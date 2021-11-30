In boys’ basketball
➜ Arcola 64, Uni High 54. Alex Kuhns bucketed four three-pointers for the host Purple Riders (1-0), who opened their season with a nonconference win versus the Illineks (1-4). Kuhns finished with 22 points for Arcola, which received 16 points from Beau Edwards and 11 points from Tanner Thomas. Uni High also had three players reach double figures scoring: Teo Chemla (15 points, six rebounds), Ethan Mok-Chih (14 points, five rebounds) and Ian Evensen (12 points, five rebounds).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61, Oakwood 33. The visiting Knights (5-0) used a 25-4 first-quarter scoring edge to push past the Comets (2-5) in non-league play. Claire Seal continued leading ALAH offensively, this time racking up 17 points to go with six rebounds. Alexa Miller (eight points, seven rebounds, six assists, five steals) did a bit of everything for the winners. Addie Wright (17 points) and Kalie Tison (10 points) produced most of Oakwood’s offense.
➜ Clinton 38, Unity 20. The visiting Maroons (4-1) dealt the Rockets (5-1) their first loss of the season in this nonconference game, in large part by holding Unity scoreless in the second quarter. Mallory Cyrulik amassed a 17-of-23 free throw mark on her way to 23 points for Clinton, which took in seven points from Kylie Raymer. Taylor Henry tossed in 12 points to lead Unity.
➜ Deer Creek-Mackinaw 54, LeRoy 24. The host Panthers (2-7) couldn’t keep pace with their Heart of Illinois Conference opponent despite nine points apiece from Callie Warlow and Karley Spratt, eight rebounds from Warlow and five boards from Molly Buckles.
➜ Eureka 55, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 22. The host Falcons (0-5) still are looking for their first victory on the season following this HOIC setback. Mindy Brown and Savannah Shumate each bagged six points to lead GCMS.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 43, Chrisman 36. Addie Spesard converted 11 of 18 free throws on her way to 13 points for the visiting Buffaloes (4-2), who held off the Cardinals (2-3) in a game that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. G-RF finished 18 of 28 from the charity stripe, with Kendall Roberts’ 5-of-8 success mark propelling her to 14 points. Olivia Radke’s 11 points and Kendall Tevebaugh’s nine points paced Chrisman.
➜ Lexington 47, Fisher 43. Kallie Evans put together an impressive individual effort for the visiting Bunnies (2-5) in their HOIC setback, swishing seven three-pointers en route to 28 points on the night. But Fisher’s next-best scoring totals were four points each from Kaley Rodgers and Alexis Moore.
➜ Milford 50, South Newton (Ind.) 36. Anna McEwen logged 15 points and six rebounds as the visiting Bearcats (5-2) extinguished their out-of-state foe. Emmaleah Marshino’s nine points and five steals, Hunter Mowrey’s seven points and 11 boards and Brynlee Wright’s eight points and four rebounds also aided Milford.
➜ Monticello 57, Urbana 17. The host Sages (5-1) blitzed the Tigers (0-4) in a nonconference meeting. Ziniera Edwards’ seven points led Urbana’s scoring.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 26. Losa Suaava collected 13 points for the host Panthers (4-2) in their non-league victory versus the Blue Devils (1-4). Suaava was backed by seven points apiece from Trixie Johnson and Lorena Arnett. BHRA was keyed offensively by Natalie Clapp’s 10 points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 55, Tuscola 42. Peyton Jones generated a game-best 14 points for the host Spartans (4-1) in their nonconference victory against the Warriors (4-4). Alyssa Hamilton’s 11 points also powered SJ-O’s attack and countered Ella Boyer’s 12 points and Molly Macaulay’s nine points for Tuscola.
➜ Watseka 41, Clifton Central 17. Allie Hoy banked two three-pointers on her way to a game-best 13 points for the host Warriors (6-0), who maintained their perfect start by defeating a nonconference foe. Sydney McTaggart’s nine points and Addi Edwards’ seven points were Watseka’s next-best scoring figures.
➜ Westville 48, Villa Grove 46. The visiting Tigers (3-3) booked their third win in a row by staving off the Blue Devils (0-5), who were playing in their first game since Nov. 15 because of a COVID-19 pause. Lydia Gondzur scored 12 of her game-best 18 points in the second half for Westville, which trailed 24-20 at the break, and the Tigers also added 12 points from Aubrie Jenkins. Emma Buesing (14 points) and Kaylee Arbuckle (13 points) each drained a trio of three-pointers for Villa Grove.