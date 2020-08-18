In boys’ golf
At Hoopeston. Jordan Schroeder went without peer in a four-team, nine-hole event at Hubbard Trail Country Club, the Watseka athlete carding a 44 to lead the field by 4 strokes and snag medalist honors. The Warriors also won the team trophy with a 195, better than Cissna Park’s 239, Donovan’s 244 and Hoopeston Area’s 248. Watseka’s Adam Norder was runner-up with a 48, while Zach Hickman took fourth with a 51. The Timberwolves’ Devin Hull wrapped up a share of second place with a 50, and the Cornjerkers were led by Ben Brown’s 60.
At Monticello. The host Sages battled Mahomet-Seymour to a 163-174 victory at Monticello Country Club in a nine-hole event that also involved individuals from Bement — including medalist Zach Rogers (36). The Sages’ Tanner Buehnerkemper placed third with a 38 to lead Monticello, which received 41s from William Ross and Ben Potts and a 43 from Matt Erickson. Zach Courson was closest to knocking off Rogers, carding a 37 that was best for M-S. Jameson Drinkwalter's 45 was the Bulldogs’ next-best score.
At Saybrook. Connor Engel and Ethan Garard went 1-2 for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley to help the Falcons past LeRoy, Blue Ridge and Fisher 183-202-230-238 at Indian Springs Golf Course. Engel’s 43 and Garard’s 44 were the two best outcomes over the nine-hole matchup, though Ty Egan’s 45 for the runner-up Panthers came close. The Knights and Bunnies were led by Conner Otto (53) and Jordan Claxton (55), respectively.
In girls’ golf
At Hoopeston. Watseka’s Natalie Schroeder ran away with medalist status in a three-team, nine-hole contest at Hubbard Trail Country Club, and her 43 also guided the Warriors to first place as a unit. Only one other athlete across all three programs finished below 60 as Schroeder’s score was integral to Watseka’s cumulative 227 that was better than Hoopeston Area’s 264 and Cissna Park’s 271. Allie Hoy’s 58 and Caitlin Corzine’s 61 were the Warriors’ next-best scores and good for second and a share of third, respectively. The Timberwolves’ Emily Hylbert also claimed a portion of third place with a 61. The Cornjerkers were paced by Payton Armstrong’s 63.
COLIN LIKAS