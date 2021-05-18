In baseball
➜ Okaw Valley 7, Villa Grove/Heritage 1. A three-run deficit through three innings was still manageable for Villa Grove/Heritage, but Okaw Valley tacked on three more runs in the fifth to put the Hawks away. Nick Coffin had the lone VG/H hit and also scored the lone run for the Hawks (6-7) in the bottom of the first inning.
In softball➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Unity 9. St. Joseph-Ogden’s Shayne Immke set the tone for its rivalry game against Unity by launching the first pitch she saw over the right centerfield fence for a solo home run. Immke added a grand slam in the fourth, and the visiting Spartans scored five more unanswered runs to hand the Rockets their first loss of the season. Immke finished 4 for 4 with four runs scored and five RBI to lead SJ-O (18-5), and Kaylee Ward also homered in going 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two RBI as the Spartans overcame a 7-1 deficit after two innings thanks to their strong offense. Maggie Ward also pitched in, throwing 51/3 innings of relief, scattering six hits and only giving up one earned run while striking out two. Unity (12-1) also hit three home runs, with Maddie Reed, Ruby Tarr and Taylor Henry all going deep. Tarr was 2 of 5 with a double, her home run and three RBI, while Reed (3 for 3) and Henry (3 for 4) drove in two runs apiece to spark the Rockets. The two Illini Prairie Conference teams are set to play again Tuesday in St. Joseph.
In girls’ soccer➜ Danville 5, Arthur Christian 3. Danville broke a 2-2 deadlock at halftime with three goals after the break, and the host Vikings (3-6) won for just the second time this month in seven matches. Nancy Robey led ACS (3-5-2) with two goals.
➜ Decatur St. Teresa 5, Urbana 0. Urbana got nine of its 14 shots on goal, but the Tigers couldn’t find the back of the net in their nonconference loss to St. Teresa. Goalkeeper Alyssa Pankau finished with 10 saves for Urbana (1-9) in the loss.
➜ Mt. Zion 4, Champaign Central 2. Champaign Central struck first on a goal from Lainey Somers, but Mt. Zion answered and held on to its two-goal advantage at halftime for the nonconference win. Grace Deering also scored off an assist by Somers for the Maroons (7-3-1), who both lost for the first time and allowed any goals for the first time since May 4.
➜ St. Thomas More 4, Uni High 0. St. Thomas More’s Tatum DeVriese was on her way to a hat trick by halftime and got it early in the second half to lead the Sabers (4-2-2) past Uni High in a nonconference victory in Champaign. Bridget DeLorenzo also scored for STM, while Molly Hergenrother assisted on both of DeVriese’s first-half goals. Raneem Saadah finished with four saves in goal for the Illineks (4-3-1).
