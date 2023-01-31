In boys’ basketball
➜ Danville 71, Rantoul 55. O’Shawn Jones Winslow scored 21 points to pace a Danville offense that also saw 17 points from DeMarcus Lucas and 13 points from Diddy Robinson. Jaylen McElmurry’s 19-point outing led Rantoul (7-16), but the Eagles could not overcome a 26-21 halftime deficit against the Vikings (7-16).
In girls’ basketball➜ Armstrong-Potomac 41, Hoopeston Area 14. Kyla Bullington scored 18 points and Cami Saltsgaver added 10 points to lift the host Trojans (18-9) past the Cornjerkers (13-13) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Claire Dixon led Hoopeston Area with six points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 34, Milford 32. The Blue Devils (7-18) edged the host Bearcats (4-22) in VVC play on the strength of 12 points from Beth McMahon and eight points from Natalie Clapp. Half of the duo’s 20 points came in the fourth quarter. Hunter Mowery paced Milford’s offense with 15 points.
➜ Eureka 46, Ridgeview 33. Brinley Stevens scored 14 points and Kenzie Wesson added 12 points, but the Mustangs (10-17) could not overcome a 21-14 halftime deficit in a Heart of Illinois Conference road test.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 57, Danville First Baptist 25. The host Buffaloes (13-9) notched a convincing nonconference victory thanks to 18 points from J’Lynn Waltz and 16 points from Kendall Roberts. Addi Spesard didn’t find the scoring column for the Buffaloes, but grabbed 12 rebounds and dished eight assists to facilitate the triumph. Ava Taubert led Danville First Baptist with 14 points.
➜ Heyworth 47, Fisher 27. Kallie Evans scored 17 points and Kailey May added 10 points to comprise all of the scoring for Fisher (9-15) in a home HOIC loss.
➜ Le Roy 46, El Paso-Gridley 44. Haley Cox scored 12 points to pace a narrow road triumph for the Panthers (14-12) in HOIC play, while Natalie Loy added 11 points and Karley Spratt chipped in nine points.
➜ Oakwood 51, Iroquois West 30. Nineteen points from Jaydah Arrowsmith and 16 points from Addie Wright helped the Comets (15-14) cruise past the Raiders (14-14) in a convincing VVC showing. Iroquois West was led by Ilyana Nambo’s eight-point outing.
➜ Prairie Central 81, Bloomington Central Catholic 78. Chloe Sisco scored 26 points — seven of which came in overtime — to lift the Hawks (18-7) to their ninth Illini Prairie Conference win of the season and clinch the regular-season league title. Mariya Sisco poured in 19 points and grabbed eight boards while Marissa Collins and Lucy Whitfill added 15 points apiece.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 53, Rantoul 23. Taylor Hug scored 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the Spartans (13-13) that also included strong performances from Addie Seggebruch (10 points) and Katie Ericksen and Timera Blackburn (eight points apiece). Rantoul (3-16) was paced by a quartet of players who scored four points apiece — Ta’Niya Poke, Tashay Jackson-Roper, Nicole Vermillion and Lakiya Williams — but fell short in an IPC road test as SJ-O extended its winning streak to six games.
➜ St. Teresa 58, Cerro Gordo/Bement 44. Despite 20 points from Haley Garrett and six points from Haylei Simpson, the host Broncos (18-7) lost at home.
➜ St. Thomas More 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42. Maddy Swisher scored 18 points, Emma Devocelle added 10 points and Ashley Wells added nine points to pace STM (19-5) to a home IPC win. Emily Robidoux (13 points) and Trixie Johnson (11 points) led PBL (9-15).
➜ Salt Fork 45, Watseka 33. Alexa Jamison scored 16 points and Macie Russell added 14 points to lift the host Storm (16-7) past the Warriors (20-5) in VVC play. Watseka was paced by Ava Swartz, who drained three three-pointers en route to a 12-point performance.
➜ Tri-County 54, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 30. Josie Armstrong scored 18 points and Thaylee Barry added 17 points to lift the host Titans (21-6) past the Knights (15-9) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Kaylin Williams added a 10-point, 11-rebound double-double to cement the victory, while Claire Seal recorded 10 points for ALAH.
➜ Tuscola 60, Meridian 27. The Warriors (27-0) kept their undefeated season intact as Sydney Moss compiled 21 points and seven rebounds, Ella Boyer scored 13 points and Izzy Wilcox scored 10 points to go along with four assists during a Central Illinois Conference road win. Tuscola led 43-14 at halftime.
➜ Uni High 46, Cornerstone 23. The Illineks (10-9) clinched a share of the East Central Illinois Conference title with a road victory against the Cyclones thanks to 16 points and nine steals from Emma Murawski, 12 points from Chizara Onyemere and a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double from Mikayla Blanke.
JOEY WRIGHT