In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Villa Grove 1. In an instant classic, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond produced the final point to post a 29-31, 25-20, 26-24 win in a three-set thriller between Lincoln Prairie Conference foes. Charley Condill put down 13 kills to pace the Knights (6-2), with teammate Mackenzi Bowles also hitting double-digit kills totals with 11. Michaela Powell supplied 31 digs to go along with four aces, while Alisha Frederick compiled a double-double with 26 assists and 13 digs. Cheyenne Chupp (eight kills, 11 digs) and Ashley Seegmiller (six kills, three aces) also made important contributions for ALAH. Kyleigh Block was seemingly everywhere on the court for the Blue Devils (3-4) as she picked up eight kills, 10 assists, five aces and six digs. Maci Clodfelder (seven kills) and Kayln Cordes (seven assists) also pitched in for Villa Grove.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. Visiting Cerro Gordo/Bement improved to 3-5 on the season with a 25-10, 25-23 win in LPC play. Lillian Valladares and Morgan Klover each had four kills for A-O (2-6), while Katy Morrison (18 digs) and Cassi Newbanks (10 assists) also chipped in for the Bombers.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1. Champaign Central was pushed to a third set for only the third time this spring, but the Maroons proved themselves when it mattered most in a 25-15, 22-25, 25-10 nonconference win to keep their unbeaten record intact. Michigan signee Mira Chopra delivered a team-high 13 kills to spark the offense for Central (9-0), while Brianna Beckler and Katy Shockey each added six kills. Olivia Gustafsson (17 assists) and Riley Anton (10 assists) both contributed at the net, with Abby Barger and Shockey each finishing with eight digs.
➜ Charleston 2, Rantoul 0. The Eagles are still searching for their first win after Charleston finished off a 25-14, 25-19 nonconference win. Bella Shields paced Rantoul (0-4) in the road setback with six kills and 13 assists, while Tanaya Young added four kills.
➜ Chrisman 2, Heritage 1. The Cardinals closed out a thrilling 22-25, 25-15, 25-20 nonconference road win for Chrisman’s third straight victory. Maecy Johnson was hard to stop at the net with 14 kills to go along with seven digs and four blocks. for Chrisman (6-2). Hannah Lunger filled up the stat sheet by supplying 29 assists, seven digs and five aces. Haley Chaney (seven kills), Sequoyah Cook (seven kills), Reese Anderson (four kills) and Kailey Phipps (four assists, two aces) also came up clutch for the Cardinals. Bri Struck delivered a match-high 16 kills and six digs for the Hawks (1-7), who also received quality contributions from Anna Sanders (six kills, eight digs), Kiley Knoll (four kills, 13 digs) and Mary Roland (27 assists, two aces) in the three-set match.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Iroquois West 0. The host Timberwolves swept the Raiders 25-16, 25-11 in Sangamon Valley Conference action. Emma Morrical came through with nine kills and five aces to power Cissna Park (4-4), with Mikayla Knake distributing 20 assists. Brooklyn Stadeli made nine digs and Carly Pence added four kills in the winning effort. Shelby Johnson had a team-high four kills for the Raiders (0-9), with Estefany Andrade (10 digs) and Emma Lopez (six assists) also contributing for IW.
➜ Fisher 2, Ridgeview 0. The visiting Bunnies ended a two-match losing streak with a 25-16, 25-23 sweep of Ridgeview in Heart of Illinois Conference action. Leah McCoy sparked Fisher (2-8) with eight kills, while Kallie Evans and Savannah Wiese each had three assists.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, LeRoy 0. The Falcons continued their sterling spring with a 25-16, 25-19 win in HOIC play. Jessica Freehill finished with 15 kills to lead the GCMS offense and Lindsey Heinz came through with six kills as the Falcons (8-3) won their fifth consecutive match. Molly Kroon (four kills), Aubrey Williams (four kills), Kira Fuoss (25 assists) and Madison McCreary (15 digs) also proved instrumental for GCMS in its sweep of the Panthers.
➜ Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. The host Bearcats cruised to a Vermilion Valley Conference sweep, knocking off the Buffaloes 25-10, 25-13. Caley Mowrey and Lexy Puetz each registered seven kills for Milford (8-1), while Hunter Mowrey (14 assists, two aces) and Anna McEwen (seven digs) also chipped in against G-RF (1-6).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Urbana 0. The host Spartans put together their eighth sweep of the spring in picking up a 25-16, 25-20 nonconference win. Kennedi Burnett shined for SJ-O (9-2) with a solid all-around effort that featured seven kills, 12 digs and four aces. Payton Vallee also pitched in offensively (nine kills) and defensively (seven digs), while Rebecca Steinbach handed out 22 assists. Delanie Wheeling paced Urbana (1-6) with six kills, while Rylie Russell (four kills, 10 digs), Sammi Christman (four kills, three blocks), Tia Radanavong (11 assists) and Jacie Owens (five blocks) also contributed.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, St. Anthony 2. The Knights delivered a road win after playing the Bulldogs to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Gavin Mechling scored two goals for ALAH (2-6-1) to snap a four-game losing streak. Kaiden Morfey added the other goal for the Knights.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 4, Unity 2. The Rockets are still vying for their first win this spring, but can build off its Illini Prairie Conference home setback. Zach Ohlsson and Grace Brock each scored an unassisted goal for Unity, which trailed 2-0 at halftime before keeping the match close.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Mattoon 1. The Bulldogs started strong and didn’t let up en route to an Apollo Conference road win, taking a 5-0 halftime lead. M-S (7-1-2) won its third straight match behind brilliant performances from Eli Warren and Nate Lundstrom. Warren scored four goals, while Lundstrom contributed a goal and four assists. Anthony Ramirez chipped in the other goal for M-S, with Tucker Antonacci and Clayton Gibson each compiling an assist during the win.
➜ Oakwood/Salt Fork 14, Watseka 0. The road Comets rolled to a nonconference win as eight different players scored. Brady Tevebaugh and Sam Howie each registered four goals for Oakwood/Salt Fork (8-1) in its eighth consecutive win, with Howie supplying three assists. Gage Reed added two goals, with Reef Pacot chipping in a goal and an assist. Pacot and Aaron Dean combined for four saves in the shutout. Angel Brittenham came up with 15 saves for Watseka (0-9).
➜ Uni High 3, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2. In a close and competitive nonconference match, the host Illineks received a late goal from Curtis Althaus to secure the win. Althaus scored with six minutes left off an assist from Benji Chang to snap a two-game losing skid for Uni High (5-5). It was Althaus’ second goal and Chang’s second assist of the match, which also saw Nabeel Bashir tally a goal and Noah La Nave pick up an assist as Uni High led 2-0 at halftime. Chase Minion and Nolan Pollard each registered a goal for the Bunnies (6-2), with Alex Minion assisting on each goal.