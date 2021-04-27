In baseball
Argenta-Oreana 19, Blue Ridge 4. Tuesday’s Lincoln Prairie Conference showdown was close through one inning before Argenta-Oreana scored eight runs in the second and eight more in the third for the blowout league win. Isaiah Dalton
- was 1 of 2 with a sole home run to lead the Knights (0-1) in the loss.
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 12, Judah Christian 2. A seven-run deficit after two innings was two much for Judah Christian in its season-opening loss. Garrett Kasbergen doubled and drove in two runs for the Tribe (0-1), while Brandan Baliterra
- took the loss despite striking out 11 in four innings.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 14, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3. GCMS took a one-run lead in the top of the fifth inning, but a 12-spot from Dee-Mack in the bottom half of the inning was the difference maker in the Heart of Illinois Conference showdown. Ethan Garard was 2 of 3 at the plate and drove in two runs for the Falcons (1-1), but he also took the loss after getting dinged for 11 unearned runs in 11/3
- innings pitched.
Fisher 21, Ridgeview 11. Fisher’s Jake Cochran took care of business on the mound and at the plate in the Bunnies’ HOIC victory against Ridgeview. Cochran struck out seven in the win, while also leading Fisher (1-1) with four hits and seven RBI. Sean Nunamaker
- had two hits and three RBI for the Mustangs (0-1).
LeRoy 11, Heyworth 1. LeRoy stayed unbeaten in early HOIC play with its run-shortened victory against Heyworth powered by a seven-run sixth inning. Mason Buckles struck out eight in six innings for the win for the Panthers (3-1). Blake Roundtree led the way at the plate, driving in two runs with a double and a home run. Calvin Crawford also had a solo home run, and Ty Egan
- doubled and drove in two runs in the win.
Mahomet-Seymour 18, Pontiac 3. Mahomet-Seymour scored both early and often in its nonconference victory against Pontiac to get back on track after Friday’s loss at Eureka. Carter Selk homered and drove in four runs to lead the Bulldogs (2-3), while Mateo Casillas had three RBI and Nate McFall, Zac Carr and Will Sampson
- had two RBI apiece. Carr also got the win for M-S, striking out five and giving up three runs on four hits in four innings.
St. Thomas More 13, Tuscola 1. St. Thomas More scored five runs in the top of the first inning and then eight more before Tuscola got on the board in the nonconference rout. Leadoff hitter Ryan Hendrickson led the Sabers (3-2), going 3 of 3 with two home runs and three RBI, while Adam Price was 3 of 4 with two doubles and three RBI of his own. Noah Eyman got the win in relief, striking out six while allowing just a single unearned run in four innings. Colton Musgrave
- was 2 of 3 at the plate for the Warriors (0-2).
Unity 11, Hoopeston Area 1. Unity won its season opener behind a solid pitching performance from Tyler Hensch, who gave up just one hit and struck out six in five innings to take down Hoopeston Area. Dillon Rutledge was a menace on the base paths with four steals while also going 2 of 2 with three runs scored for the Rockets (1-0). Damian Knoll
- was also 2 of 2 at the plate and drove in three runs in the win.
Villa Grove/Heritage 19, Oakwood 13. Villa Grove/Heritage and Oakwood traded blows, six runs at a time at points, throughout Tuesday’s game, but nine unanswered from the Hawks in the final two innings secured the nonconference win. Ryan Cheatham homered twice and went 3 of 4 with four RBI to lead VG/H (3-0), and Carson Howard, Nick Coffin and Jack Humphrey also homered for the Hawks while combining to drive in five runs. Koby Fletcher and Grant Powell
- went deep for the Comets (2-2) and had four and two RBI, respectively.
Westville 21, Cissna Park 4. Ten runs in the first inning would have been plenty, but Westville kept up its bombardment to win its season opener in rather impressive fashion against Cissna Park. Ethan McMaster homered twice and drove in four runs in his 2 of 3 day for the Tigers (1-0). Cade Schaumburg and Bryce Burnett, who also homered and was 3 of 4 at the plate, drove in four runs apiece, too. Gavin Spitz
- doubled and drove in three of four runs for the Timberwolves (0-2).
In girls’ soccer
Arthur Christian 1, Monticello 1. A second-half goal from Jadyn Quinlan off an assist from Nancy Robey
- salvanged a tie for Arthur Christian (1-0-1) in its road match at Monticello.
In softball
LeRoy 4, Heyworth 3. LeRoy rallied after falling behind in the first inning and then had to fend off a seventh-inning Heyworth rally to beat the Hornets in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Karlee Eastham threw a complete game eight-hitter and got the win for the Panthers (1-3). She also helped her own cause going 2 of 3 with two doubles and two RBI, while Molly Buckles
- added two hits of her own.
Pontiac 3, Mahomet-Seymour 1. Mahomet-Seymour faced a three-run deficit after four innings and couldn’t recover in the nonconference road loss at Pontiac. The lone run for the Bulldogs (3-3) came on a fifth inning solo home run from Karley Yergler
- , who also took the loss. The M-S junior pitcher struck out 10, walked two and was saddled with three unearned runs.
St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Fisher 3. St. Joseph-Ogden struck first with a two-run effort in the top of the first inning to pick up Monday’s nonconference road win at Fisher. Kennedy Hudson was 2 of 3 with two RBI to pace the Spartans (5-2), while Peyton Jones, Kelsey Martlage and Shayne Immke also had two hits apiece. SJ-O pitcher Maggie Ward went the distance, striking out six in her complete-game victory. Kallie Evans
- went 3 of 4 with a run scored for the Bunnies (1-1).
Villa Grove 21, Heritage 0. Villa Grove made extraordinarily quick work of its win against Heritage, scoring 20 runs total in the first two innings before a one-run capper in the fourth closed out the run-shortened game. Vanessa Wright and Logan Lillard split the one-hitter, pitching two innings apiece for the Blue Devils (1-2). Kyleigh Block homered and Maci Clodfelder went 2 of 2 with two doubles, as they both drove in a game-high five runs for Villa Grove. Paige George
- had the lone hit for the Hawks (0-3).
Scott Richey