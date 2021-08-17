In boys’ golf
➜ At Onarga. Jordan Schroeder turned in a nine-hole 40 to obtain medalist honors for Watseka, which beat Hoopeston Area, St. Anne, Donovan and Cissna Park by a 171-198-222-233-248 margin at Shagbark Golf Course. Zach Hickman’s 43 and matching 44s from Hagen Hoy and Brayden Ketchum also aided the Warriors. The Cornjerkers were paced by Ben Brown‘s 44 and Kayden Wallace’s 49, while the Timberwolves received a 59 from Colson Carley.
➜ At Saybrook. Connor Engel fired a nine-hole 42 at Indian Springs Golf Course to both secure medalist honors and push Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a 186-203-210-218 quadrangular victory against Blue Ridge, LeRoy and Fisher. Joining Engel below 50 for the Falcons were Ryan Carley (46) and Wyatt Schlickman (47). The only other athletes to break into the 40s were LeRoy’s Walker Lee (47) and Blue Ridge’s Conner Otto (48) and Riley Pruitt (49). Fisher’s top score was a 51 from Ryan Coulter.
➜ At Urbana. Champaign Central’s Wade Schacht, the reigning News-Gazette All-Area boys’ Golfer of the Year, fired an 18-hole 1-under 71 at Urbana Country Club to bag medalist position in the Tiger Kickoff Classic, outlasting his two closest competitors by 5 strokes. However, the Maroons finished second as a team with a cumulative 331 that put them behind champion Mahomet-Seymour (326). The Bulldogs were led by Reis Claybrooke’s 79 (tied for sixth), Erik Christianson’s 81 (tied for 10th) and Zach Courson’s 82. Central also received an 83 from Charlie Cekander. Other locals to finish within the individual top 10 were Monticello’s Will Ross (76, tied for second) and Tanner Buehnerkemper (77, fourth), host Urbana’s Parker McClain (79, tied for sixth) and Judah Christian’s Grant Hendershot (80, tied for eighth). Leading scorers on separate area teams were Centennial’s Jacob Stevens and Ashten Cafarelli (85 each), Clinton’s Brooks Cluver (85), St. Joseph-Ogden’s Jacob Kern (87), Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Mason Uden (90), Danville’s Ryan Jaruseski (95), Oakwood’s Kyle McFarland (98) and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s Leighton Meeker (100).
In girls’ golf
➜ At Dwight. Kenna Skaggs carded a nine-hole 1-over 37 at Dwight Country Club to snare medalist recognition and propel Prairie Central past Peru St. Bede and host Dwight by a 194-229-235 margin. The Hawks’ Ella Compton shot a 41 that ranked second among all competitors, while Taylor Kafer‘s 57 and Adri Cottrell‘s 59 rounded out Prairie Central’s scoring.
➜ At Farmer City. Brooke Erhard’s 18-hole 80 was good for second place in the Blue Ridge Invitational, held at Woodlawn Country Club. The St. Thomas More senior was joined in competition by two teammates playing their first 18-hole events: Ashley Wells (123) and Elizabeth Stubbers (140).
➜ At Onarga. Allie Hoy‘s nine-hole 53 was the low score at Shagbark Golf Course in an unscored match involving Hoy’s Watseka team and Hoopeston Area. Caitlin Corzine and Jasmine Essington each carded a 54 for the Warriors, while Kylie Brown’s 67 led the Cornjerkers.