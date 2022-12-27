In boys' basketball
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Arcola 61, Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 40. Jackson Miller and Gerardo Alanis each reached double figures scoring by halftime, propelling the Purple Riders (4-6) to a successful tournament opener versus the Panthers.
Dieterich 54, Sullivan 35. The last game of the tournament's opening day went against Sullivan (1-7), as the host Movin' Maroons scored a victory.
In girls' basketball
Charleston Holiday Tournament
Jacksonville 40, Danville 19. The Vikings were stymied by the Crimsons in each team's tournament debut.
Effingham 60, Tri-County 53. Being outscored 24-10 in the third quarter proved too problematic for the Titans (10-5) as they dropped their tournament opener to the Flaming Hearts. Josie Armstrong banked 26 points and added five steals for Tri-County, which picked up 15 points from Thaylee Barry plus seven points, seven rebounds and two assists from Kaylin Williams.
Teutopolis 70, Danville 30. The Vikings (1-11) were more than doubled up in their second game of the tournament and day, dropping a contest to the Wooden Shoes.
Dieterich Holiday Tournament
Arcola 55, Red Hill 18. The Purple Riders (8-2) didn't allow a first-half field goal to the Salukis and cruised to a tournament-opening win as a result.