In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 46, Westville 21. An 18-point outing from Kyla Bullington played a big role in the host Trojans picking up their 20th win of the season, more than doubling up the Tigers (6-18) in a Vermilion Valley Conference meeting. Cami Saltsgaver chipped in 10 points for A-P (20-9), which claimed six points from Zoe Turner and has won four games in a row. Westville had eight players produce between two and four points apiece, fronted by Lainey Wichtowski’s four points.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 51, Arcola 38. Both Claire Seal and Charley Condill notched a double-double for the visiting Knights (18-9), who overcame a 12-9 first-quarter deficit to defeat the Purple Riders (19-7) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Seal’s 17 points and 10 rebounds along with Condill’s 16 points and 15 boards paved the way for ALAH to avenge a double-overtime loss to Arcola during January’s conference tournament. Kailee Otto tossed in 13 points and five steals for the Knights as well.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 58, Decatur Lutheran 26. Haley Garrett put together another big scoring night for the visiting Broncos (21-8), who ended their regular season by beating the Lions in a Lincoln Prairie event. Garrett’s 23 points provided a great jumping-off point for CG/B, which is on a three-game win streak entering the Class 1A playoffs. Haylei Simpson (13 points) and Reese Brunner (10 points) also starred offensively in the win.
➜ Cissna Park 65, Watseka 44. Brooklyn Stadeli racked up 17 points and eight rebounds for the host Timberwolves (25-5), who secured their sixth consecutive win by running away from the Warriors (20-7) in a Vermilion Valley event. Cissna Park's regular-season finale also included Addison Lucht's 16 points, five rebounds and five steals along with Morgan Sinn's nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Becca Benoit's 13 points and Ava Swartz's 11 points led Watseka, which added eight rebounds from Benoit.
➜ Effingham St. Anthony 57, Tuscola 37. A 27-19 halftime deficit ballooned significantly after the break for the visiting Warriors (29-1), who fell from the unbeaten ranks with a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. St. Anthony surged to a 45-25 lead during the third quarter and didn’t allow Tuscola to mount a comeback.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46, Fisher 38. Cally Kroon dropped 14 points for the host Falcons (9-19), who ended a three-game skid when they held off the Bunnies (10-17) in a Heart of Illinois Conference rivalry game. Kroon drained a pair of three-pointers among her effort. GCMS also was aided by Savannah Shumate’s 11 points plus six points apiece from Sophia Ray and Reagan Tompkins. Kallie Evans carried much of Fisher’s offensive scoring load, banking five three-pointers and scoring 25 points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 61, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. A third consecutive win for the Cornjerkers (16-13) saw them nearly double up the Buffaloes (14-10) during a Vermilion Valley showdown in Hoopeston. Claire Dixon’s 19 points and Klaire Pilcher’s 16 points set the tone for Hoopeston Area in its penultimate regular-season game.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 61, Normal U-High 55. It took two overtime periods to achieve, but the host Bulldogs (22-8) eventually pulled away from the Pioneers for a hard-fought nonconference win. M-S outscored U-High 13-7 in the second OT after the teams ended four quarters tied at 44 and the first overtime knotted at 48. Savannah Orgeron swished four three-pointers and tallied 25 points for the Bulldogs, who gained 22 points (three three-pointers), three rebounds and three steals from Durbin Thomas. Kylie Waldinger (six points, four rebounds, three steals) and Abby Bunting (four points, two rebounds, four steals, two blocked shots) also played integral roles in the win.
➜ Oakwood 67, Schlarman 17. A 26-2 scoring edge across the first eight minutes of play provided the host Comets (16-15) with enough power to overcome the Hilltoppers (0-13) in a Vermilion Valley matchup. Kalie Tison scored nine of those first-quarter points, and Addie Wright contributed another five points on her way to 21 for the entire game. Oakwood, which saw 10 players tally at least two points, received another 12 points from Jaydah Arrowsmith. Izzy Bogen paced Schlarman in defeat with 10 points.
➜ Ridgeview 50, Milford 22. The host Mustangs (12-17) pitched a first-quarter shutout versus the Bearcats (4-24) en route to a nonconference triumph. Ridgeview led 11-0 after eight minutes of play and never looked back, led on the night by double-digit scoring performances from Brinley Stevens (15 points) and Kenzie Wesson (12 points). Celbee Johnson (eight points) and Annalyn Harper (seven points) also fared well offensively. Milford’s Hunter Mowrey did most of her team’s scoring, finishing with 15 points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 39, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 23. Addy Martinie knocked down at least one two-point field goal in each quarter on her way to 13 points for the visiting Spartans (14-14), who kept up a recent hot streak by besting the Panthers (8-20) in Illini Prairie Conference action. SJ-O’s seventh win in its last eight tries also included 11 points from Addison Frick and six points from Addie Seggebruch. PBL’s Trixie Johnson led all scorers, bucketing 16 points.
➜ St. Thomas More 65, Pontiac 38. Maddy Swisher erupted for 27 points to lift the host Sabers (22-5) to win number eight in a row, coming versus the Indians in Illini Prairie action. Ruari Quarnstrom was another offensive force for STM, tallying 18 points as the Sabers used a 16-2 second-quarter scoring advantage to pull away.
➜ Salt Fork 37, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29. The Storm (18-7) traveled to Bismarck and left with a Vermilion Valley win over the Blue Devils (7-20), leaving Salt Fork one win away from a unblemished regular season in league matchups. The Storm, which currently is on a nine-game win streak overall, can complete the perfect run if it defeats Schlarman on Thursday. Alexa Jamison notched more than half of Salt Fork’s points with 18, and she was supported by five points from Kendyl Hurt. BHRA’s top scorers were Mikayla Cox (13 points) and Natalie Clapp (seven points).
➜ Springfield 57, Champaign Central 53. The regular-season finale didn’t produce a win for the host Maroons (13-15), though they came close to knocking off the Senators in non-league action. Addy McLeod was a big reason why, as she neared a double-double with 15 points and six rebounds. Other key contributors for Central were Braelyn Alexander (eight points), Alex Parastaran (eight points) and Amina Robinson (seven points, two steals).
➜ Springfield Southeast 64, Urbana 34. The host Tigers (3-15) found themselves trailing the Spartans by a 34-12 margin at halftime and couldn’t fully recover, accepting a non-league loss as a result. Destiny Barber posted a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds for Urbana, which acquired 11 points from Kenzie Sprague on the power of three makes from three-point range. Jasmine McCullough added seven points for the Tigers.
➜ Tri-County 52, Blue Ridge 17. The visiting Titans (22-6) moved within one more win of completing an unbeaten Lincoln Prairie regular-season slate, as they dispatched the Knights (4-19) on Monday evening. Josie Armstrong’s 14 points and Kenzie Hales’ 10 points fueled Tri-County, which has won its last nine games and hosts Decatur Lutheran on Thursday in its league finale. Kaylin Williams (six points, seven rebounds, five steals) and Breann Ard (four assists) also chipped in for the victors. Paige Browning and Ava Austin each netted six points for Blue Ridge.
➜ Uni High 42, Momence 16. Emma Murawski nearly logged a double-double for the host Illineks (12-10), who held a 26-6 halftime edge and cruised to a nonconference success. Murawski recorded 13 points and nine steals for Uni High to go with a career-high 12 points from Chizara Onyemere.
➜ Unity 58, Monticello 37. Raegen Stringer and Reagan Little each piled up 20 points for the visiting Rockets (17-10), who concluded regular-season action by overcoming the Sages (7-21) in an Illini Prairie showdown. Unity’s third consecutive win saw Stringer contribute eight assists and six steals, and it also included Little securing nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Lauren Haas (eight points), Addison Ray (six points) and Meredith Reed (two points, five rebounds, five steals) also stepped up for the Rockets. Monticello’s attack was paced by a trio of athletes: Lydia Burger (13 points), Lucy Leatherwood (11 points) and Jobi Smith (nine points).
In boys’ basketball
➜ Milford 77, Donovan 55. Adin Portwood generated a massive scoring total for the host Bearcats (20-8), who won for the ninth time in their last 10 games during this nonconference tilt with the Wildcats. Gavin Schunke and Carson Shields each tacked on 14 points for Milford, which gained 12 points and seven assists from RJ Mann.