In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Maroa-Forsyth 5, Mount Pulaski 2. The Bombers notched their first win of the season and snapped a four-match losing streak Monday against Mount Pulaski. Ethan Neufeld led the Bombers (1-4-1) with two goals and one assist, and Landon Lawson contributed one goal and three assists in the win.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Unity 0. Unity’s struggles continued with a second straight loss after its not quite two-week COVID-19 pause earlier this month with the loss to Central Catholic in Illini Prairie Conference action. The Rockets dropped to 0-4 on the season overall.
➜ Fisher/GCMS 6, Blue Ridge 1. Five different players scored to help Fisher/GCMS knock off Blue Ridge in nonconference action Monday. Seth Barnes led the Bunnies (4-1) with two goals and one assist, and Alex Minion added one goal and one assist of his own in the win. Victor Reynolds scored the lone goal for the Knights (2-1-3) in the first half.
➜ Normal Calvary Christian 5, Uni High 4. Uni High wound up on the wrong side of Monday’s high-scoring East Central Illinois Conference showdown with Calvary Christian. Two goals apiece from Lucas Wood and Noah La Nave ultimately wasn’t enough for the Illineks (3-3) in the loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 10, Watseka 0. Logan Ingram wasn’t done after producing a first-half hat trick for the Spartans. Not even close. Ingram added another hat trick in the second half for good measure, as SJ-O (4-2) crushed Watseka (0-6). Jared Emmert chipped in two goals for SJ-O, while goalkeeper Ethan Lane made two saves to preserve the shutout.
➜ Urbana 2, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Urbana stayed undefeated on the season, thanks to a pair of second-half goals in its nonconference win against Mahomet-Seymour. Zach Menard and Jackson Kirkland scored for the Tigers (6-0-3), with goalkeeper Chase Mandra‘s eight saves securing the shutout.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Argenta-Oreana 0. ALAH got back on track with Monday’s 25-22, 25-12 sweep of Argenta-Oreana in Lincoln Prairie Conference action. Alisha Frederick had eight assists, two digs and one ace for the Knights (3-1) to go with Charley Condill‘s team-high four aces, two kills and two digs.
➜ Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 2, Uni High 0. Mayahuel Malik served a team-high three aces, but Uni High (0-5) fell in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, in its East Central Illinois Conference match with Cornerstone Christian.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, Sangamon Valley 0. Blue Ridge made quick work of its Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup with Sangamon Valley, dropping the Storm 25-6, 25-12. Gracie Shaffer led the Knights (6-1) with with 16 assists and four aces. Nadia Beadle and Jamie Wanserski finished with six kills apiece in the sweep win.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Heritage 0. Cerro Gordo/Bement won its first match after four consecutive losses to start the season with a 25-20, 25-17 sweep of Heritage. Kiley Knoll led the Hawks (0-5) with 10 digs, three kills, two aces and two blocks in the loss.
➜ Charleston 2, Tri-County 1. Tri-County couldn’t take advantage of its opening set win, as Charleston rallied for the 22-25, 25-18, 25-13 nonconference win. Melia Eskew led the Titans (4-2) with 23 assists, five kills and two digs, while Kaylenn Hunt contributed 15 kills and three digs in the loss.
➜ Danville 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Danville’s Savanna Rudy was a force at the net and solid defensively, as the Vikings rallied from losing the first set to beat Hoopeston Area 22-25, 25-16, 25-16. Rudy finished with 15 digs and 11 kills for a double-double, while Anna Stanley had seven aces for Danville (2-4) and Emmalee Trover put up 21 assists. The Cornjerkers (2-4) got six kills from Bre Crose and three aces from Emma Glotzbach.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 2, Villa Grove 0. A team-high seven kills from Madie Burwell wasn’t enough for Villa Grove (1-3) in its 25-18, 25-23 loss to Decatur Lutheran in LPC play.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Ridgeview 0. A strong serve helped GCMS top Ridgeview in Heart of Illinois Conference play, with the Falcons (5-3) finishing with 13 aces in the 25-12, 25-6 sweep. Jessica Freehill led GCMS in both aces (four) and kills (seven), while Kira Fuoss put up 17 assists, three digs and two aces.
➜ Martinsville 2, Clinton 1. Clinton used up all its momentum taking the first set against Martinsville before the Bluestreaks rallied for a 26-28, 25-19, 25-22 victory. Marlee Fatheree led the Maroons (1-3) with 18 digs, while Phoenix Bieber had 15 assists.
➜ Milford 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. The connection between Milford’s Hunter Mowrey and Caley Mowrey was on point in the Bearcats’ 25-13, 25-12 Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Lots of points. Hunter Mowrey led Milford (5-1) with 33 assists, and more than half of them went to Caley Mowrey and her team-high 16 kills. Ravyn Davis led BHRA (3-4) with four kills.
➜ Normal U-High 2, Prairie Central 0. Natalie Graf‘s five kills and Briley Hoffman‘s five assists weren’t enough for Prairie Central in U-High’s 25-9, 25-18 nonconference sweep.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Iroquois West 0. PBL won its second straight match and improved to 7-1 overall with its 25-20, 25-23 road win at Iroquois West with a return engagement set for Wednesday in Paxton. Jenessa Salazar paced the Raiders (0-6) with four digs and three aces.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bloomington Central Catholic 0. The Spartans bounced back from last week’s loss to St. Thomas More with a commanding 25-6, 25-13 sweep of Illini Prairie rivals Central Catholic. Rebecca Steinbach led SJ-O (8-2) with 14 assists and five digs, while Kennedi Burnett added seven kills, six digs and four aces in the win.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Armstrong-Potomac rallied to force a decisive third set, but Salt Fork fended off the comeback attempt with a 25-20, 16-25, 25-17 VVC victory. Emma Franzen did a little bit of everything for the Trojans (3-4) in the loss with 15 digs, eight kills, three aces and two blocks.
➜ Shelbyville 2, Sullivan 0. Landry Hall had 11 assists and Zoe Walton put down a team-high seven kills, but Sullivan (1-4) fell 25-20, 25-23 in a Central Illinois Conference showdown.
➜ Tuscola 2, Arcola 0. Tuscola beat its Douglas County rivals 25-10, 26-24 behind the 1-2 punch of Amelia Bosch and Kate Dean. Bosch led the Warriors (4-3) with nine aces and four kills, while Dean finished with a team-high nine kills.
➜ Unity 2, Mount Zion 0. Unity got back to .500 on the season with its 25-19, 25-23 sweep of Mount Zion. Maddie Reed paced the Rockets (1-1) with 25 assists and four aces, while Emma Bleecher nearly put up a double-double with 15 kills and eight digs.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 2, Arthur Christian 1. One double-double and another near double-double wasn’t enough for Arthur Christian in Warrensburg-Latham’s 25-15, 16-25, 25-23 victory. Ava Yoder paced the Conquering Riders (6-4) with 14 kills and 12 digs, and Halie Rhoades came close to matching her with 11 kills and nine digs.