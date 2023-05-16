In baseball
Class 2A Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional
➜ Clifton Central 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 1. Clifton Central scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to an easy win in Monday’s regional quarterfinal game against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Braydon Elliott was 3 of 4 at the plate and drove in the Falcons’ only run in the top of the third inning. Altin Nettleton took the loss for GCMS (14-14) after a tough first inning that saw him give up eight runs — just three earned — on six hits.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10, Iroquois West 2. Paxton-Buckley-Loda (15-13-1) used the positive momentum from its regular season finale victory last week to top Iroquois West (6-12) in regional quarterfinal action Monday.
Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1, Hoopeston Area 0. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin pushed across a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning, and it held up for the Blue Devils (16-9) in Monday’s regional quarterfinal win. Tuff Elson had two hits to lead BHRA, and Cruz Dubois sacrificed across the only run of the game. Amani Stanford got the win after scattering four hits and four walks to go with five strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. Grant Morgan, Keygan Field, Ryker Small and Cole Miller each had a hit for the Cornjerkers (12-17) in the loss.
Class 2A Sullivan Regional➜ Pana 8, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 7. Six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh innings combined from Pana erased what appeared to be a commanding Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond lead, and the Panthers finished the comeback with the go-ahead and ultimately winning run in the top of the eighth. Kody Kornewald went 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI for the Knights (14-7), who also had Hunter Grant finish 1 of 3 with a home run and two RBI in the regional quarterfinal loss.
Class 2A Tri-Valley Regional
➜ Clinton 4, Prairie Central 2. Clinton didn’t need all of its four-run third inning, but that kind of strong effort helped the Maroons’ withstand a late charge by Prairie Central and hold on for Monday’s regional quarterfinal victory. Mason Walker got the win for Clinton (11-11) and struck out 11 while giving up two runs — one earned — on two hits and three walks in seven innings. Walker was also 2 of 3 with a double at the plate, and Jack Manning also doubled in the win. Noah Nagel hit a solo home run in the sixth inning to lead the Hawks (8-17).
Class 1A Argenta-Oreana Regional
➜ Argenta-Oreana 3, Decatur Lutheran 1. Home-field advantage worked out for Argenta-Oreana in Monday’s regional quarterfinal victory against Decatur Lutheran. The Bombers (6-17) also snapped a six-game losing streak with the win.
Class 1A Cissna Park Regional
➜ Fisher 12, Blue Ridge 0. Fisher set the tone for Monday’s regional quarterfinal win with seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and didn’t look back in the five-inning blowout of Blue Ridge (1-16). Ryan Coulter got the win for the Bunnies (6-18) after striking out nine and giving up just one hit and two walks in a complete-game effort. Peyton Sapp led the way at the plate for Fisher with three hits and two RBI, Aiden Cheek had two hits and three RBI, and Quinn Kuhns and Max Bruggman also drove in two runs apiece.
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Watseka 13, Kankakee Grace Christian 3. Watseka jumped on Kankakee Grace Christian with three runs in the bottom of the first inning and scored at least one run in every subsequent inning, including five in the fifth, to win Monday’s regional quarterfinal game. Aidan Morris and Austin Morris did most of the damage at the plate for the Warriors (5-18), going a combined 5 of 6 with six runs scored and six RBI. Lathan Bowling added two RBI, Brayden Ketchum three hits and Mason Gaylen got the win after striking out nine in five innings.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
➜ Schlarman 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3. Schlarman flipped Monday’s regional quarterfinal game with a four-run fourth inning before tacking on a pair of insurance runs in the fifth to outlast Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman. Dillon Hemker went 3 of 4 at the plate to lead the Hilltoppers (6-11), while Miles Crosby and Wrigley O’Brien had two hits apiece. O’Brien and Chris Brown drove in two runs each in the win. Cameron Steinbaugh and Brayden Nale both went 2 of 3 for the Buffaloes (6-14), and Steinbaugh scored twice.
➜ Villa Grove 9, Heritage 6. Villa Grove had to rally after Heritage took the lead with six runs in the top of the second inning. The Blue Devils (12-10) chipped into their deficit with a two-run bottom of the second and regained the lead for good with five runs in the third for the regional quarterfinal victory. Sam Bender went 3 of 4 with an RBI at the top of the Villa Grove lineup, and Thomas Vandeventer and Jake Gilles scored two runs apiece in the win. Rylan White finished 1 of 4 with a double and an RBI for the Hawks (2-20), and Haiden Davis and Brennon Struck also drove in one run apiece.
Class 1A Tuscola Regional
➜ Tuscola 3, Tri-County 2. Tuscola pushed a run across in the top of the eighth inning and held Tri-County scoreless in the bottom half to extend its season another game with Monday’s regional quarterfinal victory. Colton Musgrave provided his usual pop from the No. 3 spot in the Warriors’ lineup, finishing 3 of 4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. JJ Reynolds also went 1 of 4 with an RBI and struck out 10 in 62/3 innings. Caiden Russo got the win for Tuscola (3-22) after pitching 11/3 innings of hitless, scoreless relief. Gaige Cox finished 3 of 4 with a double, and Justin Robertson hit a solo home run for the Titans (3-16) in the loss.
Nontournament
➜ Charleston 4, Champaign Central 1. Champaign Central pitcher Max Quirk struck out seven in Monday’s nonconference game at Charleston, but the Maroons couldn’t muster enough offense to snap their losing streak. Mitchell Crompton singled and scored for Central (18-10), which has now lost four straight, and Charlie Hobbs singled and drove in the Maroons’ lone run.
➜ Normal Community 9, Mahomet-Seymour 3. Mahomet-Seymour had the early lead in Monday’s nonconference showdown with Normal Community, but the Ironmen tied the game by the second inning and went ahead for good with six runs in the bottom of the third for the win. Blake Wolters went 2 of 4 with a run scored for the Bulldogs (27-5), and Carter Selk was 1 of 3 with two RBI in the loss.
➜ Oakwood 3, Heyworth 2. Oakwood will take a seven-game winning streak into Thursday’s regional semifinals after fending off Heyworth in a tight regular season finale. Derek Drews finished 2 of 3 to pace the Comets (24-6-1), and Cort Vermillion drove in two of Oakwood’s three runs. Travis Tiernan got the win in relief after striking out four and allowing two this in three scoreless innings.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Tri-Valley 2. St. Joseph-Ogden found itself down two runs after the top of the third inning of Monday’s nonconference game against Tri-Valley, but the Spartans rallied in the bottom of the third and fourth to top the Vikings and end the regular season on a high note. Tanner Jacob provided production at the bottom of the order for SJ-O (28-7), going 1 of 2 with an RBI and run scored. Adam Price had the only other hit for the Spartans, and Jared Altenbaumer got the win after giving up two runs — one earned — on three hits and three walks in five innings.
➜ Salt Fork 9, Westville 6. What was looking to be a pitcher’s duel in Westville turned into a slugfest, with Salt Fork using a four-run eighth inning to top the host Tigers in extra innings. Hayden Prunkard finished 3 of 5 with two RBI to lead the Storm (20-10). Pedro Rangel also drove in two runs, and Blake Norton finished 2 of 4 with a solo home run and two runs scored. Cade Schaumburg was 4 of 5 with a double and four RBI for Westville (25-5), and Landen Haurez went 4 of 4 with a double and an RBI.
In softball
Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional
➜ Clinton 6, Monticello 4. Clinton scored four runs in the top of the seventh, fought off a potential comeback attempt by Monticello in the bottom half of the inning and earned some redemption after a mid-April loss to the Sages with Monday’s regional quarterfinal win. Brooke Reeves and Ariana Humes had three hits each for the Maroons (9-21), while Kylee Isaac finished 2 of 4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored. Sadie Walsh, Isabella Beery and Lucy Leatherwood all had two his for Monticello (10-16) in the loss.
Class 2A Herscher Regional
➜ Prairie Central 15, Momence 0. Prairie Central (12-15) ran roughshod over Momence in Monday’s regional quarterfinal matchup and got back on track after losing two of its final three games to close out the regular season.
Class 2A Iroquois West Regional
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s five-run second inning would have been enough in Monday’s regional quarterfinal matchup with Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Ten more runs from the Falcons (10-14) in the third inning put the run-shortened, four-inning game away for good. Mallory Rosendahl got the win after striking out 10 in four innings and helped her own cause going 4 fo 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Bella Young also drove in three runs in the win, and Kyra Kietzman and Brooklyn Robinson had two RBI apiece. Tanner Graham, Aubrey Busboom, Devani McClatchey and Mackenzie Swan all singled in the loss for the Panthers (3-22).
➜ Iroquois West 9, Hoopeston Area 8. Iroquois West (7-17) bounced back from a two-game losing streak to end the regular season with a regional quarterfinal victory Monday against Hoopeston Area. Kayla Recker had two doubles, an RBI and a stolen base for the Cornjerkers (13-13), and Macy Warner finished with two stolen bases in the loss.
Class 2A Maroa-Forsyth Regional
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond sent 15 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs in the second inning to knock out Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran in regional quarterfinal action. Charley Condill went 3 of 4 with a solo home run, three runs scored and four RBI to lead the Knights (20-9). Kailee Otto also had four RBI for A-L-A-H, and Mackenzie Condill and Maggie Benedict finished with two hits each. Hunter Malone‘s second-inning single was the only hit for the Broncos (1-21).
Class 2A Sullivan Regional
➜ Shelbyville 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin dropped back to .500 to finish its season with Monday’s regional quarterfinal loss to Shelbyville. The Blue Devils (12-12) put together the start of a rally with three runs in the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback. Ella Myers was 4 of 4 with two doubles to pace BHRA at the plate, Natalie Clapp had three hits and Ava Acton drove in two runs.
➜ Sullivan 12, Oakwood 0. Sullivan (17-11) broke its three-game losing streak to end the regular season with Monday’s blowout regional quarterfinal win against Oakwood (10-19).
Class 1A Heyworth Regional
➜ Blue Ridge 16, St. Thomas More 1. Blue Ridge broke open Monday’s regional quarterfinal with a nine-run effort in the bottom of the second inning and scored seven more times, including a five-run fourth, to win the run-shortened game against St. Thomas More. Lily Summers went 2 of 4 with a triple and four RBI to lead the Knights (11-13), while Cassie Zimmerman had three RBI and Carsyn Stiger and Presley Hardesty drove in two runs apiece. Ellie Schlieper got the win for Blue Ridge after giving up just one run on two hits and striking out six in four innings. Audrey Gooding took the loss for the Sabers (1-18), but led the team with a solo home run in the third inning.
Class 1A Meridian Regional
➜ Arcola 10, Decatur St. Teresa 2. Kacie Sisk went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored and threw a complete game, striking out 10, to lead the Purple Riders (14-9) to a win in Monday’s regional quarterfinal game. Arcola broke a 2-2 tie with there runs in the bottom of the third and never relinquished the lead the rest of the way. Keira Hohlbauch (2 for 3, two RBI, three runs scored) and Vanessa Condarco (1 for 2, three RBI) also chipped in.
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 15, Chrisman 4. Georgetown-Ridge Farm turned it on late to rally from its early deficit and knock off Vermilion Valley Conference rivals Chrisman in regional quarterfinals actions Monday. The Buffaloes (6-17) tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third inning and outscored Christian 11-0 in the final three frames. J’lynn Waltz, Kaydence Kraus and Aubrey Roberson had two hits and two RBI apiece for G-RF, while Hadlee Hayes finished 3 of 4 with a double. Sequoyah Cook went 1 of 2 with a double for Chrisman (3-14) and scored half of the Cardinals’ runs.
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 5, Rantoul 4. Centennial scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie and needed both to secure Monday’s nonconference win after Rantoul scored once in the final half inning. Brylie Klaudt finished 2 of 3 with two runs scored for the Chargers (11-12), and Claire Davison was 1 of 3 with two RBI. Davison got the win after giving up three runs on eight hits and four walks to go with four strikeouts in six innings, and Zoe Goodreau picked up the save with two strikeouts in the seventh. Caya Flesner went 2 of 3 with two RBI to pace the Eagles (8-13).
➜ Champaign Central 4, Peoria Notre Dame 3. Champaign Central pulled within one game of .500 in Big 12 play and within two games of .500 overall with an eighth-inning walk-off win Monday against Peoria Notre Dame. Abby Boland was 2 of 4 with three RBI to lead the Maroons (14-16), while Bridget Lee went 3 of 4 with a double and an RBI. Tayten Hunter went the distance for the win, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out four.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Danville 5. Mahomet-Seymour and Danville exchanged the lead three times early in Monday’s nonconference game. The Bulldogs regained their advantage with two runs in the top of the fourth inning and fended off the Vikings down the stretch to snap a three-game losing streak. Madeleine Cortez was 3 of 3 with a double, home run, RBI and three runs scored to lead M-S (11-18). Kayla McKinney added two hits and an RBI, and Katherine Severns picked up the win after allowing five runs — just one earned — on 11 hits in a complete game effort. Kaleah Bellik finished 3 of 4 with a double and an RBI for Danville (6-13), and Kendall Rannebarger went 2 of 4 with a run scored.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Milford/Cissna Park’s Kirstyn Lucht earned a shutout victory Monday against Vermilion Valley Conference rival Armstrong-Potomac after striking out nine in the Bearcats’ regular-season finale. Hunter Mowrey paced M/CP (16-5) at the plate with a 3 of 4 showing. Addison Lucht, Jossalin Lavicka and Lauryn Hamrick all had two hits apiece, and Addison Lucht and Hamrick drove in one run each. Faith Cline was 2 of 3 at the plate to lead the Trojans (15-13).
In boys’ tennis➜ At Urbana. Uni High won all of its matches in straight sets in Monday’s 9-0 victory against Maroa-Forsyth. Mason Miao and Swapnil Kumar went a step further and didn’t drop a single game in their 6-0, 6-0 victories at Nos. 2 and 4 singles, respectively, for the Illineks. Aryan Sachdev was right behind them with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles, and Taehan Lee and Jack Holder won 6-1, 6-0 at Nos. 3 and 5 singles, respectively.
Scott RICHEY