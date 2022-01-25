In boys’ basketball
➜ Hoopeston Area 72, Uni High 65. Ben Brown put together a dominant scoring performance as the visiting Cornjerkers (7-14) overcame a 34-28 halftime deficit and booked a nonconference win versus the Illineks (7-9). Brown drained 17 field goals en route to 37 points for Hoopeston Area, which needed every bit of his production along with Anthony Zamora‘s 12 points, Nick Hofer‘s 10 points and Preston Van de Veer‘s 10 points. Uni High took in 20 points from Ethan Mok-Chih, whose effort was paired with Ian Evensen‘s 18 points, Teo Chemla‘s 14 points and seven rebounds and Aakash Vasireddy‘s eight points and six rebounds.
In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Tuscola
➜ Sullivan 46, Meridian 29. Sixth-seeded Sullivan (8-15) took care of the tournament’s No. 7 seed in a consolation semifinal, qualifying for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. consolation championship against eighth-seeded Central A&M in Tuscola.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 62, Okaw Valley 39. The host Knights (21-2) recovered nicely from losing the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament title game on Saturday, rolling past a league opponent here. Claire Seal finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, and she was helped among ALAH’s other athletes by Shaylie Miller‘s 11 points, Charley Condill‘s nine points and seven rebounds and Alexa Miller‘s nine points and seven assists.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 66, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 39. The visiting Panthers (10-11) trailed 23-8 after one quarter and only fell further behind during an Illini Prairie Conference loss. Lorena Arnett’s 13 points was a bright spot for PBL, which gained five points apiece from Losa Suaava, Trixie Johnson and Makenna Ecker.
➜ Cissna Park 49, Oakwood 44. Mikayla Knake and Addie Wright engaged in a scoring battle during this Vermilion Valley Conference affair, and it was Knake and the host Timberwolves (7-11) who emerged with a win over the Comets (11-15). Cissna Park’s third consecutive victory was powered mainly by Knake’s 25 points, 17 of which came after halftime, and she also tacked on five rebounds and nine steals. Brooklyn Stadeli‘s seven points and six rebounds and Addison Seggebruch‘s five points and eight boards also helped the team’s cause. Oakwood was led by Wright’s 22 points, most of which came from 10 made field goals. She was backed by Karsen Rupp‘s eight points and Ashlynn Pinnick‘s six points.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 41, Blue Ridge 8. Offense was hard to come by for the visiting Knights (0-14) in their LPC loss. Tatem Madden produced four points and 21 rebounds for Blue Ridge, which grabbed two points apiece from Paige Browning and Kelsie Madden.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 42, Chrisman 15. Kendall Roberts turned in a 19-point performance for the host Buffaloes (6-12), who ended a six-game skid by handling the Cardinals (2-8) in a VVC contest. Roberts hit two three-pointers among her production and was complemented by 12 points from Sydney Spesard, who went 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. G-RF also held Chrisman scoreless across the second and third quarters. The Cardinals were led by Kendl Lemmon‘s six points and Mackenzie Mitchell‘s four points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 31, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19. Claire Dixon and Klaire Pilcher each had a productive evening for the visiting Cornjerkers (9-12) during the club’s VVC success versus the Blue Devils (6-15). Dixon potted 10 points and dished out six assists for Hoopeston Area, while Pilcher produced eight points and 12 rebounds. Sophia Rome keyed BHRA’s scoring with 10 points.
➜ Lexington 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. The host Falcons (4-20) watched a 10-3 lead after one quarter disappear as their Heart of Illinois Conference enemy outscored them 21-6 in the second quarter and poured it on from there. Sophia Ray‘s seven points led a GCMS offense that received points from seven different players. Mindy Brown and Kate Kristensen each bagged five points.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 63, Mt. Zion 41. Eight different athletes hit at least three points for the visiting Bulldogs (20-4) as they posted their fifth win in a row and dispatched an Apollo Conference enemy. Cayla Koerner‘s 14 points was atop M-S’s scoring chart, with Nichole Taylor‘s 12 points, Savannah Orgeron‘s nine points and Ivie Juarez‘s eight points next on the list. Chloe Pruitt contributed a team-best six rebounds.
➜ Milford 63, Schlarman 5. Hunter Mowrey sculpted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double with four steals as the host Bearcats (15-7) cruised past the Hilltoppers (0-7) in a VVC showdown. Brynlee Wright and Anna Hagan each notched 11 points, as well, with Tiffany Schroeder and Emmaleah Marshino each netting 10 points for Milford. Schroeder also finished with a double-double courtesy 13 rebounds, while Marshino came close by hauling in eight boards.
➜ Monticello 42, Rantoul 23. Renni Fultz‘s standout prep sports career continued as the visiting Sages (15-10) eclipsed the Eagles in an IPC meeting. Fultz broke the school’s career rebounds record during the win, snagging her 791st to surpass a mark previously set by Kelly See between 1977 and 1981.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 47, LeRoy 28. The visiting Panthers (8-17) fell behind 12-2 in the first quarter and couldn’t make up any ground in a nonconference setback. Callie Warlow cultivated a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double along with five steals and three blocked shots to lead LeRoy, which added six points from Emily Bogema, eight rebounds from Molly Buckles and seven rebounds from Natalie Loy.
➜ Prairie Central 44, Chillicothe IVC 23. Chloe Sisco continued to scorch opponents from beyond the three-point arc, connecting four times on her way to 14 points as the host Hawks (18-6) won their sixth consecutive game in an IPC rout. Mariya Sisco and Katy Curl each produced 10 points for Prairie Central, with the former adding 14 rebounds to record a double-double.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Olympia 40. Four players finished in double figures scoring for the visiting Spartans (16-6), who collected their third win in a row and improved to 6-0 in IPC action. Taylor Wells‘ 13 points paced that quartet, with Payton Jacob (12 points), Ashlyn Lannert (10 points) and Peyton Jones (10 points) also hitting the double-digit plateau for SJ-O.
➜ Salt Fork 56, Iroquois West 23. A big shooting night from Alexa Jamison plus a stifling defensive effort continued to be a lethal combination for the host Storm (18-5) as it won its sixth game in a row and improved to 7-0 in VVC play by trumping the Raiders (15-8). Jamison rattled off 31 points, all generated within the first three quarters, as Salt Fork also received nine points from Macie Russell and eight points from Karlie Cain. IW’s Kynnedi Kanosky led her team with eight points while both Kaylee Cote and Adelynn Scharp finished with three points.
➜ Tri-County 69, Arcola 38. Bella Dudley‘s 16 points fronted a foursome of players in double figures scoring for the host Titans (20-3), who built upon their LPC Tournament title by winning their seventh consecutive game overall and handing the Purple Riders (13-10) their first LPC loss outside that tournament. Caroline Smith (14 points), Kenzie Hales (10 points) and Kaylin Williams (10 points) closely followed Dudley, and Thaylee Barry narrowly missed double digits with nine points. Dudley added four assists and eight rebounds as well. Arcola acquired 13 points from Ariana Warren and nine points from Jacey Kessler.
➜ Unity 44, Pontiac 35. After securing their last two victories via buzzer-beating shots, the host Rockets (19-5) gave themselves a little more breathing room in this IPC event and won for the seventh time in their last eight games. Taylor Henry banked 18 points on the power of an 10-of-16 free throw ledger for Unity, also chipping in five rebounds. Katey Moore (eight points, seven rebounds), Maddie Reed (six points) and Raegen Stringer (five points, five rebounds, five assists) also played key roles.
➜ Watseka 60, Westville 23. Sydney McTaggart scored more points in the first half than her opponent did in the entire game, guiding the visiting Warriors (18-3) past the Tigers (6-12) and pushing their VVC record to 7-0. McTaggart bucketed 22 of her 24 points in the opening 16 minutes for Watseka, which added nine points from Allie Hoy and eight points from Claire Curry. Hadley Cox led the Westville attack with 11 points, followed by six points from Chloe Brant.