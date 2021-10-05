In volleyball
Lincoln Prairie
Conference Tournament
➜ Villa Grove 2, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils staved off the eighth-seeded Broncos (7-12-1) in first-round action at Decatur, picking up a 25-17, 25-27, 25-23 victory to advance to the quarterfinals. Vanessa Wright’s 11 kills, Ava Vollmer’s five kills and Jobella Crafton’s four kills paced Villa Grove. CG/B moves into the consolation quarterfinals and will take on No. 6 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
➜ Tri-County 2, Arcola 0. The seventh-seeded Titans opened their tournament stay by rolling to a 25-13, 25-19 first-round victory over the 10th-seeded Purple Riders (2-13) in Farmer City. Bella Dudley’s nine kills, Kaylin Williams’ seven kills and eight digs and Josie Armstrong’s 21 assists all played an important role in Tri-County’s success. Arcola moves into the consolation quarterfinals and will face No. 5 Okaw Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Villa Grove 0. In their second match of the night, the ninth-seeded Blue Devils (5-13) were dispatched by the tournament’s top seed in a 25-12, 25-19 quarterfinal decision at Decatur. Crafton’s three kills and Vollmer’s two kills keyed Villa Grove, which slips into the consolation semifinals and will draw either No. 5 Okaw Valley or No. 10 Arcola at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Tri-County 1. The second-seeded Knights (25-3) received a scare from the seventh-seeded Titans (11-10) in Farmer City but ultimately pulled off a 22-25, 25-22, 25-17 quarterfinal victory. Tri-County shifts to the consolation semifinals and will meet either No. 6 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond or No. 8 Cerro Gordo/Bement at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Blue Ridge garnered 20 digs and six kills from Payton Burns, 24 assists from Gracie Shaffer, 18 digs from Alexis Wike and nine kills from Jaclyn Pearl. The Knights are bound for the semifinals, in which they’ll face No. 3 Heritage at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Titans were led in this defeat by Caroline Smith (nine kills), Dudley (seven kills), Armstrong (26 assists) and Williams (10 digs).
➜ Heritage 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. The third-seeded Hawks (17-6-1) and sixth-seeded Knights (12-8) met for the third time in 10 days, and it ended with the same result as the first two matches. Heritage picked up the quarterfinal win in Broadlands, this time by a 25-19, 20-25, 26-24 margin. The Hawks received 22 kills and seven digs from Bri Struck, nine kills and eight digs from Kiley Knoll and six blocks from Torie Rothermel. Heritage advances to the semifinals and will take on No. 2 Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. Tuesday. ALAH took in 16 kills and nine digs from Charley Condill, 15 assists and nine digs from Alisha Frederick, 13 assists from Sarah Rafferty and 13 digs from Michaela Powell. The Knights move to the consolation quarterfinals and will take on No. 8 Cerro Gordo/Bement at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Nontournament
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Dwight 0. GCMS broke a two-match skid with a 25-10, 25-14 nonconference win over Dwight. Kira Fuoss would lead the way with a double-double of 10 assists and 11 digs. Defense seemed to be the name of the game for GCMS as Madison McCreary also picked up 22 digs. GCMS now moves to 7-11 overall.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Schlarman 0. The visiting Cornjerkers moved back to .500 with a 25-13, 25-23 Vermilion Valley Conference victory over the Hilltoppers (1-8). Hoopeston Area improved to 9-9 with this result.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Oakwood 0. Judah had a good night as the Tribe beat Oakwood for a 25-16, 25-21 nonconference win. Klementine Davis controlled the offense with 19 assists, and Maggie Pritts capitalized with eight kills. Abi Tapuaiga also added seven aces. Judah now moves to 12-5 on the season, while Oakwood falls to 2-11.
➜ Marshall 2, Westville 0. The host Tigers (5-6) couldn’t keep up with their nonconference opponent in a 25-13, 25-19 loss. Jasmyn Meeker did boast a 10-kill, 13-dig double-double for Westville, which added 15 digs from Ella Miller, 12 digs from Rylee Jones and 10 assists from Hadley Cox.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Herscher 0. The final score indicates that this was an easy nonconference win for PBL, but taking a closer look reveals a hard fought match — 25-17 and 25-23 — and though Herscher kept it close, the Panthers were able to keep them at arms’ length. Addison Oyer led the way with six kills, and her teammate Araya Stack was also a big contributor for the offense with eight assists. PBL improved to 15-4 on the season.
➜ Sullivan 2, Neoga 1. Host Sullivan (3-20) continued its recent solid play, winning for the third time in its last four matches via this 22-25, 25-20, 25-21 comeback victory in nonconference play.
➜ Tremont 2, Clinton 0. The visiting Maroons (6-17) were unable to build upon their previous match — a win over Sullivan — and fell 25-21, 28-26 in nonconference action.
➜ Tri-Valley 2, St. Joseph Ogden 0. Two good teams faced off in nonconference play, but Tri-Valley got the better of SJ-O with a fairly dominant 25-14, 25-15 win. The Spartans put up a fight with 11 asissts from Becca Steinbach, but the effort proved to be not enough. SJ-O (13-4) saw its three-match win streak end.
➜ Unity 2, Paris 0. Unity continued its impressive season with an easy 25-10, 25-14 nonconference win over Paris. Maddie Reed spread the ball around effectively with 33 assists in only two sets. Emma Bleecher would take advantage of some of them, leading the Rockets with 10 kills. Unity now moves to 22-1 on the season.
➜ Watseka 2, St Anne 0. Watseka easily handled nonconference opponent St. Anne. It was quick outing for the Warriors as they won both sets by double digits — 25-11 and 25-12. Sydney McTaggart had a strong performance with three aces and seven digs. Meredith Drake also controlled the offense with three aces and eight assists. Watseka now moves to 18-7 on the season, highlighted by 11 wins in its last 12 games.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 4, Normal Calvary 1. A-O/DL (11-7-1) took care of business without much challenge. Landon Lawson controlled the game with one goal and three assists. Goalie Jonathan Austin kept Calvary Christian at bay with four saves. The Bombers now have stacked back-to-back wins.
➜ Hoopeston Area 3, Clifton Central 0. Hoopeston Area flew past Clifton Central with its seventh shutout victory of the season. Ben Brown led the way with two goals, adding to his impressive total of 29 on the season. The goalie responsible for the shutout, Derek Drayer, had seven saves. Hoopeston Area now moves to 15-5-1 on the season and remains undefeated in Vermilion Valley Conference play.
➜ Iroquois West 6, Watseka 2. Iroquois West took control of the VVC match early with a 4-0 lead at half. Watseka would put some goals on the board with the help of Fernando Orellana and Owen Avelar. But Iroquois West kept pace and gained its eighth victory on the season to move to 8-11. Watseka fell to 2-17 overall.
➜ Monticello 9, Blue Ridge 0. The scoring came early and fast for Monticello as eight of its nine goals happened in the first half. The scoring got started by Biniam Lienhart, who quickly rattled off two goals. Dylan Ginalick had an amazing performance with four goals and three assists. Monticello now moves to 15-5-1 on the season, while Blue Ridge falls to 3-11-1.
In boys’
cross-country
➜ At Hoopeston. Cissna Park’s Malaki Verkler cruised to the 2.99-mile victory outside Hoopeston Area High School, completing the course in 18 minutes, 22.16 seconds in an unscored meet. His closest competitor was Armstrong-Potomac’s Joshua Goulding, who crossed the finish line in 20:14.63. Host Hoopeston Area was led by Nate Gash, who clocked a time of 26:24.44.
In girls’
cross-country
➜ At Hoopeston. Host Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett prevailed in a 2.99-mile event around the Cornjerkers’ school grounds, recording a time of 22 minutes, 33.44 seconds to win an unscored meet that also included athletes from Clifton Central.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Normal. Centennial suffered a 7-2 road loss to a Big 12 Conference opponent, with the Chargers gaining one point apiece from singles and doubles play. Sofia Hartmann gave Centennial its singles win by prevailing 8-5 at No. 6, while the duo of Aastha Patel and Kayleigh Cox picked up an 8-3 triumph at No. 3 doubles.
In girls’ swimming and diving
➜ At Danville. Charleston’s 161 team score won a quadrangular in which Mahomet-Seymour ranked second with a 135 points, Urbana placed third with 123 points and host Danville rated fourth with 90 points. The runner-up Bulldogs garnered event wins from Eden Oelze in the 100-yard butterfly (1 minute, 5.53 seconds), Olivia McMurry in the 100 backstroke (1:06.47) and their 200 freestyle relay unit of Kate Raver, Taylor Easter, Anna Lagacy and McMurry (2:00.75). The third-place Tigers wre paced by two event victories from Elena Poulosky — in diving (121.05) and the 100 breaststroke (1:21.01). The fourth-place Vikings picked up one event win as Natalie Porter took down the 50 freestyle (27.82).
PARK MITCHELL
AND COLIN LIKAS