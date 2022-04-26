In baseball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 15, Heritage 3. Casey Benedict went 4 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits and fanning three, while also posting an RBI and a run. Dalton Vanausdoll homered and doubled for two RBI and scored three runs while adding three stolen bases. Clay Seal hit a two-run home run and Quentin Day singled twice and scored three runs. Braden Kauffman singled, scored twice and stole a base, while Hunter Grant hit a two-run single and scored a run. The Knights (5-12) snapped a three-game skid and compiled 11 hits in the victory.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3, Iroquois West 2. Blue Devils (14-5) stayed unbeaten in Vermilion Valley Conference play as pitcher Karson Stevenson struck out nine Raiders (8-5) in six innings of work. Auston Miller posted two hits and Garrett Huls each drove in a run. For Iroquois West, Collin Tilstra struck out five in a complete game and drove in a run on his hit. Rylan Pheifer came up with two hits and an RBI.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 9, LeRoy 6. The Panthers (13-4) dropped a Heart of Illinois Conference showdown, but Tanner Holoch recorded two hits, including a double, for three RBI and DJ Satchwell pitched in with two RBI.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 6, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Cale Steinbaugh struck out 10 batters and gave up one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, while also coming up with two hits and three runs as the Buffaloes (4-8) dispatched the Trojans (4-7) for their first win in VVC action this spring. Cameron Steinbaugh drove in four runs with three hits, while coming in to relieve Cale in the seventh to seal the win. Kaden Mingee drove in a run with two singles. Armstrong-Potomac’s Kollin Asbury drove in the lone run with two hits, while Gavin Parkerson doubled. Lane Morgan came up with two hits, as well.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Heyworth 3. Altin Nettleton struck out three batters in five innings as the Falcons (7-5) picked up the Heart of Illinois Conference win. Ty Cribbet batted in two runs and Brayden Elliot also struck out three batters in two innings of scoreless relief.
Monticello 6, Pontiac 5. The Sages (14-5) picked up an Illini Prairie Conference win by scoring three runs in the sixth inning to erase a deficit as Spencer Mitze allowed one earned run and three hits with four strikeouts in two innings of work. Thomas Swartz went 2 of 2 at the plate, while Jacob Trusner added two hits and Biniam Lienhart batted in two runs.
Oakwood 6, Schlarman 5. The Comets (10-8) scored three runs in the final two frames to earn a VVC win as Dalton Hobick doubled, singled for an RBI and stole three bases. Josh Young doubled and singled and Brody Taflinger and Bryson Myers doubled, while Travis Tiernan pitched four scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out 10 batters. The Hilltoppers (2-6) got a double, a single and two RBI from Wrigley O’Brien.
Peoria Notre Dame 4, Champaign Central 2. The Maroons (16-4) got hits from TJ Pipkins, Kevin Lehr and Soren Long in a losing effort on the road in Big 12 play.
Prairie Central 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6. The Hawks (6-12) came out on top in the IPC matchup as Noah Nagel went six innings and struck out five, gave up three earned runs on seven hits and walked two batters. Nagel helped his own cause at the plate, too, by tallying three hits. Camden Palmore doubled and singled twice to drive in three runs and DJ Lewis belted a two-RBI triple. The Panthers (7-12-1) narrowed the gap to a two-run deficit by adding two runs in the fifth before Prairie Central tacked on seven more runs in response in the fifth and sixth innings. Noah Steiner homered and singled for three RBI, and Aiden Johnson tripled and doubled, while providing the Panthers’ other RBI.
Salt Fork 10, Cissna Park 0. The Storm (8-7) pounced early in a six-run first inning and Jameson Remole threw a two-hitter, striking out eight in five innings to pick up another VVC win to climb back over 500. Derrek Richards had three RBI and a triple. Damien Renteria and Gavin Spitz singled for the Timberwolves (4-9).
St. Thomas More 10, Olympia 9. The Sabers (5-6) squeezed out the IPC win with a late run in the bottom of the seventh as Ryan Hendrickson came up with three RBI on two hits, including a triple. Dawson Magrini tallied three hits and two RBI and Cooper Hannagan hit an RBI single and gave up three earned runs and four hits, while striking out two batters, in two innings of work. Cole Kemper got the win after pitching three scoreless innings, giving up two hits and no walks.
Tri County 4, Cerro Gordo-Bement 0. Greg Reese hit a home run and had three RBI and Carter Phillips had three hits and an RBI as the Titans (5-8) earned the Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Broncos.
Westville 6, Milford 3. Drew Wichtowski hit a two-RBI double and Landen Haurez homered to lift the Tigers (14-6) their fifth straight win in a VVC game against the Bearcats (9-7). Chase Clutteur hit a three-RBI double to score all of Milford’s runs.
In softball
Arcola 8, Argenta-Oreana 3. Keira Hohlbauch posted three hits and two RBI and Ariana Warren had two RBI as the Purple Riders (11-10) emerged victorious in the Lincoln Prairie Conference matchup, dealing the Bombers (10-4) their first conference loss. Kacie Sisk struck out three batters in a complete game in which she delivered 20 first-pitch strikes. For Argenta-Oreana, Miriah Powell had two hits and two RBI.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10, Cumberland 7. The Knights moved to 13-5 overall and stayed unbeaten in LPC action as Mackenzie Condill posted two hits, Kaci Beachy hit a double, drove in two runs and scored three. Alisha Frederick came up with three hits and two RBI. Cheyenne Chupp cracked two home runs and three hits and Layla Deel had two hits, while Madison Schweighart doubled and scored.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 15, Iroquois West 0. The Blue Devils (8-5) won their fourth in a row by pushing 12 runs past the Raiders (3-8) in a productive third inning as Reaghan Dickison threw a no-hitter by striking out seven of 11 batters faced in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Dickinson also added a triple, two RBI and a stolen base. Natalie Clapp was 3 of 3 with a double and two RBI, while also adding two stolen bases. Ava Acton came up with two hits, four stolen bases and two runs. Draycee Nelson hit a two-RBI triple.
Bloomington Central Catholic 14, Rantoul 2. Emily Curtis homered and had two RBI, while Makenzie Tome and Sofia Roelfs each reached base twice for the Eagles (5-10) in the Illini Prairie Conference defeat.
Blue Ridge 12, Heritage 1. The Knights (7-13) poured on seven runs in the first inning on the way to a nonconference win. Ava Jamison and Lillian Enger doubled, Lily Summers singled, Ellie Schlieper walked and Cassie Zimmerman drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Schlieper earned the win on the mound by allowing just one earned run in a complete game in which she struck out six, walked two and gave up six hits. Ashlyn Voyles homered in the fifth inning and drove in two runs on two hits. Lillian Enger also had two RBI on two hits, including a double, and Cassie Zimmerman doubled twice and had an RBI.
Champaign Central 13, Decatur MacArthur 3. The Maroons ran their win steak to three games with a convincing nonconference home win that lasted six innings. Central (7-11) scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 6-1 lead and didn't let up the rest of the way, adding two runs apiece in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Alexa Sutton went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBI and three runs scored, while teammate Abby Boland also went 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI. Alison Williams (3 for 4, two runs scored), Ryan Barrett (2 for 4, RBI, triple, two runs scored, two stolen bases), Kaitlyn Helm (2 for 4, RBI) and Tayten Hunter (2 for 4, RBI) all had a hand in Central's superb offensive effort. Hunter threw all six innings to pick up the win, scattering five hits and striking out eight.
Danville 17, Centennial 0. Emmalee Trover went 3 of 3 at the plate — including a home run — and picked up the win on the mound as the Vikings (8-5) breezed to a Big 12 win over the Chargers (3-10). Allie Thurston and Lily McKiernan went 2 of 3 and Saige Keller added two hits.
Hoopeston Area 20, Watseka 8. The Cornjerkers used a 12-run seventh inning to break a tie and earn a big VVC win as Macy Warner homered and drove in four runs and Madson Barnes drove in three runs, homered and scored three runs, while also earning the win on the mound. The Warriors (9-4) got a big day from Sydney McTaggart, who went 3 of 4 at the plate with a double and two RBI. Brianna Denault hit a home run and a double for two RBI and also scored three runs. Elena Newell also belted a solo homer as one of two hits.
LeRoy 14, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Lauren Bossingham homered and added two singles for five RBI and Natalie Loy doubled twice for two RBI as the Panthers (15-5) cruised to the Heart of Illinois Conference win. Karlee Eastham hit a two-RBI single and Callie Warlow also added a triple and an RBI. Finley Howard tacked on an RBI single and Lilly Long struck out eight batters and gave up three hits, four walks and an earned run in a complete game, while also hitting a single.
Pontiac 7, Monticello 5. The Sages (7-9) nearly completed the comeback after a six-run deficit in the fifth inning as Lizzie Stiverson went 3 of 4 and Addison Wallace posted multiple hits to lead the offense.
Prairie Central 11, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Alexandria Hari homered, singled and drove in two runs and Dixie Hogan gave up one earned run on five hits, while walking no batters in a complete game and adding two stolen bases, an RBI and a run for the Hawks (4-12). Paige Steidinger tacked on another RBI with two hits and two runs, plus Lauren Hoselton came up with two singles. Kenna Skaggs had three RBI and a double. Aubrey Busboom hit an RBI single for the lone Panthers (4-14) run, and Carly Mutchmore also singled. Emma Steiner came up with two hits and Kendyl Badgley added a hut and scored the lone run.
St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Maroa-Forsyth 8. Madison Stevens earned her first varsity win by striking out three and walking one batter and Jacey Lewis went 3 of 3 at the plate, walked and scored four runs to help the Spartans (15-7) snap a three-game losing streak. Addy Martinie, Peyton Jones, Hallie Brazelton and Ava Northern all contributed with two hits.
St. Teresa 9, Clinton 7. Heidei Humble doubled and singled for an RBI and stole two bases as the Maroons (2-12) came up short in a seven-inning Central Illinois Conference matchup. Kianna Easton went 2 of 3 at the plate with a walk and a stolen base and Ariana Humes went 2 of 3 with a walk and two runs. Chloe Griffin added a single and an RBI and Brooke Reeves walked twice and scored.
Villa Grove 19, Cerro Gordo/Bement 2. Alexandria Brown led the Blue Devils (13-11) to the LPC win by fanning four Broncos, walked none, gave up three hits and two earned runs in a complete game, while also coming up with three hits — including a double and an RBI, five runs and two walks. Chloe Reardon drove in a run on two hits, and scored two runs, while Logan Lillard had two RBI on two hits and scored three runs. Alison Pangburn drew a walk and scored. Heylei Simpson and Izzy Carlton hit RBI doubles for the Broncos (1-6), and Simpson also scored a run. Caroline Hill added a single and Skye Tieman scored a run.
Westville 10, Milford/Cissna Park 0. Abby Sabalaskey came up with another stellar outing on the mound, striking out 15 batters in a one-hitter to lead the Tigers (16-2) to a 5-0 start in the VVC. Desi Darnell had two hits, a double and an RBI, and Ariel Clarkson also doubled. Izzy Silva had two singles and two RBI. Lydia Gondzur added two hits and an RBI. Emmaleah Marshino posted the lone hit for the Bearcats (5-5).
In girls’ soccer
Charleston 9, Uni High 3. Mikayla Blanke went off for a hat trick for the Rockets (6-6), including two goals in the first half on Monday. Goalkeeper Xenia Mongwa made four saves for the Illineks.
Urbana 1, Monticello 0. Beatrice Ebel scored the winner for the Tigers (3-7-1), with Cassidy McQueen providing the assist, and Hannah Null made a stunning 22 saves to preserve the result against the Sages (8-6-3).
In boys’ track and field
At LeRoy. Jack Edmundson clocked a 25.5 seconds in the 200-meter dash and Nick Payne won the 800-meter run with a 2:33.7 to help LeRoy finish second out of four teams with a team score of 87.33. Maddux Marcum also won the 3,200-meter run with a time of 12:23.3.
In girls’ track and field
At LeRoy. The 800-meter relay team of Lauren Stuepfert, Emily Melton, Katie Garee and Lilly Monigold clocked a 2:23.5 and the 400-meter team of Aeris LaBounty, Monigold, Melton and McGee ran a 1:04.3 to help LeRoy tally up 15 points to finish in fourth out of five teams.