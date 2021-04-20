In baseball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7, Tuscola 5. ALAH got outhit, but made more of its opportunities at the plate to top its Douglas County rivals. Leadoff hitter Logan Brough went 2 for 4 and drove in a game-high three runs for the Knights (3-0) and also picked up the win, and Brady Borntreger struck out three in the seventh for the save. Ben Tiezzi led the Warriors (0-1) by going 3 for 4 with two RBI, while Colton Musgrave and Dalton Addis each hit a solo home run.
➜ Normal U-High 12, Mahomet-Seymour 2. Mahomet-Seymour’s challenging start to the 2021 season continued Monday, and U-High rode Illinois commit Jake Swartz (seven strikes in four innings) to a 10-run victory. Andrew Norman led the Bulldogs (0-2), going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Oakwood 1. St. Joseph-Ogden ran its winning streak to four to start the season and never trailed in its nonconference win against Oakwood. Illinois-bound Crayton Burnett was dominant on the mound, striking out 15 and allowing one run on three hits and one walk in six innings for the Spartans (4-0). Burnett also went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, while Xander Rieches was 2 for 3 with two RBI of his own. Cayden Wells scored the lone run for the Comets (1-1).
➜ Villa Grove/Heritage 23, Urbana 15. Villa Grove/Heritage scored 10 runs in the top of the seventh to put Urbana away in a nonconference matchup Monday. Nick Coffin went 2 for 3 at the plate, drew three walks, scored three runs and drove in five to lead the Hawks (1-0). Noah Davison also went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI for VG/H. Andrew Mancuso doubled and drove in three runs in his only at-bat for the Tigers (0-3).
➜ St. Thomas More 6, Hoopeston Area 4. St. Thomas More jumped on Hoopeston Area, scoring six straight runs before the Cornjekers got on the board. The Sabers (1-1) needed those early runs, including four in the first half, to fend off a late, albeit ultimately unsuccessful, charge from Hoopeston Area (0-1). Adam Price went 3 for 3 with a double and three RBI to lead St. Thomas More and also got the win after striking out six in four scoreless innings. Will Hoerner and Cooper Hannagan drove in one run apiece for the Sabers. Mason Rush was 1 of 3 with two RBI for Hoopeston Area.
In softball➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Champaign Central 0. ALAH’s Makenzie Brown struck out 20 in her second straight no-hitter. The Knights’ senior ace allowed just three baserunners in the game, walking one and hitting another, while a third player reached for the Maroons (0-3) on an error. Alisha Frederick had three hits for ALAH (3-2) and was one of three players along with Brown and Kailee Otto to drive in two runs.
In volleyball➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Meridian 0. Argenta-Oreana’s 25-19, 25-12 sweep of Meridian marked the first three-match winning streak of the season for the Bombers (5-8). Cassi Newbanks led A-O with 19 assists, Katy Morrison had 18 digs and two aces and Keely Meador was tops offensively with eight kills.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman 0. Armstrong-Potomac put together its fifth straight win with a 25-17, 25-13 Vermilion Valley Conference sweep of Schlarman. Emma Franzen paced the Trojans (8-5) with 10 digs and seven kills, while Leanne Rogers had a team-high four aces.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Westville 1. BHRA overcame dropping the first set to top Westville 19-25, 25-21, 25-23 in VVC action. Halle Douglas led the Tigers (5-10) with 12 digs in the loss, and Makenzie Kantout had eight kills.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Iroquois West 0. Blue Ridge earned a 25-14, 25-14 sweep of Iroquois West in the first of four matches in five days. Gracie Shaffer led the Knights (9-4) with 14 assists, Jenna Mozingo had nine digs and four aces and Nadia Beadle put down seven kills. Estefany Andrade had 15 digs and one ace for the Raiders (1-14) to go with 14 digs and three kills from Shelby Johnson.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Danville 1. G-RF opened strong and rallied late to top Danville 25-17, 21-25, 25-23 and win its third straight match. Makaelyn Lagacy paced the Buffaloes (4-6) with 21 assists and three aces, while Gentry Howard put down a team-high seven kills.
➜ Herscher 2, Prairie Central 0. Prairie Central got 11 assists from Carene Campbell, nine kills and six digs from Natalie Graf, but Herscher topped the Hawks (1-13) 25-21, 25-19.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Champaign Central 0. PBL won its third straight match, knocking off Champaign Central 25-16, 25-23 in a nonconference showdown. Addison Oyer paced the Panthers (14-2) with 12 kills and eight digs, while Makenna Klann added 21 assists.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Rantoul 0. The Sabers swept the Eagles 25-12, 25-11 in Illini Prairie Conference action. Caroline Kerr finished with 21 assists and five digs to lead STM (15-2), while Mallory Monahan added seven kills and six digs.
➜ Shelbyville 2, Tri-County 0. Tri-County saw its six-match winning streak snapped in a 25-20, 25-22 nonconference loss. Melia Eskew finished with 24 assists, two kills, two digs and one block for the Titans (10-3), and Kaylenn Hunt added 10 kills, eight blocks, five digs and one ace.
➜ Sullivan 2, Okaw Valley 0. Sullivan snapped a nine-match losing streak with its 25-20, 25-14 sweep of Okaw Valley. Sullivan (2-9) got 13 kills, four aces and two blocks from Zoe Walton, while Raegan Sims added 10 kills.
➜ Unity 2, Tuscola 0. Kendyl Ring led Tuscola with seven digs to go with six assists and two aces from Jessie Martin, but Unity beat the Warriors (7-9) 25-15, 25-10.
➜ Watseka 2, Clifton Central 0. Watseka wrapped up its season series sweep of Sangamon Valley Conference rival Clifton Central with a 26-24, 25-15 home victory. Elena Newell led the Warriors (11-5) with 14 assists, Sydney McTaggart finished with 13 digs and Kinzie Parsons put down a team-high seven kills.
SCOTT RICHEY