In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0. Delaney Gillis’ seven kills and Sarah Rafferty’s 15 assists keyed the offense for the host Knights (6-3), who earned a 25-14, 25-11 nonconference win over Sullivan (0-9). Other key contributors for ALAH were Charley Condill (five kills, six digs), Ashley Seegmiller (five kills), Alisha Frederick (four kills, eight assists, six digs) and Michaela Powell (four kills, three digs, three aces).
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Uni High 0. The host Conquering Riders (16-0) put forth a dominant display against the Illineks (3-10) earning a 25-6, 25-1 victory in East Central Illinois Conference action. Keisha Miller boasted 13 assists, nine aces and five digs for ACS, which garnered seven kills from Ava Yoder. Ella Greer recorded a pair of blocks for Uni High.
➜ Blue Ridge 2, DeLand-Weldon 0. Gracie Shaffer distributed 19 assists for the visiting Knights (16-1), who rolled past the Eagles 25-12, 25-19 in a non-league contest. Also aiding Blue Ridge’s effort were Alexis Wike with 10 digs and Jamie Wanserski with eight kills.
➜ Chrisman 2, Tuscola 0. The visiting Cardinals (2-1) made a triumphant return from a COVID-19 pause that cost them five matches, knocking off the Warriors (6-7) in a 26-24, 25-21 nonconference decision. Chrisman was led by Maecy Johnson’s five kills and four digs, Brianna Barna’s 11 assists, Kendl Lemmon’s six digs and Kailey Phipps’ six aces. Tuscola secured 10 kills and eight digs from Kate Dean, to go with Kerri Pierce’s 19 assists, Amelia Bosch’s six kills and Zoey Thomason’s six digs.
➜ Cissna Park 2, Clifton Central 0. Brooklyn Stadeli and Emma Morrical each put down seven kills for the visiting Timberwolves (5-3) during their 25-13, 26-24 non-league win. Morrical also put forth seven digs for Cissna Park, which grabbed seven aces from Ava Seggebruch and an 18-assist, six-dig effort from Mikayla Knake.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Fisher 0. Kaitlyn Januzik bashed eight kills for the host Tribe (7-3) in their 25-14, 25-23 nonconference success versus the Bunnies (3-8). Hannah Jackson’s three kills and three aces, Emma Schultz’s 10 digs and Klementine Davis’ 13 assists further helped Judah in the win.
➜ Marshall 2, Tri-County 1. The host Titans (2-5) suffered a 25-21, 22-25, 25-22 nonconference defeat despite a big night from Josie Armstrong (six kills, 19 assists, four blocks and two aces). Bella Dudley’s nine kills and four digs also aided Tri-County, which took in seven kills from Brooke Baker.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Prairie Central 1. The host Panthers (6-2) pulled off a 25-15, 25-27, 25-21 Illini Prairie Conference victory over the Hawks (7-7).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0. Kennedi Burnett’s nine kills and Shayne Immke’s five kills powered the host Spartans (8-1) to a 25-11, 25-11 nonconference win over the Cornjerkers (6-5). Burnett chipped in seven digs and three aces for SJ-O, which acquired 19 assists from Becca Steinbach and eight digs from Hannah Fox.
➜ South Newton (Ind.) 2, Watseka 1. The host Warriors (7-5) saw a four-match win streak end with a 25-27, 25-21, 25-22 nonconference loss to an out-of-state opponent. Sydney McTaggart’s 14 digs, Claire Curry’s 10 digs and Kourtney Kincade’s three blocks fueled Watseka’s defense. Offensively, the team was led by Haylie Peck’s five kills and Elena Newell’s 15 assists.
➜ Unity 2, Westville 0. Macie Knudsen’s seven kills and 12 digs paced the visiting Rockets (12-0) in their 25-7, 25-20 non-league triumph over the Tigers (2-2). Emma Bleecher (11 kills, six digs) and Maddie Reed (18 assists) also provided important contributions for Unity. Westville’s Jasmyn Meeker nearly turned in a double-double by posting nine kills and 11 digs, while teammates Hadley Cox (12 assists), Ella Miller (seven digs) and Chloe Brant (four blocks) also offered key statistics.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Sid Pfoff found the back of the net twice for the host Bunnies (8-0-1), who picked up their seventh consecutive win by dropping the Blue Devils (4-5) in nonconference play. Isaiah Johnson contributed one goal and one assist to the Fisher/GCMS cause, which also included four keeper saves from Aaron Kasper. Ethan Tutwiler accounted for BHRA’s lone tally, and Garrett Huls recorded five keeper saves.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 4, Unity 0. The host Buffaloes (3-5) won their second straight matchup by taking care of the Rockets (0-8) in nonconference play. Jace Bina and Nathan Blue each scored one goal and assisted on another for G-RF/W, who added single goals from Aiden Vice and Zander Hughes and received a keeper shutout from Eli Davis.
➜ Grace Christian 4, Watseka 3. The host Warriors (1-8) trailed 4-2 at halftime and nearly rallied for the nonconference win, but they came up a bit short. Caiden Brassard, Narciso Solorzano and Jack Combes each scored a goal for Watseka, and Haven Maple accumulated 16 saves in net.
➜ Herscher 5, Iroquois West 2. The host Raiders (4-6) continued their recent struggles, dropping their fourth consecutive match in this nonconference meeting. Angel Melgoza and Angel Andrade each produced a goal for IW.
➜ Hoopeston Area 6, Judah Christian 2. Five different players scored for the host Cornjerkers (8-4-1) in their nonconference victory versus the Tribe (1-4). Ben Brown recorded two goals and one assist for Hoopeston Area, while Nick Hofer, Talen Gredy and Isaias Diaz each finished with one goal and one helper. Joey Limentato potted both Judah goals, with one assisted by Evan Payan.
➜ Normal U-High 1, Centennial 1. The host Chargers (4-1-1) scored 20 minutes into this nonconference battle and held that lead until there was 17 minutes remaining, ultimately settling for a draw. Nehemiah McKissick banked Centennial’s goal, assisted by Nate Bell, and Keny Mayele came up with five saves in net.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Uni High 0. Immanuel Nwosu and Riley Nelson each dented the twine for the visiting Sabers (10-0), who continued their unblemished start with a non-league win versus the Illineks (5-4). Dane Taylor assisted on both STM goals. Arjun Kala stopped three shots in net for Uni High.
➜ Schlarman 2, Danville 2. The visiting Hilltoppers (3-5-1) and the Vikings (2-5-2) finished in a nonconference draw after Schlarman scored twice in the first half and Danville responded in kind in the second half. The Vikings’ goals came from Leighton Arnett and Rylan Anderson, with Arnett and Declan Miller each providing an assist.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Arcola. Alex Kuhns and Aaron Seegmiller tied for runner-up status with identical nine-hole 41s at Kaskaskia Country Club, guiding Arcola/Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to a 167-208 dual win over Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Okaw Valley. The two finished 1 stroke behind OV’s Miles Harlin for top score. The Purple Riders added a 42 from Braden Kauffman and a 43 from Clay Seal.
➜ At Danville. Nick Garmon carded a 44 across nine holes at Turtle Run Golf Course, taking medalist recognition and helping Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a 185-215-247 triangular win over Vermilion Valley Conference foes Salt Fork and Westville. Leighton Meeker’s 45 and Jordan Johnson’s 47 were the Blue Devils’ next-best scores. Runner-up Salt Fork was paced by Sam Pearman’s 50 and Hunter Wantland’s 51, and third-place Westville was led by Ty Williamson’s 53.
➜ At Fairbury. Carson Friedman and Connor Gibson finished with the best scores both for Prairie Central and overall in a nine-hole triangular also involving Watseka and Coal City, leading the Hawks to a 166-183-185 victory over the Warriors and Coalers at Indian Creek Golf Course. Friedman and Gibson fired matching 39s to share medalist status and were closely followed by teammates Teegan Quinn (44) and Dylan Bazzell (44). Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder broke up the Prairie Central party with a 42. The Warriors also received a 46 from Brayden Ketchum and a 47 from Zach Hickman.
➜ At Farmer City. Host Blue Ridge finished third in a nine-hole triangular at Woodlawn Country Club, the Knights’ 207 team score falling behind Cornerstone (166) and Heyworth (190). Blue Ridge was led by Dylan Kelley’s 47 and Conner Otto’s 49.
➜ At Saybrook. Connor Engel carded an even-par 36 over nine holes at Indian Springs Golf Course to secure medalist honors and push Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a 169-216-228 win over Cissna Park and Fisher. Ryan Carley — who recorded an eagle on the second hole — wasn’t far behind with a 38 for the Falcons, who added Jack Schultz‘s 46 and Wyatt Schlickman’s 49. Runner-up Cissna Park gained matching 51s from Luke Petry and Colson Carley, while third-place Fisher received a 53 from Ryan Coulter and a 56 from Max Bruggman.
➜ At Tuscola. Brayden Gough shot 41 over nine holes at Ironhorse Golf Club, helping host Tuscola (195 cumulative score) place second in a quadrangular with St. Teresa (189), Shelbyville (210) and Tri-County (232). Landon Banta’s 49 and Christopher Atwater’s 52 were the Warriors’ second- and third-best marks.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Atlanta. Monticello's Tori Taylor and Adelle Stanko claimed fifth place in the Olympia Two-Ball Scramble, a 14-team event conducted at North Greens Golf Course.
➜ At Pontiac. Prairie Central’s Ella Compton shot 79 during an 18-hole, 11-team event at Wolf Creek Golf Course, giving her a share of second place. She finished 6 shots behind the leader. The Hawks tied for fifth place as a unit with a 390 score, also helped by Kenna Skaggs’ 96. Watseka landed in seventh place with a 419 score, paced by Allie Hoy’s 97 and Layla Holohan’s 105.
➜ At Tuscola. Host Tuscola nearly pulled off a nine-hole Central Illinois Conference triangular win at Ironhorse Golf Club, but the Warriors were surpassed by St. Teresa in a fifth golfer tiebreaker. Both teams compiled a 215 score, with Shelbyville’s 237 ranking third. Tuscola netted a trio of 53s from Marley Good, Addyson Ring and Jocelyn Ford.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. Host Danville swept the doubles contests en route to an 8-1 nonconference win over St. Thomas More. Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Brooklynn Behrens, CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle each won at singles and doubles for the Vikings, with Rundle’s 6-0, 6-0 sweep of No. 6 singles and the Hotsinpiller/Towne 8-1 triumph at No. 2 doubles the most dominant performances. Sabers standout Maddy Swisher prevented a shutout by rallying past Lexi Ellis 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 at No. 1 singles.