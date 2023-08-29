In volleyball
Bismarck Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Attica (Ind.) 0. Playing in a best-of-five set match in interstate play, the Blue Devils (2-1) scored a 25-14, 25-23, 25-16 win thanks to 15 kills and five aces from Ella McFarland, 14 kills and seven digs from Reis McFarland and nine digs from Macy Danner.
Casey-Westfield 2, Villa Grove 0. The Blue Devils (4-2) suffered a narrow nonconference loss on their home floor as seven kills from Jobella Crafton, four kills apiece from Alison Pangburn and Alexis Cassano and eight kills each from Kayln Cordes and Carly Eads weren’t enough to avoid a 26-24, 25-23 outcome.
Champaign Central 2, Washington 1. The Maroons (1-2) went on the road and returned with a 25-23, 19-25, 25-17 win over the Panthers thanks to 10 kills from Bridget Cassady, nine kills from Brooklyn Hubbard and eight kills from Kindle Williams, while Williams and Cassady combined for 39 digs and Ava Clark added 10 assists.
Iroquois West 3, Illinois Lutheran 0. The Raiders (3-1) cataloged a narrow 25-10, 26-28, 25-21 victory against the Chargers on the strength of 15 digs apiece from Jessye Rodriguez and Ilyana Nambo and five kills from Kenzie Tammen.
Judah Christian 2, Armstrong 0. Rachel Divan’s eight kills and 19 assists from Klementine Davis powered the Tribe (7-0) past the Trojans (0-3) in a 25-8, 25-12 nonconference decision. Brelyn Riesberg added 11 digs and an ace for Judah Christian while Hannah Jackson chipped in seven kills and three aces.
Urbana 2, Decatur MacArthur 0. The Tigers (1-0) went on the road and claimed a nonconference victory to commence its season, taking down the host Generals 25-22, 25-17. Sammi Christman paced Urbana’s attack with 11 digs, five kills, four blocks and three aces, Val Gonzalez-Ahuerma chipped in 10 digs, Kiyah Boatright-Williams tallied eight digs and Sophia Sheyko-Frailey triggered 10 assists and had five digs.
St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Teresa 0. Eleven kills from Peyton Williams, eight kills from Addie Roesch and 20 assists from Halle Brazelton were enough to key the Spartans (4-0) to a 25-23, 25-12 nonconference win on the road.
In boys’ soccer
Normal Community 2, Champaign Central 1. Matthew Winterbottom was the lone scorer for the Maroons (0-1) in a Big 12 Conference home loss after Ben Wellence intercepted a pass to the center of the field, dribbled and connected with Winterbottom on an assist that allowed the shot to find the lower right corner of the goal.
Oakwood/Salt Fork 3, Monticello 1. First-half goals from Ethan Merritt and Jacob Pricer set the tone for the Comets (2-1) in a nonconference home win against Monticello, with a second-half penalty kick strike from Brody Taflinger sealing their second win of the season. Taflinger and Macen Phillips assisted on the Comets’ goals, while Monticello’s lone score came off the foot of Isaack Ocadiz. Evan Henrard recorded six saves for the Sages (0-2).
Reed-Custer 5, Watseka 1. A second-half goal from Narciso Solorzano wasn’t enough for the Warriors (2-1) in a nonconference home bout against the Comets.
In boys’ golf
At Casey. Westville was downed by host Casey-Westfield at Casey Country Club in a 186-231 decision despite a 3-over 39 from medalist Carson Hall.
At Champaign. Wilson Kirby captured medalist honors at 2-over 38 to guide St. Thomas More to a 172-193 victory over Olympia in a nine-hole match at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club. The Sabers also received strong efforts in the form of a 41 from Jack McMahon and a 45 from Stephen Paceley.
At El Paso. Prairie Central recorded a 164 to place second to host El Paso-Gridley’s 159 in a four-team match at El Paso Golf Club. The Hawks were led by Jack Schahrer’s 40, while Easton Friedman and Jake Bachtold recorded scores of 41.
At Hoopeston Area. Hoopeston Area and Schlarman tied for the top spot in the Cornjerkers’ home event at Hubbard Trail Country Club, with Milford claiming third at 303. Cy Tuggle was the medalist for Hoopeston Area at 45 and Wyatt Eisenmann was close behind at 46. The Bearcats, meanwhile, were keyed by Hixon Lafond’s 62.
At Monticello. Mahomet-Seymour carded a collective 151 to score a 4-stroke victory over host Monticello (155) and Centennial (205) at Monticello Golf Club. Reis Claybrooke shot an even-par 36 to guide the Bulldogs in the nine-hole affair, with Kelton Hennesy’s 38 and rounds of 39 from Leif Olson and Jacob Schoudel close behind. Andrew Neef and Maddux Quick recorded scores of 38 to pace the Sages, while Jake Miller’s 44 was the low round for the Chargers.
In girls’ golf
At Casey. Host Casey-Westfield didn’t compete for a score against Westville at Casey Country Club, where the Tigers carded a collective 257 on the strength of a 59 from Katelyn Callahan and a 64 from Piper Heiser.
At Fairbury. St. Thomas More and Prairie Central tied for the team lead at the Hawks’ home match at Indian Creek Golf Course that also included Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. Ashley Wells recorded a 43 to earn medalist honors while Ellie Klein (56) and Leilani Sayavongsa (59) chipped in solid efforts to help the Sabers’ cause. Kaylee Skaggs led the Hawks at 52 with Adri Coltrell (53) and Lucy Whitfill (56) close behind. Lizzie Girorye paced the Falcons at 56.
At Hoopeston Area. Host Hoopeston Area defeated Milford 242-301 at Hubbard Trail Country Club on the strength of a 52 from medalist Taylor Paige. The Bearcats were led by a 65 from Gracie Gregory.
In girls’ tennis
At Mahomet. Host Mahomet-Seymour earned a sweep over Centennial thanks to singles wins from Savannah Amatyleon (6-4, 6-1), Adella Bird (6-0, 6-0), Holland Martin (6-0, 6-1), Emily Young (6-1, 6-4), Claire Johnson (6-0, 6-2) and Emmie Flores (7-6, 6-0). The Bulldogs doubles duos of Amatyleon and Young (6-1, 6-0) and Ashley Shoaf and Eliza Agate (6-0, 6-1) earned wins as well, while Bird and Martin led in a 6-1, 3-1 doubles match that ended early due to an injury.
At St. Joseph. Host St. Joseph-Ogden claimed an 8-1 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley thanks to singles wins from Addison Seggebruch (6-1, 6-3), Addison Ross (6-1, 6-1), Lily Rice (6-3, 6-0), Lauren Lannert (6-3, 6-1), Oliva Getty (6-0, 6-0) and Samantha Kelso (6-2, 6-0). The Spartans’ doubles teams of MaKennah Hamilton and Emma Thurman (6-0, 6-3) and Sara Kearney and Ainsley Rhoten (6-2, 6-2) earned wins, as well, while GCMS’ duo of Audrey Iverson and Katelyn Shockey (6-2, 6-2) claimed the Falcons’ lone win.