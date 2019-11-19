In girls' basketball
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
■ Champaign Central 56, Charleston 38. The Maroons (1-0) avenged a regional final loss from last season behind 21 points from Chanice Willis. Other key contributors for Central were Azaria Smith (12 points) and Aija Gwin (nine).
■ Danville 72, Decatur Eisenhower 53. Erin Houpt didn’t wait long to take over a game in 2019, racking up 39 points in just three quarters as the Vikings (1-0) rolled to a season-opening triumph. Houpt sank four three-pointers and boasted 30 points at halftime. Nau’tika Conaway contributed 13 points for Danville as well.
Prairie Central Thanksgiving Tournament
■ Prairie Central 48, Mahomet-Seymour 40. Elly Haberkorn banked nine of her game-leading 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Hawks (1-0), who held the Bulldogs (0-1) off the scoreboard in that period to pick up the win. Natalie Graf piled up 12 points for PC, while M-S’s Makayla Rosenbery keyed her squad with 11.
Lady Falcon/Bunnie Tip-Off Classic
At Fisher
■ Villa Grove/Heritage 59, Iroquois West 21. The Blue Devils (1-0) opened their tournament run by cruising past the Raiders (0-1) on the power of 20 points from Aliya Holloman and eight more from Samantha Campbell. IW was paced by McKinley Tilstra’s six points and Ashton Miller’s five points.
■ St. Joseph-Ogden 39, Fisher 22. The Spartans (1-0) outscored the Bunnies (0-1) 26-10 in the middle quarters to snag the victory. Alyssa Hamilton (nine points), Payton Jacob (eight) and Payton Vallee (seven points) keyed SJ-O. Fisher received nine points from Sidney Hood and eight points from Kylee Bishop.
At Gibson City
■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 58, Unity 46. Hannah Schwarz produced 14 of her team-high 17 points in the second half as the Panthers (1-0) rallied from a one-point halftime deficit to stymie the Rockets (0-1). Schwarz knocked down five three-pointers to go with Mackenzie Bruns’ 14 points. Unity’s Elyce Knudsen led all scorers with 24 points, including three triples.
■ Monticello 48, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. The Sages (1-0) held a 37-13 edge through two periods, big enough to stick ahead of the Falcons (0-1) in a tournament opener. Cloe Clark’s 13 points and Lizzy Stiverson’s 11 points sparked a balanced Monticello offense. Hannah Hathaway drilled five shots from distance en route to 19 points for GCMS.
Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic
■ Herscher 45, Milford 38. Anna Hagan converted three of seven three-pointers made by the Bearcats (0-1), but that wasn’t enough to produce a win in their first tournament game. Kaylee Warren put up another eight points for Milford.
■ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 54, Cissna Park 13. Emily Meidel put forth 11 of her game-high 17 points in the opening period as the Blue Devils (1-0) ran away from the Timberwolves (0-1) in the season opener. Sophia Rome’s nine points was BHRA’s second-best mark. Mikayla Knake scored all of Cissna Park’s points, hitting a trio of three-pointers.
Clinton Turkey Tussle
■ Clinton 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 35. Kaitlyn Rauch posted 10 of her game-best 24 points in the second quarter to lift the Maroons (1-0). Complementing Rauch’s output was Mallory Cyrulik’s 14 points.
Lexington Classic
■ Ridgeview 43, LeRoy 25. The Mustangs (1-0) rushed out to an 17-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, dispatching the Panthers (0-1) in a tournament opener. Kelly Jones (13 points), Haleigh Beck (10) and Emma Nunamaker (10) all reached double figures scoring for Ridgeview. Callie Warlow (10 points) did the same for LeRoy.
Maroa-Forsyth Tip-Off
■ Sullivan 55, Maroa-Forsyth 37. The Redskins (1-0) turned a three-point halftime deficit into a runaway victory in their first game. Sullivan’s Lilly Null produced 18 points to lead all scorers and was backed by Emily White’s 15 points and Avery Still’s 11 points.
Nontournament
■ Blue Ridge 76, Decatur Christian 1. The host Knights (1-0) put on a defensive clinic in nonconference play, permitting just a first-quarter free throw. Jenna Mozingo sank 10 field goals on her way to 21 points for Blue Ridge, which received another 13 points from Meah Carter and 12 apiece from Katie Bowns and Farrah Michaels.
■ Tuscola 64, Argenta-Oreana 18. Marissa Russo’s 16 points led a trio of Warriors (1-0) in double figures during a nonconference road victory over the Bombers (0-1). Joining her at that plateau were Hope Dietrich and Sophie Kremitzki with 12 points apiece. Gabby Williams’ seven points led A-O.
■ Uni High 46, Cerro Gordo/Bement 43. Lara Marinov hit four times from beyond the arc to compile 16 points for the host Illineks (1-0) in a non-league victory over the Broncos (0-1). Sarah Hashash’s 10 points and six rebounds also aided Uni High, as did Dina Hashash’s 10 points.