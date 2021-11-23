In boys’ basketball
Effingham St. Anthony Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Teutopolis 69, Rantoul 42. The Eagles (0-1) faced a 40-19 deficit at halftime and couldn’t recover during this tournament-opening setback. Jacksen Adkins put together an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double for Rantoul, which received eight points from Angel Soto.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Turkey Tournament
➜ Tri-Point 55, Hoopeston Area 54. The Cornjerkers (0-1) suffered the narrowest of defeats to open the tournament and their campaign.
➜ Iroquois West 74, Fisher 21. The Raiders (1-0) built a 22-0 lead and never relented in this tournament triumph versus the Bunnies (0-1). Cannon Leonard turned in a 20-point, 12-rebound double-double for IW to go with Peyton Rhodes’ 16 points, three assists and three steals. Tyler Read added 14 points, as well. Kobe Bishop’s nine points led Fisher.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Armstrong-Potomac 31. The event-host Falcons (1-0) dispatched the Trojans (0-1) in each team’s season debut.
Lincoln Thanksgiving Tournament
At Lincoln
➜ Danville 83, Belleville Althoff 78. Four players reached double figures scoring for the Vikings (1-0), as they used a 28-9 third-quarter offensive edge to squeeze past their opening opponent of the tournament and season. JaVaughn Robinson put down 21 points in his first high school game, pairing with outputs from Danville teammates Martez Rhodes (19 points), Jonathan Ireland (17 points) and O’Shawn Jones-Winslow (10 points).
At Mahomet
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 86, Centennial 79. The host Bulldogs and Chargers wasted no time putting on a classic this season, going to triple-overtime before M-S (1-0) persevered versus Centennial (0-1). Blake Wolters racked up 31 points for the Bulldogs, who picked up 15 points from Nolan Nierenhausen and 10 points from Luke Koller. Trae Warren’s 28 points, Jack Young Jr.’s 21 points and David Hubbard’s 10 points led the Chargers.
Paris Thanksgiving Tournament
➜ Charleston 81, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56. The Buffaloes (0-1) couldn’t keep pace with their bigger-school foe in a tournament opener.
Route 17 Classic
At Streator
➜ Flanagan-Cornell 71, Ridgeview 42. The Mustangs (0-1) came up short in their first game without longtime head coach Rodney Kellar since 1986.
Schlarman Topper Classic
➜ Milford 52, Fountain Central (Ind.) 37. The Bearcats (1-0) compiled a 19-of-27 free-throws ledger and used that to climb past an out-of-state opponent in a tournament opener. Sawyer Laffoon finished 10 of 12 from the line and accumulated 15 total points for Milford to go with Adin Portwood’s team-best 17 points.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 68, La Salette 49. The Blue Devils (1-0) bucketed seven three-point baskets and balanced that with plenty of post scoring from Brett Meidel and Ned Hill during a win over the Lions (0-1). Meidel’s 18 points and Hill’s 14 points powered BHRA to go with 10 points from Asa Ray (one three), eight points from Ayden Ingram (two threes) and six points from Hayden Rice (two threes). La Salette actually finished with nine triples but made just nine two-pointers. Steven Deister hit four threes on his way to 20 points, and Eamon Martin potted a trio of threes to finish with 11 points.
➜ St. Thomas More 54, Schlarman 44. The Sabers (1-0) turned away the tournament-host Hilltoppers (0-1) in the final contest of the event’s first day. Patrick Quarnstrom’s 20 points and Justen Green’s 12 points played important roles in STM’s success. Caleb Kelly’s 11 points and CL Dye’s 10 points showed the way for Schlarman.
Tri-County Turkey Tournament
➜ Oakwood 73, Chrisman 31. Eleven different athletes turned in at least two points each for the Comets (1-0), who began their season and tournament run with a decisive victory versus the Cardinals (0-1). Josh Young banked 22 points for Oakwood against a Vermilion Valley Conference foe and was backed by Dalton Hobick’s 14 points and nine points apiece from Josh Ruch and Grant Powell. Colton Brazelton’s 12 points and Karsen Lewsader’s 11 points paced Chrisman.
➜ Martinsville 58, Judah Christian 31. The Tribe (0-1) was outscored 26-14 in the second quarter, turning a single-digit disadvantage at the break into a more one-sided result. Aidyn Beck sank four three-pointers on his way to 16 points for Judah, which garnered five points each from Tucker Bailey and Daryl Okeke.
➜ Tri-County 63, Villa Grove 57. Jacob Smith produced 23 points for the tournament-host Titans (1-0) as they held off the Blue Devils (0-1) in a meeting between Lincoln Prairie Conference foes. Jack Armstrong’s 14 points also helped Tri-County.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood Classic
➜ Hoopeston Area 32, Westville 26. In a battle of Vermilion Valley Conference teams each seeking their first win, the Cornjerkers (1-2) prevailed versus the Tigers (0-4). Hoopeston Area trailed 27-22 entering the fourth quarter, but Brylie Cox scored five of her seven points in that last period to shove her team forward. Klaire Pilcher’s 10 points and Lacie Breymeyer’s nine points led the victors overall. Hadley Cox (15 points) and Lydia Gondzur (eight points) keyed Westville.
➜ Oakwood 52, Casey-Westfield 37. Addie Wright compiled 17 of her game-best 25 points after halftime to guide the Comets (2-2) to their second win of the tournament in as many tries. Ashlynn Pinnick contributed 11 of her 17 points following the break as well for Oakwood.
Nontournament
➜ Arcola 47, Sullivan 33. The Purple Riders (3-0) turned aside Sullivan (3-1) in a nonconference battle between two unbeaten clubs. Jacey Kessler landed 15 points on the back of three three-pointers for Arcola, which took in 13 points from Ariana Warren. Alaina Moore’s nine points paced Sullivan.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 62, Shelbyville 33. Claire Seal erupted for 26 points and 17 rebounds to propel the visiting Knights (3-0) to an easy non-league win. Seal shot 10 of 16 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line on the night. Shaylie Miller’s 14 points and Alexa Miller’s nine assists and 10 steals also aided ALAH’s cause.
➜ Chrisman 40, DeLand-Weldon 38. Kendl Lemmon, Mackenzie Mitchell and Kendall Tevebaugh each netted two three-pointers for the visiting Cardinals (2-2) in their non-league win over the Eagles (0-1). Lemmon’s 13 points, Mitchell’s 12 points and Tevebaugh’s six points were joined by nine points from Alivia Brinkley.
➜ Iroquois West 37, Ridgeview 35. Shea Small finished one rebound shy of a double-double as the host Raiders (3-2) overcame the Mustangs (3-2) in nonconference action. Small tallied 11 points and nine rebounds on top of five assists for IW, which bagged 12 points apiece from Ilyana Nambo and Adelynn Scharp. Nambo and Scharp added five and three steals, respectively.
➜ Meridian 63, Argenta-Oreana 20. The visiting Bombers (0-4) suffered a nonconference loss despite six points from Brooklyn Comp and five points from Kierra Grider.
➜ Monticello 56, Charleston 17. The visiting Sages (4-1) cruised to their second consecutive win, this one in nonconference play.
➜ Unity 48, LeRoy 32. The visiting Rockets (5-0) kept up their unbeaten start, holding the Panthers (1-5) scoreless in the second quarter en route to a nonconference win. Raegen Stringer’s 13 points, Maddie Reed’s 10 points and Lauren Miller’s nine points pushed the Unity offense. Miller (six assists, five rebounds) and Taylor Henry (eight points, six rebounds, four steals) added other key statistics. Callie Warlow and Natalie Loy each produced 11 points for LeRoy to go with six rebounds apiece from Loy and Karley Spratt.