In girls’ basketball
Arcola 52, Cerro Gordo/Bement 32. KayLee Hohlbauch jetted out to an 18-point, 11-rebound double-double for the host Purple Riders (2-0), who eclipsed the Broncos (1-2) in a Lincoln Prairie Conference affair. Arianna Warren dished out 16 points and eight rebounds for Arcola as well.
Armstrong-Potomac 46, Milford 31. The host Trojans (2-0) outscored the Bearcats (2-2) by a 28-20 margin in the second half to pull away in a Vermilion Valley Conference tilt. Mattie Kennel‘s 13 points and Kyla Bulington‘s 12 points paced A-P, which earned at least two points from eight different players. Anna Hagan‘s 13 points for Milford included a pair of makes from distance, a mark matched by Emmaleah Marshino on her way to eight points.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 76, Cumberland 32. Alexa Miller‘s 19-point, 10-rebound double-double came one steal short of becoming a triple-double for the host Knights (4-0), who extended their season-opening win streak in a LPC triumph. Miller added five assists for ALAH, which received 15 points from Mackenzi Bowles and nine points from Kailee Otto.
Chrisman 32, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14. Kendl Lemmon hit at least one field goal in each quarter on her way to 11 points for the visiting Cardinals (1-1), who ramped back to .500 with a VVC victory. Kendall Tevebaugh‘s nine points provided a good secondary output for Chrisman. Georgetown-Ridge Farm’s Sydney Spesard produced six points to go with five from Ally Cobble.
Fisher 47, Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 39. Kallie Evans banked 16 points for the host Bunnies (1-2), who grabbed their first win of the year in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Leah McCoy‘s 14 points and Mariah Sommer‘s nine points also aided Fisher’s output.
Hoopeston Area 50, Westville 30. Ali Watson bagged 17 points for the visiting Cornjerkers (3-0), who continued an unblemished start to their campaign by trumping the Tigers (1-1) in a VVC showdown. Bre Crose contributed 13 points for the victorious side. Seven different Westville athletes scored two or more points, led by Lydia Gondzur‘s eight and Hadley Cox‘s six.
Iroquois West 48, Clifton Central 37. McKinley Tilstra‘s 15 points was the high-water scoring mark for the host Raiders (1-0), who secured a Sangamon Valley Conference win. Abby Kocher‘s 13 points and Shelby Johnson‘s 11 points also paid dividends for IW.
LeRoy 40, Heyworth 32. Callie Warlow generated a 17-point, 11-rebound double-double for the host Panthers (1-2), who acquired win No. 1 on the season by topping an HOIC foe. Tiffany Bargmann‘s nine points for LeRoy left her one shy of a double-double, as she also had in 12 rebounds.
Lexington 35, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34. The visiting Falcons (1-2) found themselves tied at 27 entering the fourth quarter but suffered a narrow HOIC loss. Kadyn Barnes’ 12 points and Skyler Funk’s seven points top GCMS’s chart.
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Mt. Zion 49. Cayla Koerner turned in a 21-point effort that also included five rebounds and five steals for the visiting Bulldogs (1-2), who trumped their Apollo Conference rival. Savannah Orgeron (15 points, five rebounds) and Nichole Taylor (eight points, eight rebounds) also proved integral to M-S's win.
Okaw Valley 38, Argenta-Oreana 24. The visiting Bombers (0-2) fell behind 12-4 in the first quarter and couldn’t recover during an LPC loss. Cassi Newbanks‘ eight points led A-O, which received four points apiece from Miriah Powell and Hannah Perkins.
Prairie Central 64, Rantoul 26. The visiting Hawks (1-1) dashed out to an 18-3 first-quarter advantage and couldn’t be reeled in by the Eagles (0-1) in Illini Prairie Conference action. Prairie Central’s Chloe Sisco drilled six three-pointers on her way to matching her opponent’s total output with 26 points, and Madison Kinkade added nine points. Tanaya Young‘s 10 points led Rantoul during its loss.
St. Joseph-Ogden 52, St. Thomas More 31. Abby Behrens sank a trio of three-pointers on her way to a game-best 14 points for the visiting Spartans (2-0), who doused the Sabers (0-1) in an Illini Prairie Conference battle. Eight different SJ-O athletes netted at least two points, with Payton Vallee‘s 12 points the team’s next-best mark. Emma Devocelle‘s 13 points and Kennedy Ramshaw‘s 10 points keyed STM in defeat.
Salt Fork 41, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18. Carsyn Todd's 16 points included a 5-of-9 mark from the free-throw line for the visiting Storm (1-0), which took down the Blue Devils (0-2) in VVC play. Olivia Chow added eight points to Salt Fork's scorecard. Natalie Clapp's nine points was the top scoring mark for BHRA.
Tri-County 74, Decatur Lutheran 15. The visiting Titans (2-0) held their LPC foe scoreless in the second quarter en route to a dominant win. Tayler Barry‘s 22 points, four rebounds and four assists paced Tri-County to go with Bella Dudley‘s 20 points.
Tuscola 48, Clinton 45. The visiting Warriors (4-0) outscored the Maroons (3-1) by a 15-9 ledger in the final quarter, allowing them to secure a Central Illinois Conference victory. Brynn Tabeling and Hope Dietrich each produced 17 points for Tuscola, with Dietrich hitting three three-pointers. Kaitlyn Rauch's game-high 22 points paced Clinton, which took in 10 points from Mallory Cyrulik.
Unity 42, Chillicothe IVC 24. A balanced effort from the visiting Rockets (1-1) allowed them to take down this IPC battle. Maddie Reed put up 14 points, Lauren Miller chipped in nine points, Taylor Henry compiled eight points and five rebounds and Katey Moore grabbed seven rebounds.
Villa Grove/Heritage 64, Blue Ridge 29. Kyleigh Block put together a huge night for the visiting Blue Devils (2-3), posting 27 of her game-best 32 points in the first half during an LPC romp over the Knights (0-2). Vanessa Wright added 15 points and Maci Clodfelder contributed seven points to VG/H’s cause. Blue Ridge was led by Jaclyn Pearl (seven points) and Jenna Mozingo (six points).
Watseka 56, Dwight 32. Four different athletes hit double figures scoring for the host Warriors (3-0), who blitzed their SVC opponent. Natalie Schroeder (12 points), Allie Hoy (11 points), Sydney McTaggart (10 points) and Kennedy McTaggart (10 points) all reached that plateau, with Hoy and Kennedy McTaggart adding eight rebounds each.