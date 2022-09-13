These are the prep highlights for Monday, Sept. 12. To subscribe for the fall sports season, click here.
In volleyball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2, Sullivan 0. Charley Condill racked up eight kills, seven digs and three aces for the visiting Knights (5-4) as they pushed past Sullivan (4-2) 25-13, 25-22 in a nonconference tilt. Alisha Frederick compiled 19 assists for ALAH, which received seven kills from Kaylee Schrock.
➜ Arthur Christian 2, Uni High 0. Selah Wheeler finished seven kills and Addi Erwin offered 12 assists for the visiting Conquering Riders (14-6) in their 25-9, 25-17 win over the Illineks (3-11) that didn’t count toward the East Central Illinois Conference standings.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Central A&M 0. Lexus Lawhorn did a bit of everything for the host Broncos (5-4-1) in their 28-26, 25-14 nonconference victory, piling up four kills, seven assists and four aces. Joie Auth and Ali Walker each smashed four kills for CG/B, which picked up 19 digs from Walker and two blocks from Jadyn McCarty.
➜ Chrisman 2, Tuscola 0. The host Cardinals defeated the Warriors 25-22, 26-24 in a non-league affair. Tuscola (1-10) was keyed by Addisyn Pettry’s five kills and 20 digs, Anna Rauguth’s 11 assists and four digs and Emily Czerwonka’s five assists and seven digs.
➜ Fisher 2, Judah Christian 0. The host Bunnies (5-5) collected a 26-24, 25-9 nonconference win versus the Tribe (5-5). Savannah Wiese excelled on both sides of the ball for Fisher, ending with seven kills and 11 digs. Maylie Evans offered 16 assists for the victors, and Kallie Evans finished with five kills, nine digs and three aces. Cassandra Marry (five kills) and Ella Harseim (nine digs) also stood out. Judah Christian was led in defeat by Hannah Jackson (nine kills, five digs), Klementine Davis (13 assists), Brelyn Riesberg (eight digs) and Riley Pritts (eight digs).
➜ Marshall 2, Tri-County 1. A back-and-forth first two sets gave way to a one-sided tiebreaker, with the visiting Titans (5-3) dropping a 26-24, 24-26, 25-11 decision in nonconference action. Mollie Pollock’s nine kills and Amaya Duzan’s 16 assists powered Tri-County’s attack. Brooke Baker (four kills, two aces), Kaylin Williams (three kills, four digs) and Taylor Thorman (four blocks) also shone in the loss.
➜ Monticello 2, Clinton 0. A closely contested nonconference match went in favor of the host Sages (8-5), as they fended off the Maroons (3-9) 25-23, 25-21. Sierrah Downey clubbed seven kills and served two aces for Monticello, which hauled in 12 assists from Reese Patton and 10 digs from Jobi Smith.
➜ Rantoul 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Lily Stalter bagged 10 kills for the visiting Eagles (6-4) as they took down the Falcons (2-9) in a nonconference decision — 25-21, 25-19. Ashlee Freeman dished out 17 assists for Rantoul, which secured another six kills from Tashay Jackson-Roper. Natalie DeSchepper and Sophia Ray each turned in three kills for GCMS to go with Madison McCreary’s eight digs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0. The visiting Spartans (9-4) didn’t have much trouble earning their fourth win in a row, dispatching the Cornjerkers (8-3) 25-9, 25-17 in non-league play. Shayne Immke and Peyton Williams each finished with eight kills and five digs for SJ-O, which claimed six kills and four aces from Addie Roesch plus three kills, 19 assists and four digs from Taylor Hug. Kaitlynn Lange bashed six kills for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Salt Fork 2, Villa Grove 1. The visiting Storm (9-1) rallied from a first-set loss to post a nonconference win over the Blue Devils (8-4), the team’s eighth win in a row coming by a 21-25, 25-16, 25-21 margin. Macie Russell gave a dynamic performance for Salt Fork, contributing 15 kills, seven digs, three blocks and four aces. Also starring for the Storm were Kendyl Hurt (13 kills), Alexa Jamison (31 assists) and Kendall Cooley (17 digs). Logan Lillard’s 13 kills and Kayln Cordes’ 22 assists afforded Villa Grove a solid 1-2 punch. Maci Clodfelder added six kills.
➜ South Newton (Ind.) 3, Watseka 0. A three-match win streak came to an end for the visiting Warriors (7-5) in Indiana, as they lost 25-17, 25-10, 25-16. Brianna Denault’s nine digs and Christa Holohan’s eight digs gave Watseka some breathing room defensively, and Holohan’s 10 assists paced the offense.
➜ Unity 2, Westville 1. An up-and-down season for the host Rockets (6-6) reached a high point with this 25-27, 26-24, 26-24 nonconference triumph over the Tigers (12-3). Reagan Little authored a double-double of 22 kills and 10 digs for Unity. Ella Miller and Lainey Wichtowski proved difficult to stop for Westville, finishing with 20 kills and 30 assists, respectively. Aubrie Jenkins and Lydia Gondzur each chipped in 10 digs.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0. Chase Minion notched a hat trick in the first half for the visiting Bunnies (8-3-1), who rolled past the Blue Devils (3-5-1) in nonconference play and posted their fourth consecutive win overall. Minion also assisted on two goals, a feat matched by teammate David Hull. Seth Kollross, Isaiah Johnson, Zach Barnes, Caden Walker and Zack Zabinden each added one goal for Fisher/GCMS, and Sid Pfoff was credited with a three-save clean sheet in net while also providing one assist.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Unity 0. Wes Curry found the back of the net twice for the visiting Buffaloes (4-4-1), who earned their second consecutive victory by shutting out the Rockets (2-5). This nonconference match was scoreless at halftime. Simonas Ankstatis produced G-RF/W’s other goal to support Matthew Darling’s keeper shutout.
➜ Hoopeston Area 1, Judah Christian 1. The Cornjerkers (7-4-1) and Tribe (2-3-1) played to a draw during their nonconference match in Champaign. Gavin Montez was the goal scorer for Hoopeston Area, for whom Owen Root made five keeper saves. Joey Limentato scored Judah’s goal.
➜ Normal U-High 2, Centennial 0. Goaltender Derek Skaar came up with 15 saves for the visiting Chargers (2-4-1), but that standout defensive effort wasn’t matched offensively as Centennial fell in nonconference action.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Blue Ridge 2. Aiden Cromwell dented the twine on two occasions for the visiting Spartans (5-2-1), lifting them to a fourth win in their last five tries. Will Page, Alex Accosta and Jacek Slowikowski each tallied a single goal for SJ-O, and the goaltending duo of Hunter Ketchum and Carter Mabry combined for five stops. Dylan Coffey and Ty Meeker each delivered one goal for Blue Ridge (0-6) in this nonconference affair.
➜ St. Thomas More 2, Uni High 1. Moni Nwosu banked both goals for the host Sabers (7-0), who maintained their perfect record by staving off the Illineks (4-5-1) in a non-league meeting. Daniel Messeh recorded the assist on each of those markers. Teo Chemla accounted for Uni High’s goal, assisted by Henry Wang, and Arjun Kala logged 12 saves.
➜ Watseka 6, Kankakee Grace 2. The visiting Warriors moved above .500 for the season with their third consecutive victory, splitting their goals evenly between the two halves of a nonconference win. Owen Avelar finished with two goals for Watseka (5-4), which took in single goals from Narciso Solorzano, Travis Milligan, Caiden Brassard and David Bell. Brassard and Bell each provided an assist.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Champaign. Wade Schacht snatched medalist position in the 18-hole Champaign County Tournament, held at Lincolnshire Fields Country Club, and guided Champaign Central to the team title with a 321 cumulative score. Mahomet-Seymour was runner-up at 335. Schacht carded a 75, one stroke better than the 76 shot by Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda’s Rennick Riddle. Joining Schacht inside the individual top eight for the Maroons were Connor Clifton (tied for third place, 80) and Ben Bandy (tied for fifth, 81). The Bulldogs were led by matching 81s from Reis Claybrooke and Parker Clements, tying them for fifth place also. Rantoul/PBL added an eighth-place 83 from Mason Uden. St. Thomas More, which netted a 363 team score, received an 80 from Wilson Kirby that tied him for third overall plus 93s from Jack McMahon and Cole Kemper.
➜ At Danville. Leighton Meeker’s medalist-earning 5-over 41 across nine holes at Harrison Park Golf Course boosted Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin to a 187-204-227 Vermilion Valley Conference triangular win over Salt Fork and Westville. Cruz Dubois’ 46 and Colin Deck’s 48 also allowed the Blue Devils to prevail. The runner-up Storm grabbed a 47 from Kendal Shults and a 49 from Amelia Birge. The third-place Tigers were paced by Ty Williamson’s 51 and Jackson Priest’s 52.
➜ At Farmer City. Blue Ridge placed third in a match it hosted at Woodlawn Country Club, the Knights’ 224 score landing behind Heyworth’s 186 and Cornerstone’s 154. Tri-Point also participated but didn’t record a team score. Blue Ridge was led in the nine-hole contest by Mason Bradford’s 55 and matching 56s from Gavin Friel and Jackson Hawn.
➜ At Saybrook. Ryan Carley crafted a 5-over 41 in a nine-hole triangular at Indian Springs Golf Course, earning medalist distinction and propelling Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to a 184-201-214 victory over Fisher and Cissna Park. Also finishing below 50 for the Falcons were Zach Price (45) and Getty Greer (48). The runner-up Bunnies garnered a 46 from Ethan McFarling and a 50 from Ryan Coulter. The third-place Timberwolves were aided by Colson Carley’s 45 and Dalton McWethy’s 49.
➜ At Sheldon. Carson Friedman carded a 2-over 37 during a nine-hole dual at Shewami Country Club as he powered Prairie Central past host Watseka 163-186. Teegan Quinn’s 40 was the second-best score for the Hawks and overall, and Prairie Central added matching 43s from Easton Friedman and Jack Scharher. The Warriors’ best scores came from Austin Marcier (43), Brayden Ketchum (46) and Hagen Hoy (47).
In girls’ golf
➜ At Savoy. Champaign Central’s Makenna Gray tied for medalist honors with a nine-hole 47 at the UI Blue Course, pushing the Maroons to a 204-216 victory over Mt. Zion in an event that also included golfers from Centennial. The Braves’ Emma Espinoza also fired a 47. Complementing Gray’s effort for Central was a 50 from Grace Deering and a 52 from Addison Jones. The Chargers were led by Dakota O’Bryan’s 64 and Jessi Miller’s 65.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Five Champaign Central athletes won a match in both singles and doubles action as the Maroons swept a crosstown rivalry dual with Centennial, 9-0 at Lindsay Tennis Courts. Those individuals were Mariclare O’Gorman (No. 1 singles and doubles), Candace Wilund (No. 2 singles/No. 1 doubles), Abi Avrutin (No. 3 singles/No. 2 doubles), Sarah Su (No. 4 singles/No. 2 doubles) and Kara Charney (No. 5 singles/No. 3 doubles). The Chargers’ No. 1 doubles duo of Sandhya Subbiah and Yehyun Nam put up the toughest test, falling 6-3, 7-5.
➜ At Urbana. Danville’s athletes dropped just five sets across eight matches en route to a 9-0 dual win over St. Thomas More at Atkins Tennis Center. CiCi Brown and Reese Rundle both were flawless on the afternoon. Brown prevailed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles, Rundle did the same at No. 5 singles and the two paired on a 6-0, 6-0 sweep in No. 2 doubles. Lexi Ellis, Anna Houpt and Josie Hotsinpiller each won in singles and doubles play as well.
COLIN LIKAS