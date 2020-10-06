CHAMPAIGN — Centennial girls' tennis dropped just nine games Monday during a 9-0 nonconference sweep of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Lindsay Courts. Aviv Sagiv and Leah Luchinski collected 6-0, 6-0 wins at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, before teaming up to succeed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Katie Steidinger grabbed two game wins at No. 1 singles for the Falcons.
Sabers shut out Spartans. Audrey Horn and Nora Kelley both pulled ahead in singles and doubles for St. Thomas More girls' tennis during a 9-0 Illini Prairie Conference win versus St. Joseph-Ogden at Spalding Park. Horn and Kelley won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, and paired for a No. 1 doubles triumph. The Spartans' Abbey Dow and Grace Schmitz nearly won at No. 3 doubles, ultimately dropping a 1-6, 6-4, 17-15 decision to Molly Hergenrother and Elise Henkel.
Vikings trump Warriors. Four different Danville girls' tennis players posted victories at both singles and doubles during a 7-2 nonconference triumph over host Watseka. Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklyn Behrens and CiCi Brown won at Nos. 1-4 singles, respectively, and the duos of Hotsinpiller/Towne and Behrens/Brown were victorious at Nos. 1 and 2 doubles, respectively. Moriah Pueschell snagged the No. 6 singles triumph for the Warriors, as did Baylor Cluver and Elizabeth Wittenborn at No. 3 doubles.
Maroons fall on road. Claudia Larrison and Candace Wilund won at Nos. 3 and 5 singles for Champaign Central during a 6-3 nonconference loss to Maroa-Forsyth in Decatur. Maroons Alexis Jones and Leilani Costello teamed up for a 6-4, 7-5 victory at No. 1 doubles as well.
Hawks hold off Sabers. Ella Compton's 4-over 40 at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club garnered her medalist status in a 188-194 Illini Prairie Conference girls' golf win over St. Thomas More. Fellow Hawks Katelind Winterland (44) and Kenna Skaggs (49) joined Compton in the top five by placing third and fifth, respectively. The Sabers were led by Brooke Erhard (43, second place) and Mia Kirby (48, fourth).
Vikings rate second in triangular. Amelia Burgin's two individual triumphs for host Danville girls' swimming and diving spurred the Vikings to second place in a triangular, as they lost to Charleston but defeated Mahomet-Seymour 84-56-42. Burgin won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 32.92 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 6:09.42. The Bulldogs' lone first-place result came from Elise Hertling in diving (145.50).
Urbana drops Big 12 duel. The host Tigers suffered a 96-42 girls' swimming and diving loss to Peoria Notre Dame in Big 12 Conference dual action. Elena Poulosky and Lily Gilbert performed best for Urbana, with Poulosky placing second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 29.57 seconds and Gilbert rating second in the 100 butterfly with a clocking of 1:34.86.