In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 11, Blue Ridge 1. Gavin Parkerson and Lane Morgan teamed up to toss a five-inning no-hitter for the host Trojans (1-1) as they downed the Knights (0-2) in a non-league game. Parkerson struck out 10 batters and walked five while allowing an unearned run in four innings, and Morgan added one strikeout in one inning. Nathan Rogers logged two hits, two RBI and two runs scored to lead A-P’s offense, which added two hits and one RBI from Brody Howard. Gavin Friel drew a walk and scored Blue Ridge’s run.
➜ Champaign Central 14, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Kendall Crawford fired a five-inning two-hitter for the visiting Maroons (3-0), who kept their record perfect in a nonconference win versus the Blue Devils (2-2). Crawford notched five strikeouts and issued no walks for Central, and he received plenty of offensive support. Sam McArthur launched a home run, drove in two runs, walked twice and scored twice to go with Charlie Hobbs’ two hits and three RBI, Owen Hobbs’ two hits and two RBI and Carter Hall’s one hit, two walks and two RBI. BHRA’s hits came from Dawson Dodd and Enrique Rangel.
➜ Cissna Park 6, Fisher 4. The host Timberwolves (1-0) scored all of their runs in the second inning and hung on against the Bunnies (0-1) to collect a nonconference victory. Gavin Savoree’s two hits and two RBI proved crucial for Cissna Park, as did two RBI from Brayden Bruens and a combined 16 strikeouts by Damian Renteria (eight), Gavin Spitz (five) and Bryce Sluis (three). Max Bruggman (one RBI), Bradon Eby (two hits, one walk, one run) and Jacob Chittick (one hit, two walks, two runs) were key performers for Fisher.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 12, Ridgeview 2. The host Falcons (1-1) constructed a five-run first inning and never looked back, knocking off a Heart of Illinois Conference enemy in the process. Seven different GCMS players drove in at least one run, led by two RBI apiece from Ty Cribbett and Zach Price. Cribbett, Brayden Elliott and Isaiah Johnson each clubbed two hits in the five-inning triumph. Christian Crowley and Nate Thompson each bagged an RBI to pace the Mustangs.
➜ LeRoy 2, Salt Fork 1. Garrett Hudson slashed a two-out single in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a scoreless tie, driving in two runs and propelling the host Panthers (1-1) to a nonconference triumph over the Storm (1-2). Blake Roundtree took a tough-luck no-decision for LeRoy — Calvin Crawford was the winning pitcher — despite striking out nine in five innings. Blake Norton was solid on the bump for Salt Fork, as he fanned eight hitters in five innings of work.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 16, Danville 0. Blake Wolters threw a perfect game, striking out 11 in four innings, to lead the host Bulldogs (3-0) to a nonconference win. Mateo Casillas, Braden Houchin and Carter Selk each came through with a home run for M-S against the Vikings (0-2).
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7, Centennial 4. The visiting Panthers (2-1-1) used a four-run fifth inning to put themselves ahead of the Chargers (0-1) for good en route to a nonconference win. Noah Steiner had two doubles, drove in three runs and scored once for PBL, whose pitching was stabilized by three hitless innings of relief from Keagan Busboom that included three strikeouts. Jeremiah Ager, Kayden Snelling and Ty Graham each added two hits. Brody Stonecipher’s two hits, two RBI and one run scored fueled Centennial, which picked up a double and a run scored from Reed VanKeuren.
➜ Prairie Central 6, Tri-Valley 1. Evan Hartman largely was spotless on the mound for the visiting Hawks (1-1), throwing a complete-game two-hitter to guide his team to a nonconference win. Hartman struck out eight and walked two in his effort, and he helped his own cause with an RBI and two runs scored. Owen Rafferty contributed two hits and one walk to Prairie Central’s cause as well.
➜ Rantoul 10, Villa Grove 9. In a nonconference matchup with a combined 29 hits, the host Eagles (1-1) used two runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn an extra-innings victory over the Blue Devils (0-3). Bryce Sjoken went 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored as Rantoul also gained three hits from Hayden Cargo and two RBI from Rennick Riddle. Brody Clodfelder three hits and two RBI was a major part of Villa Grove’s success, as were Peyton Smith’s three hits, one RBI and one run and Luke Zimmerman’s two hits, one RBI and two runs.
➜ Unity 12, Oakwood 1. Dylan Moore doubled twice and drove in four runs for the host Rockets (4-2) as they rumbled past the Comets (2-2) in a five-inning, nonconference game. Cam Marvin and Tyler Hensch each hit a home run for Unity, with Marvin recording three RBI and Hensch driving in two runs. This supported a combined no-hitter from Hensch and Dillon Rutledge, who amassed seven strikeouts while allowing two walks. Grant Powell drew one of those walks and scored Oakwood’s run, while Lucas Huchel struck out five in 22/3 innings pitched.
In softball
➜ Arcola 13, Shelbyville 3. A seven-run third inning ensured the host Purple Riders (2-1) would need just six frames to knock off their non-league foe. Kacie Sisk kept up her strong start to the season with a home run, a triple, five RBI and two runs scored for Arcola, which also benefited from Elizabeth Humphrey’s three RBI, Keira Hohlbauch’s three hits and two runs scored and Ariana Warren’s two hits and three runs scored.
➜ Argenta-Oreana 5, Monticello 4. The host Bombers (1-1) walked off in the bottom of the seventh inning when the Sages (1-2) committed an error that allowed the tiebreaking run to score. Abbey Matthews’ two hits, one RBI and two runs scored was a highlight for A-O in its nonconference win, as was Miriah Powell’s two hits, one RBI and one run scored. Lizzie Stiverson and Addison Wallace each clubbed two hits for Monticello, with Stiverson also driving in two runs. Marissa Miller added one hit, one walk, one RBI and two runs.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 13, Blue Ridge 2. The host Trojans (3-0) tallied double-digit runs for the third time in as many games to start the season, cruising past the Knights (1-2) in five innings of nonconference play. A-P recorded just seven hits but was aided by the opposition’s seven errors in the field. Brynn Spenser and Laney Duden each contributed two RBI for A-P, which saw Denley Heller and Carlyn Crozier each triple and score two runs to support Heller’s five innings of five-hit, four-strikeout pitching. Lillian Enger knocked in one run for Blue Ridge, and Lilly Summers scored two runs.
➜ Charleston 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The host Blue Devils (1-1) were limited to just one hit — from Draycee Nelson — in a non-league loss to a bigger-school foe. Alyvia Jackson was saddled with the pitching loss despite allowing just three hits and striking out three, harmed by allowing six walks.
➜ Fisher 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. A five-run second inning and a six-run third inning allowed the visiting Bunnies (2-0) to retain perfection on the young season as they dispatched the Panthers (0-3) in nonconference action. Kylan Arndt was stellar at the plate (3 for 4, three RBI) and in the circle (four innings pitched, three hits, seven strikeouts) for Fisher, which prevailed in five innings. Karsyn Burke and Alexis Moore each added two RBI, and Kailey May finished with three hits. PBL gained one hit each from Lorena Arnett, Emma Steiner and Charley Ulrich, with Ulrich scoring the team’s lone run.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10, Tri-County 2. The host Buffaloes (1-2) scored exactly three runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to take care of the Titans (0-2) in a non-league game. Bailee Whittaker had a big day at the plate for G-RF, hitting a home run, driving in five runs and scoring three times. Lilli Hutson (three hits, two RBI) and Makaelyn Lagacy (one hit, two RBI) also provided offensive firepower, and Lagacy struck out seven foes in 42/3 innings pitched. Bella Dudley drove in both of Tri-County’s runs.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 3, Prairie Central 0. Karley Yergler silenced a nonconference opponent in the circle as the host Bulldogs (2-0) squeezed past the Hawks (1-3), who couldn’t capitalize upon Katy Curl’s solid pitching effort. Yergler threw a complete-game five-hitter for M-S that included 15 strikeouts. Maddie Cortez’s two hits and two RBI, Jenna Wade’s one hit and one RBI and Abigail Akers’ two hits backed Yergler’s effort. Lauren Hoselton and Paige Steidinger each had two hits for Prairie Central in support of Curl’s complete game that featured five strikeouts.
➜ Olympia 16, Clinton 1. The visiting Maroons (0-1) couldn’t slow down their nonconference opponent in a four-inning loss. Brooke Reeves and Heidi Humble each had a hit for Clinton, with Humble’s being a triple and driving in Reeves.
➜ St. Teresa 22, St. Thomas More 7. Delaney Record posted three hits and Samantha Valentine added two hits for the visiting Sabers (0-1), but they couldn’t slow the Bulldogs’ bats in a nonconference setback.
➜ Salt Fork 7, Oakwood 6. The host Storm (1-0) took advantage of eight walks issued by the Comets (0-3), using the free passes to overcome a 5-2 hits deficit and defeat a Vermilion Valley Conference opponent. Karlie Cain drew three of those walks and drove in two runs for Salt Fork, which grabbed single RBI from Kendyl Hurt, Brynlee Keeran and Kenzie Childs. Bella Bradford (two RBI) and Karsen Rupp (two hits, one run scored) paced Oakwood in defeat.
➜ Tuscola 9, Villa Grove 8. The visiting Warriors (2-1) fended off a furious rally from the Blue Devils (2-1) and earned a nonconference win. Tuscola’s six-run second inning helped it craft a 9-3 edge going into the bottom of the seventh, when Villa Grove scored five times. Isabelle Wilcox’s two hits, three RBI and one run led the attack for Tuscola, which gained two hits, two RBI and one run from Ella Boyer and a three-walk, three-run effort from Ava Boyer. Alexandria Brown homered, drove in four runs and scored twice for Villa Grove, while Kayln Cordes went deep and provided two RBI, two walks and a run.
➜ Westville 18, Heritage 0. Abby Sabalaskey was untouchable for the visiting Tigers (3-1), striking out all 12 batters she faced en route to a four-inning perfect game versus the Hawks (0-2). Sabalaskey also collected four hits and drove in three runs. Ariel Clarkston put up three hits and four RBI for Westville, which also received two RBI apiece from Izzy Silva, Lydia Gondzur and Lani Gondzur.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Champaign Central 4, Charleston 0. The visiting Maroons (1-0) netted three goals in the first half and didn’t allow their nonconference opponent to rally, opening the season with a win. Claudia Larrison dented the twine on two occasions for Central to go with Lainey Somers’ one-goal, one-assist day. Sophia Adams added a goal of her own, and Meg Rossow finished with a one-save shutout in net.