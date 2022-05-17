In baseball
Class 2A Hoopeston Area Regional
➜ Clifton Central 12, Hoopeston Area 5. Hoopeston Area’s Ryker Small hit a two-run home run, Wyatt Eisenmann was 3 of 3 with an RBI and Grant Morgan finished with two hits, but it wasn’t enough for the Cornjerkers (12-19) in their quarterfinal loss to Clifton Central.
➜ Paxton-Buckley Loda 7, Iroquois West 4. Paxton-Buckley-Loda pitcher Jeremiah Ager took care of business on the mound and at the plate in Monday’s quarterfinal win against Iroquois West. Ager gave up three runs on three hits and eight strikeouts to secure the win and also went 2 of 3 with three RBI. Charlie Pound added two RBI for the Panthers (12-15-1).
Class 2A Unity Regional
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 14, Oakwood 12. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took the lead with a six-run third inning in Monday’s quarterfinal showdown with Oakwood, added to it with five more runs in the final three innings and needed all that cushion to fend off a late comeback attempt. Brayden Elliott finished 2 of 5 with three RBI for the Falcons (16-7), and Mason Kutemeier and Isaiah Johnson drove in two runs apiece in the win. The Comets (14-15) scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t complete the comeback with Travis Tiernan leading the way going 2 of 2 with two runs scored and three RBI.
Class 2A Olympia Regional
➜ Olympia 3, Clinton 2. Clinton had its comeback attempt rolling after scoring two runs in the top of the seventh inning, but Olympia snuffed it out with a walk-off win in the bottom half of the inning. Caiden Rich scored the tying run for the Maroons (8-8), but Mason Walker was ultimately saddled with the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four in 61/3 innings.
Class 2A North Mac Regional
➜ Pana 9, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. An early deficit snowballed on Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond in Monday’s quarterfinal game against Pana, and the Knights could never recover. Braden Kauffman and Clay Seal had one hit apiece for ALAH (6-17).
Class 1A Cissna Park Regional
➜ Blue Ridge 7, Schlarman 6. Blue Ridge (4-15) watched its lead disappear after a four-run fifth by Schlarman, tied the game in the bottom half of the inning and wound up with a walk-off win in the ninth in Monday’s quarterfinal matchup. Noah Berryman went 1 of 4 with a double and two RBI for the Hilltoppers (2-13).
Class 1A Roanoke-Benson Regional
➜ Dwight 10, Ridgeview 9. Ridgeview mounted a late comeback in Monday’s quarterfinal game against Dwight, but even seven runs in the final three innings wasn’t enough for the Mustangs. Aydin Copley and Evan Antonio were both 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI for Ridgeview (7-17).
Class 1A Salt Fork Regional
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 18, Judah Christian 1. Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman led by six runs after two innings before Monday’s quarterfinal against Judah Christian got out of hand. The Buffaloes (9-10) scored 12 more runs in the bottom of the third and finished off their first postseason win in four innings. Cale Steinbaugh was 2 of 4 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBI for G-RF/C, and Kaden Mingee finished 3 of 4 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored. Tucker Yasunaga had the only hit for the Tribe (0-8).
➜ Villa Grove 13, Heritage 3. A five-run first inning from Villa Grove proved to be enough in Monday’s quarterfinal matchup with Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Heritage. But the Blue Devils scored six more runs before the Hawks got on the board and cruised to the postseason win. Cooper Clark gave up three runs on four hits and four walks and struck out 12 in five innings for the win. Brady Clodfelder provided some of the offensive punch for Villa Grove (8-12), going 2 of 4 with two triples and two RBI. Robert Holloman was 1 of 3 with two RBI for Heritage (1-14).
Class 1A Casey-Westfield Regional
➜ Tri-County 10, Cumberland 0. Tri-County’s Jack Armstrong allowed just three baserunners in Monday’s quarterfinal rout of Cumberland, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out 11 in the complete game effort. Armstrong was also 3 of 4 with two RBI, and both Jackson Ehlers and Carson Logan drove in two runs apiece for the Titans (8-10).
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Watseka 16, Kankakee Grace Christian 1. Watseka jumped on Grace Christian with a four-run top of the first and never looked back in its blowout quarterfinal win. Ty Berry went 2 of 4 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBI to pace the Warriors (5-13). Jace Naese was also 2 of 3 with a double, home run and four RBI, and Conner Bell went 1 of 2 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored.
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 9, Mt. Zion 8. Centennial’s Cael Cotner was solid in relief, giving up one run on four hits as the Chargers fended off Mt. Zion for a nonconference win in the final week of the regular season. Adam Simmons went 3 of 5 with a double and two RBI for Centennial (7-13).
➜ Charleston 4, Champaign Central 2. Champaign Central fell behind early in Monday’s game against Charleston and couldn’t recover in the nonconference loss. Charlie Hobbs finished with two hits for the Maroons (27-6) and Jake Munroe hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, but it wasn’t enough to complete the comeback against the Trojans.
➜ Putnam County 5, LeRoy 1. LeRoy squeezed in one final nonconference game before starting reginal action Wednesday, but the Panthers won’t head into the postseason on a positive note after falling behind early in Monday’s loss to Putnam County. Carson Houser had a pair of doubles for LeRoy (19-9) in the loss.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 14, Prairie Central 2. St. Joseph-Ogden’s 24th straight win was only in doubt for 11/2 innings. That’s how long the Spartans trailed Prairie Central on Monday afternoon before scoring 14 unanswered runs to blow out the Hawks. Hayden Brazelton was 2 of 3 with two triples, three runs scored and three RBI to lead SJ-O (32-2), and Taylor Voorhees and Andrew Beyers also drove in two runs apiece. Carson Friedman finished 1 of 2 with two RBI for Prairie Central (7-18).
In softball
Class 2A Normal U-High Regional
➜ Clinton 7, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1. A single unearned run was all that marred Clinton’s Ashley Armstrong’s performance Monday, as the Maroons’ starter struck out eight in a complete game seven-hitter to beat Cerro Gordo/Bement. Armstrong helped her own cause by going 2 of 3 with two RBI, while Alaina Soberalski and Mea Kivlehan both went 2 of 3 with an RBI for Clinton (4-19). Caroline Hill led the Broncos (1-19) with two hits.
Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional
➜ Hoopeston Area 10, Iroquois West 0. Hoopeston Area scored at least one run in all five innings of Monday’s run-shortened quarterfinal blowout against Iroquois West. Madison Barnes threw a complete game, two-hit shutout for the Cornjerkers (12-14) and struck out three in the win. Logan Watson led the way offensively for Hoopeston Area after going 2 of 3 with two RBI. Lily Garcia and Abby Kraft had the lone hits for the Raiders (4-13).
Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
➜ Marshall 17, Oakwood 2. Oakwood’s lead in Monday’s quarterfinal game against Marshall lasted just a half inning, as the Lions rolled. Alaina Rothwell was 1 of 2 with an RBI for the Comets (7-20).
Class 2A Monticello Regional
➜ Pana 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin struck first with a run in the top of the third inning, but Pana scored nine unanswered before the Blue Devils got on the board again in the top of the seventh for an unsuccessful comeback attempt. Draycee Nelson went 2 of 4 with two RBI for BHRA (12-8).
Class 2A Pontiac Regional
➜ Prairie Central 1, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Prairie Central’s Kenna Skaggs tripled to start the bottom of the seventh inning and scored the game-winning run on Katy Curl’s walk-off single two batters later to send the Hawks (5-16) past Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Monday’s quarterfinal game. Curl finished 3 of 4 with and also got the win after striking out 12 in a complete game one-hitter. Lorena Arnett’s sixth-inning single was the lone hit for the Panthers (7-19).
Class 2A Unity Regional
➜ Sullivan 10, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8. Sullivan faced a six-run deficit through three innings but outscored Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10-2 in the final four innings, including a seven-run sixth, to pull off the come-from-behind quarterfinal victory. Tab Webb went 1 of 4 with a home run and four RBI to lead Sullivan (17-12). Mackenzie Condill and Alisha Frederick had two RBI apiece for ALAH (15-10).
Class 1A Milford Regional
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 15, Donovan 0. Milford’s Kirstyn Lucht was a pair of walks allowed away from a perfect game in the Bearcats’ quarterfinal rout of Donovan. Lucht had to settle for the no-hitter after striking out five in four innings. Brynlee Wright homered and drove in three runs for Milford (10-8).
Class 1A LeRoy Regional
➜ St. Thomas More 17, Tri-Point 0. St. Thomas More’s Delaney Record threw a one-hitter, and the Sabers (3-14) cruised to a regional quarterfinal victory against Tri-Point on Monday. Record, Lauren Deakin and Amelia Case had two hits apiece for St. Thomas More in the win.
Class 1A Villa Grove Regional
➜ Salt Fork 13, Heritage 3. Salt Fork fell behind by two runs after the top of the first inning, but the Storm scored eight runs before Heritage struck again and then five more for good measure in Monday’s quarterfinal victory. Kailey Frischkorn went 1 of 4 with three RBI for Salt Fork (11-13), while Macie Russell and Rachel Feinsten drove in two runs each. Paige George was 2 of 2 with an RBI for the Hawks (0-17).
Nontournament
➜ Centennial 13, Rantoul 8. Centennial didn’t hold on to all of the seven-run lead it built in the first two innings against Rantoul on Monday, but the Chargers still got the win in what was a preview of next week’s Class 3A regional quarterfinal matchup. Ashlyn Perry went 1 of 2 with a triple and three RBI for Centennial (6-12), and Maiyah Flemons was 3 of 4 with a double, home run, two RBI and three runs scored in the win. Caya Flesner led the Eagles (7-17) by going 3 of 4 with two doubles and four RBI.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 6, Danville 0. Mahomet-Seymour ace Karley Yergler struck out 18, walked one and gave up just two hits in her complete game victory against Danville on Monday. Yergler also went 2 of 3 with two home runs and four RBI for the Bulldogs (20-4). Maya Gagnon had both hits for the Vikings (10-10).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 11, Charleston 1. St. Joseph-Ogden will ride an eight-game winning streak into Class 2A regional action after blowing out Charleston in Monday’s regular season finale. Shayne Immke went 3 of 4 with two RBI and four runs scored for the Spartans (25-8-1), and Addison Frick was 1 of 2 at the plate and scored three runs. Kelsey Martlage got the win after throwing a complete game six-hitter and also went 2 of 3.
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Pontiac. St. Thomas More dropped just two sets total in its 9-0 road win at Pontiac on Monday. Rohan Thope was almost flawless in his No. 2 singles victory for the Sabers with a 6-0, 6-1 win, and he also teamed up with Brandon Hood for a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles. Luc Kengue and Cal Quiram also added a 6-1, 6-3 victory at No. 2 doubles.