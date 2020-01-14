In boys' basketball
Iroquois West 60, Tri-Point, 44. Ryan Tilstra amassed 27 points for the visiting Raiders (6-8), followed by teammate Zach Rice’s nine points in the nonconference win.
Judah Christian 74, DeLand-Weldon 37. Noah Jackson boasted 21 points after just one quarter of East Central Illinois Conference play and finished with 31 total for the visiting Tribe (14-4), which snagged its third consecutive win by knocking off the Eagles. Khani Thomas’ 10 points provided backup to Jackson’s effort. D-W was led by Sean Shott’s 16 points.
La Salette 47, Arthur Christian School 37. Dominic Hering bucketed 17 points for the host Lions (6-9), who outscored the Conquering Riders (2-12) by a 17-10 ledger in the fourth quarter to secure this nonconference win. Enmanuel Garcia Camilo added 14 points for La Salette, which won for the fourth time in its last five tries. ACS earned 13 points from both of Isaac Miller and Jaden Mast.
Armstrong-Potomac 45, Westville 39. A 16-point second period was all the host Trojans (4-12) needed to post their first win streak of the season, winning their second game in a row by topping the Tigers (3-17) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Kyla Bullington’s 12 points keyed A-P, as did Mattie Kennel’s 10 points. Hadley Cox’s 11 points was the high-water mark for Westville.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 62, Okaw Valley 34. Mackenzi Bowles scored a team-high 21 points as the visiting Knights (10-8) succeeded in Lincoln Prairie Conference action, followed by Alexa Miller’s 14 points andJolynn Barbee’s 12 points.
Arthur Christian School 59, Uni High 20. The host Conquering Riders (11-6) remained undefeated in East Central Illinois Conference play with leading scorer Alexa Franklin’s 16 points and five steals. Chloe Tiarks of ACS also contributed 14 points and seven rebounds.
Bismark-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 64, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 16. In a VVC matchup, BHRA (17-4) defeated G-RF (0-13) with top scores coming from Emily Meidel with 13 points, Sophia Rome with 13 points, Audrey Taylor with 12 points and Ryley Cash with 10 points. For the Buffaloes, Cheyanne Hasselbring led the team with six points.
Blue Ridge 38, Argenta-Oreana 31. The host Knights (7-14) took the lead for good in the second quarter of this Lincoln Prairie Conference affair, outscoring the Bombers (4-10) by an 11-5 margin in that stretch. Jaclyn Pearl’s 14 points and Jenna Mozingo’s 10 points paved the way for Blue Ridge’s success, while A-O countered with 14 points from Gabby Williams.
El Paso-Gridley 40, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 30. While unable to pull off a win, GCMS’s Abby Spiller scored half of her team’s total points with 15, pacing the Falcons (6-14) in the Heart of Illinois Conference game.
Fisher 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46. The host Bunnies (8-9) led for the majority of the HOIC game with key points scored by Sidney Hood (21). Kylee Bishop also led Fisher to its win with 13 points, assisted by Brianna Keeton with nine rebounds.
Judah Christian 42, Bloomington Cornerstone 41. A 15-point, 12-rebound double-double from Sa’kinah Williams was pivotal to the visiting Tribe (11-8) hanging on for an East Central Illinois Conference victory. Megan Wolf also reached double figures scoring with 12 points for Judah, which received nine points, seven rebounds and six steals from Lyndon Pelmore.
Mt. Zion 53, Mahomet-Seymour 40. The host Bulldogs (12-8) had a four-game win streak snapped in Apollo Conference action, as they were outproduced 12-3 in the second quarter. Durbin Thomas generated 11 points to pace M-S, which acquired seven points and eight rebounds from Savannah Oregeron.
Oakwood 26, Hoopeston 16. The visiting Comets (16-5) bounced back from their previous loss against Milford with Katelyn Young scoring in double digits with 12 points during the VVC victory. The Cornjerkers’ Ali Watson led Hoopeston Area (9-10) with seven points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 62, Centennial 53. A herculean effort from Mackenzie Bruns allowed the host Panthers (14-6) to hold off the Chargers (1-15) in non-league play. Bruns shot 16 of 17 from the free-throw line and roared to 34 points for PBL, backed by eight points apiece from Baylee Cosgrove and Losa Suaava as the Panthers outscored their foe 13-4 in the extra period. Centennial’s Kate Yahnke also had a strong shooting night with 21 points and Mackenzie Kersch notched 10 points.
Rantoul 51, Monticello 50. The visiting Eagles (4-12) defeated the Sages (6-13) in an Illini Prairie Conference game. Key contributors for the Sages were Lizzie Stiverson with 18 points, Renni Fultzwith 11 points and Hannah Swanson with 10 points.
Schlarman 47, Salt Fork 40. The host Hilltoppers (9-6) trailed 23-15 at halftime versus the Storm (11-9), but ultimately prevailed in the VVC showdown thanks in large part to Capria Brown’s big second half. The Dayton signee produced 20 of her game-high 26 points after halftime, and McKaylee Allen netted eight of her 10 points following intermission as well. All of Salt Fork’s points were scored by three athletes: Carsyn Todd (18 points, four three-pointers), Kayleigh Davis (10 points) and Mackenzie Russell (10 points).
Tremont 61, LeRoy 34. Another HOIC matchup ended with the Turks pulling away with a victory. Kiera Spratt and Layna Spratt each led LeRoy (5-15) with nine points in a home setback.
Tri-County 52, Arcola 39. Bella Dudley led the visiting Titans (16-5) in scoring with 19 points and rebounds with five to lift her side past the Purple Riders (8-6) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference tilt. Melia Eskew’s nine points, five assists and five steals also aided Tri-County, which won its sixth consecutive outing overall. Arcola received 17 points from Arianna Warren and 10 points from KayLee Hohlbauch.
Unity 49, St. Joseph-Ogden 40. In Tolono, the Rockets’ Elyce Knudsen was the standout player of the night with 29 points in an IPC victory. Knudsen allowed the Rockets (14-6) to bounce back from a two-game losing streak. For SJ-O (15-6), Taylor Barnes, Katie Cramer, Atleigh Hamilton and Ashlyn Lannertall scored six points.
Urbana 52, Clifton Central 22.Chian Scott netted her 1,000th career point for the host Tigers (9-10), who doused a four-game skid by winning this nonconference battle. Scott finished with nine points in hitting her scoring milestone, while Urbana’s Sariah Townsend-Cooper led all scorers with 13 points.
Villa Grove/Heritage 67, Cerro Gordo/Bement 41. The visiting Blue Devils (15-3) extended their win streak to four with help from Aliya Holloman’s 28 points in this LPC showdown. Two more double-digit scorers rounded out the Blue Devils’ night with Samantha Campbell’s 15 points and Madie Burwell’s 10 points. For the Broncos (8-13), Haley Garett was the highest scorer with 12 points.
JULIA WILSON AND COLIN LIKAS