In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament
At Arcola
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Tri-County 0. Charley Condill recorded 11 kills and added five digs for the top-seeded Knights (17-4), who opened tournament play with their 14th consecutive win, defeating the eighth-seeded Titans (8-9) 25-20, 25-20 in a quarterfinal match. Kaylee Schrock and Ashley Seegmiller each added six kills and Alisha Frederick distributed 19 assists for ALAH, which will face fifth-seeded Heritage in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Titans move into a Tuesday consolation quarterfinal match with 11th-seeded Argenta-Oreana despite six kills from Kaylin Williams, 10 assists from Josie Armstrong and eight digs from Brooke Baker.
➜ Heritage 2, Blue Ridge 1. Bryn Wyant posted a 13-kill, 12-dig double-double for the fifth-seeded Hawks (12-11-1), who knocked off the fourth-seeded Knights (18-9) in a 25-17, 20-25, 25-13 quarterfinal decision. Mary Roland racked up 23 assists while Lilli Montgomery and Destanee Morgan churned out 24 and 14 digs, respectively, for Heritage, which draws into a Tuesday semifinal against top-seeded Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Blue Ridge, which will meet either ninth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement or seventh-seeded Villa Grove in a Tuesday consolation semifinal match, was led by Gracie Shaffer (seven kills, 10 assists) and Alexis Wike (13 digs).
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Villa Grove 0. The seventh-seeded Blue Devils (12-9) couldn’t find enough offense against the No. 2 seed, dropping a 25-19, 25-20 quarterfinal decision. Logan Lillard’s nine kills, Kayln Cordes’ 12 assists and Bella Crafton’s five kills keyed Villa Grove, which will face ninth-seeded Cerro Gordo/Bement in a Tuesday consolation quarterfinal match.
➜ Tri-County 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. In a first-round match, the Titans worked around the ninth-seeded Broncos (7-10-1) by a 25-20, 25-14 margin. Baker (six kills, eight digs), Williams (five kills, seven digs) and Armstrong (12 assists) all stood out here, as did Mollie Pollock (11 digs). CG/B slips into a Tuesday consolation quarterfinal match versus seventh-seeded Villa Grove.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Arcola 0. In a first-round match, the Blue Devils beat the 10th-seeded Purple Riders (3-15) 25-17, 25-21. Crafton’s eight kills and Cordes’ 10 assists led Villa Grove.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur Christian 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. The visiting Conquering Riders reached the 20-win plateau for the season in this East Central Illinois Conference triumph against the Eagles (4-12) — 25-11, 25-21. Liana Kauffman’s eight kills, eight digs and four aces was a talking point for ACS (20-7), as was Selah Gregory’s 11 kills.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Dwight 0. The host Falcons (4-14) ended a three-match skid with a 25-10, 25-12 nonconference victory. Natalie DeSchepper and Rylee Stephens paced the GCMS offense with eight kills and five assists, respectively. Madison McCreary’s 14 digs led the defense, while Sophia Ray (four kills, three assists, six digs) did a bit of everything.
➜ Iroquois West 2, Ridgeview 0. A 17-match losing skid is now history for the visiting Raiders (2-18) after they earned a 25-21, 18-25, 25-20 nonconference win against the Mustangs. Shea Small’s seven kills and Kynnedi Kanosky’s 10 assists were vital to that outcome, as were Aubrey Wagner’s six digs and Kenzie Tammen’s three kills.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Oakwood 0. Hannah Jackson smashed 13 kills for the host Tribe (10-7) in its 25-9, 25-14 nonconference win over the Comets (5-15). Klementine Davis (19 assists, six digs) also shined for Judah, as did Liza Carder (three kills, nine digs) and Ava Carder (four kills, four aces).
➜ Paris 2, Unity 1. Kaitlyn Schweighart’s 11 kills and 16 digs wasn’t enough to push the host Rockets (9-12-2) past their nonconference competitors, dropping a 22-25, 25-20, 25-23 thriller. Ruby Tarr produced 16 assists, seven digs and five aces for Unity in defeat.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Herscher 1. In their third consecutive match to last three sets, the visiting Panthers (10-7) came out on the right side for the first time by defeating a nonconference opponent 25-23, 20-25, 25-16. Bailey Bruns’ 14 kills and Aubrey Busboom’s 27 assists powered the PBL offense, while Araya Stack’s 12 digs paved the way for defensive success.
➜ Rantoul 2, Decatur Eisenhower 1. Ashlee Freeman accounted for 33 assists as the host Eagles (8-9) held off a non-league foe 27-25, 20-25, 25-23. Tashay Jackson-Roper turned in 15 kills for Rantoul, which received four kills from Lily Stalter in the decisive third set.
➜ Tri-Valley 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. The host Spartans (16-5) saw their win streak end at 11 matches as the Vikings picked up a 25-19, 28-26 nonconference victory. Taylor Hug compiled a 16-assist, 12-dig double-double for SJ-O to go along with Shayne Immke’s nine kills and Addie Roesch’s five kills.
➜ Tuscola 2, Urbana 1. Sydney Moss threw down 13 kills to go with six digs and three blocks for the visiting Warriors (4-19), who won their second match in a row via a 25-17, 22-25, 25-21 nonconference win against the Tigers (0-13). Emily Czerwonka also thrived for Tuscola with eight kills, 17 assists and eight digs. Addisyn Pettry (seven kills, 11 digs) and Zoey Thomason (11 digs, three aces) also starred. Urbana received a big night from Gwen Schiff, who recorded nine kills, 16 digs, six blocks and three aces. Sammi Christman (nine kills, six digs), Sydni Uher (10 assists, five digs) and Natalie Pedro-Montiel (11 digs) also chipped in.
➜ Watseka 2, St. Anne 0. Elizabeth Wittenborn dished out 15 assists and served three aces for the visiting Warriors (16-9) in their 25-5, 25-14 nonconference rout. Brianna Denault also served three aces and made 13 digs for Watseka, which picked up five kills and three blocks from Lauren Tegtmeyer.
➜ Westville 2, Marshall 0. Lainey Wichtowski finished with 17 assists and seven digs for the visiting Tigers (18-5), who stretched their win streak to five with a 25-22, 25-14 nonconference result. Ella Miller’s nine kills and seven digs also aided Westville, as did Lydia Gondzur’s 10 digs, Maddison Appl’s seven kills and Lilly Meeker’s six aces.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Hoopeston Area 5, Clifton Central 0. Talan Gredy-Nelson scored two goals and assisted on two others for the host Cornjerkers (12-7-1) in their nonconference victory. Harrison Woods scored a pair of goals for Hoopeston Area to go with one goal from Owen Root, one assist from David Ramero-Pinzon and two saves from Dylan Judy.
➜ Monticello 4, Cornerstone 1. Jack Tanner and Biniam Lienhart each scored one goal and offered one assist for the host Sages (16-3) as they collected their fifth consecutive win, this one in non-league action. Tucker Williamson and Cohen Neighbors each found the back of the net as well for Monticello, with Levi Stephens providing one assist and Evan Henrard making two keeper saves.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 8, Unity 0. Reef Pacot generated a hat trick along with two assists for the visiting Comets (18-3-2) as they extended their win streak to five with a nonconference triumph versus the Rockets (2-15). Grant Powell notched two goals and two assists for O/SF, which snagged one-goal, one-assist days from Brody Taflinger and Macen Phillips plus one save from Joshua Ruch. Cole Saunders made 16 stops for Unity in net.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Watseka 0. The host Spartans (14-4-1) secured their fourth win in a row on the back of a three-goal first half versus the Warriors (7-14). Ryker Lockhart, Alex Accosta, Zach Harper and Collin Thomey each scored for SJ-O in their nonconference match, with assists going to Aiden Cromwell, Will Page and Jackson Greer. Carter Mabry made four saves in relief of Spencer Wilson in goal for SJ-O.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Centennial earned a 9-0 sweep of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley a nonconference dual at Lindsay Tennis Courts. All six Chargers won in both singles and doubles play — Sandhya Subbiah, Nicole Vozovoy, Yehyun Nam, Tammy Marinichev, Allison Hemming and Ananya Shah. Marinichev won her No. 4 singles match 6-0, 6-0. Katie Steidinger engaged Subbiah in a tough No. 1 singles bout, dropping it 6-3, 6-7 (0), 15-13.
➜ At Watseka. Danville swept doubles play en route to a 7-2 nonconference dual victory over Watseka. CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle were successful in both singles and doubles action, not dropping a set either as a doubles tandem or separately. The Vikings’ pairings of Anna Houpt/Lexi Ellis and Ava Towne/Josie Hotsinpiller also were successful, as were singles competitors Brooklynn Behrens and Hannah Schroeder. Sarah Parsons and Annika Greene picked up wins at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively, for the Warriors.
In girls’ swim & dive
➜ At Urbana. Buoyed by three first-place finishes and superior depth, host Urbana won a four-team meet with a team score of 393, topping Mahomet-Seymour (338), Danville (195) and Charleston (173) at Urbana Indoor Aquatic Center. Elena Poulosky won two events for the Tigers, placing first in diving (129.30) and the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 5.53 seconds). Teammate Cecelia Birdsley added a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:26.27). M-S captured eight event victories on the day. The 200 freestyle relay foursome of Talynn O’Donnell, Eden Oelze, Shelby Raver and Lainey Howard won in 1:51.97, and the 400 freestyle relay unit of Oelze, Howard, Maddie Logsdon and O’Donnell prevailed in 4:09.09. Individual event triumphs went to O’Donnell in both the 200 freestyle (2:03.60) and 100 backstroke (1:03.54), Oelze in the 200 individual medley (2:29.58), Raver in the 50 freestyle (30.10), Logsdon in the 100 freestyle (1:08.61) and Howard in the 500 freestyle (6:03.24). Danville took the 200 medley relay title in 2:20.42 with the quartet of Polly Norton, Lindsey Porter, Amelia Burgin and Brooklyn Phillips.