-Potomac’s Anna Duden (100), Centennial’s Julia Arwari (111) and Judah Christian’s Emma Shumard (119) represented their schools individually.

At Rossville. Natalie Schroeder’s 43 outpaced her nearest enemy by 8 strokes, helping Watseka past Hoopeston Area 236-254 at Hubbard Trail Country Club. Carolyn Dickte’s 58 and Haley Essington’s 66 were next on the Warriors’ card. The Cornjerkers were afforded a 51 from Alyssa Yaden and a 67 from Madison Foster. Cissna Park didn’t manage a team score but fielded a 64 from Emily Hylbert.