ALAH girls’ basketball places second
ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball team took second at its own eight-team Knights Holiday Classic, losing 57-49 to Mt. Zion in the championship game on Monday after earlier picking up a 66-13 win against Heritage.
Charley Condill scored 16 points to go along with nine rebounds, four assists and four steals for ALAH (11-5), with Claire Seal contributing 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Savannah Butcher scored a team-high 10 points in ALAH’s win against Heritage.
Also on Monday at the Knights Holiday Classic, Chrisman defeated Heritage 44-32 after the Cardinals lost 62-12 to Mt. Zion. Olivia Radke and Makenzie Mitchell each scored 12 points for Chrisman (3-14) against Heritage.
Adena Paul led Heritage (0-11) with 12 points.
Prairie Central takes third in Ottawa
OTTAWA — The Prairie Central girls’ basketball team defeated Canton 56-54 on Monday night in the third-place game of the Ottawa Holiday Tournament.
Chloe Sisco scored a game-high 21 points for the Hawks (10-5), with Mariya Sisco contributing 15 points, eight rebounds and seven steals.
Buffaloes edge Tigers in rivalry game
GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ basketball team rallied in the fourth quarter to top Westville 46-43 on Monday night in a game that didn’t count towards the Vermilion Valley Conference standings.
Kendall Roberts scored a game-high 15 points for the Buffaloes (8-5), with Addi Spesard and Savana Cunningham each adding seven points.
Lydia Gondzur led Westville (4-9) with 14 points. Aubrie Jenkins and Lani Gondzur finished with nine points apiece for the Tigers.
Mustangs top co-op partner
LEXINGTON — Ridgeview girls' basketball outscored host Lexington 11-7 in the fourth quarter, squeezing out a 39-37 Heart of Illinois Conference victory as result.
The Mustangs (8-11) outlasted their frequent athletics cooperative partner thanks in part to Brinley Stevens' 14 points and Makenzie Wesson's 11 points.