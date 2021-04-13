In baseball
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Centennial 5. St. Joseph-Ogden opened the first area high school baseball season since 2019 with a decisive victory against Centennial. Illinois commit Crayton Burnett gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out four in 10 innings to secure the win for the Spartans (1-0). SJ-O’s Coby Miller went 1 of 4 with a home run and four RBI, while Ty Pence was 2 of 4 at the plate and drove in two runs. Shawn Lacy and Tyler McClure had two RBI each for the Chargers (0-1).
In boys’ soccer➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 2, St. Thomas More 0. St. Thomas More was held scoreless for just the second time this season, as the Sabers (9-2-2) fell in the Illini Prairie Conference match.
➜ Hoopeston Area 5, Clifton Central 1. Hoopeston Area’s Ben Brown scored his first goal less than 10 minutes into the nonconference match against Clifton Central and then found the back of the net twice more to snap a three-match losing streak for the Cornjerkers (4-7). Talen Gredy had one goal and one assist in the win, Nick Hofer finished with three assists and Cameron Zorns scored his first goal of the season.
➜ Judah Christian 8, Watseka 0. Josh Li finished with two goals and one assist, Nathan Kereri had one goal and three assists and five other players scored for Judah (4-6-1) in its nonconference blowout win against the Warriors (0-13).
➜ Monticello 8, Illinois Valley Central 1. Five first-half goals put Monticello well on its way to victory in an Illini Prairie blowout. Biniam Lienhart scored the first and last goal for the Sages (10-2-3) with an assist in between, and Dylan Ginalick added a goal and two assists in the win.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 4, Schlarman 0. A hat trick from Brady Tevebaugh sparked Oakwood/Salt Fork’s offense after a scoreless first half, and he assisted on the fourth goal for the Comets (11-1-1) in their Vermilion Valley Conference win. Sam Howie assisted on two of Tevebaugh’s three goals. Schlarman goalkeeper Jamal Taylor made seven saves in the loss for the Hilltoppers (1-8).
➜ Uni High 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4. Two goals in the first six minutes dictated the offensive pace in Uni High’s high-scoring nonconference win against BHRA. Noah La Nave and Lucas Wood scored those first two goals for the Illineks (8-5-1) and finished with a hat trick apiece, while Teo Chemla was one goal short of his own. Keanu King had one goal and one assist for the Blue Devils (8-3-1), while goalkeeper Garrett Huls made 11 saves.
In volleyball➜ Argenta-Oreana 2, Arcola 0. Argenta-Oreana snapped a six-match losing streak with its 25-21, 25-22 sweep of Lincoln Prairie Conference foe Arcola. Katy Morrison had 29 digs for the Bombers (3-8) in the win to go with 18 assists from Cassi Newbanks and six kills, five digs and two aces from Lillian Valladares. Ariana Warren led the Purple Riders (2-9) with three aces and three kills.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 2, Westville 0. Armstrong-Potomac won its third straight match and got above .500 for the first time this season with its 25-19, 25-17 Vermilion Valley Conference sweep of Westville. Lily Jameson did it all for the Trojans (6-5) with 23 assists, 12 digs, four aces, four kills and two blocks, while Emma Franzen chipped in eight kills and two aces.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0. Cissna Park made quick work of its Sangamon Valley Conference showdown, sweeping Iroquois West 25-8, 25-11. The Timberwolves (7-5) had a dominant serve, getting four aces apiece from Audrey Kaeb and Emma Morrical. Emma Lopez had six assists and Maddie Manning three kills to lead the Raiders (0-12).
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1. ALAH got off to a strong start in its Lincoln Prairie match, but Decatur Lutheran rallied for a close 23-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory. Sarah Rafferty finished with 14 assists and six digs for the Knights (7-4), while Charley Condill led a balanced attack with eight kills to go with six digs.
➜ Decatur St. Teresa 2, Champaign Central 1. Central lost its second straight match after winning 11 straight to start the season falling to Decatur St. Teresa in an 8-25, 25-22, 26-24 win for the Bulldogs. Michigan-bound Mia Chopra led the Maroons (11-2) with 12 kills, five blocks and three digs, and Olivia Gustafsson finished with 17 assists and four kills.
➜ Heritage 2, Cumberland 0. Heritage kept up its strong push to the end of the season winning its third consecutive match and fourth in five tries this month with a 25-19, 25-14 sweep of Lincoln Prairie rivals Cumberland. Mary Roland led the Hawks (4-7) with 21 assists, five digs, three kills and two aces, while Bri Struck had 12 kills and five digs.
➜ Milford 2, Chrisman 0. Milford ran its winning streak to eight, both overall and in VVC action, with a 27-25, 25-22 sweep of Chrisman. Hunter Mowrey had 21 assists for the Bearcats (10-1), who also got 19 digs from Anna McEwen and nine kills and nine digs from Lexy Puetz. Maecy Johnson paced the Cardinals (8-4) with seven kills, five digs and two blocks.
➜ Monticello 2, Prairie Central 0. Monticello won consecutive matches for the first time all season with its 25-17, 25-22 Illini Prairie Conference sweep of Prairie Central. Renni Fultz had seven kills, five digs and three aces for the Sages (5-7), while Kylie Krahn added eight digs. Carene Campbell led the Hawks (1-9) with nine assists.
➜ Oakwood 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 1. Oakwood broke a two-match losing streak with its 25-14, 20-25, 25-19 VVC victory against G-RF to improve to 3-7 on the season. Makaelyn Lagacy led the Buffaloes (2-7) with 18 assists and seven aces.
➜ Okaw Valley 2, Villa Grove 1. Villa Grove battled back after losing the first set, but Okaw Valley answered in the third for a 25-15, 23-25, 25-11 Lincoln Prairie win. Kyleigh Block had nine assists and Madie Burwell eight kills for Villa Grove (4-7).
➜ St. Thomas More 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0. St. Thomas More swept the season series against St. Joseph-Ogden with a 25-22, 25-22 Illini Prairie victory. Caroline Kerr had 19 assists and six kills for the Sabers (11-1), and Colleen Hege led the way defensively with 17 digs. Rebecca Steinbach‘s double-double with 22 assists and 10 digs was tops for the Spartans (12-3), and Kennedi Burnett was just shy of one of her own with 13 kills and nine digs.
➜ Shelbyville 2, Tuscola 0. Tuscola couldn’t build off the momentum of a pair of wins to end last week, and Shelbyville took advantage for a 25-16, 25-21 sweep in Central Illinois Conference action. Amelia Bosch led the Warriors (6-7) with eight kills, while Hope Dietrich had a team-high 15 digs.
➜ Unity 2, Pontiac 0. Unity won its second match in three days with its 25-13, 25-14 sweep in Illini Prairie action against Pontiac. Maddie Reed led the Rockets (5-4) with 22 assists and two aces, and Emma Bleecher put down a team-high 12 kills in the win.
➜ Urbana 2, Rantoul 1. Urbana fell behind early against Rantoul but rallied for a 22-25, 25-22, 26-24 nonconference victory. Tia Radanavong finished with 20 assists for the Tigers (3-7), who also got eight kills and six blocks from Jacie Owens, seven kills from Sammi Christman and nine digs from Nora Davenport.
➜ Watseka 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Kinzie Parsons was a force at the net with 11 kills, Sydney McTaggart led the way defensively with 18 digs and Watseka (9-3) extended its winning streak to five with a 25-22, 25-16 sweep of Hoopeston Area. Ali Watson and Bre Crose had three kills apiece for the Cornjerkers (3-10).
