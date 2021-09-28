In volleyball
➜ El Paso-Gridley 2, Fisher 0. The visiting Bunnies (4-13) dropped a 25-18, 25-14 Heart of Illinois Conference contest despite Isabella Hallden’s five blocks, Katie Landers’ eight digs, six digs apiece from Kallie Evans and Ella Harsiem and a five-dig, three-assist outing from Jaedyn Fitzgerald.
➜ Heritage 2, Tuscola 0. The host Hawks (14-6-1) stayed red-hot, winning their eighth match in a row by dousing the Warriors (8-11) in a 25-17, 27-25 nonconference outcome. Heritage rallied from a 24-17 deficit in the second set to prevent a tiebreaking third round. Bri Struck nearly hit a double-double with 13 kills and nine digs for the victors, who bagged 27 assists from Mary Roland and a three-kill, three-dig effort from Bryn Wyant. Amelia Bosch’s seven kills and four aces led Tuscola, which grabbed 16 assists from Kerri Pierce and 11 digs from Zoey Thomason.
➜ Judah Christian 2, Villa Grove 1. Maggie Pritts’ 12 kills and Kaitlyn Januzik’s eight kills powered the offense for the visiting Tribe (11-5), who won its third consecutive match with a 25-22, 22-25, 25-8 nonconference result versus the Blue Devils (4-10). Pritts added six digs and Januzik logged two blocks for Judah, which received nine digs from Emma Schultz and a 25-assist, 8-dig, four-ace effort from Klementine Davis. Villa Grove was led by Vanessa Wright’s 11 kills, Logan Lillard’s nine kills and Kayln Cordes’ 25 assists.
➜ Milford 2, Tri-Point 0. After watching their win streak end at 14 last weekend, the host Bearcats (15-3) blitzed their nonconference opponent 25-5, 25-18. Milford’s top producers were Hunter Mowrey (three kills, 12 assists, five digs), Anna McEwen (four kills, 10 digs, six aces) and Emmaleah Marshino (five kills, 12 digs).
➜ Monticello 2, Clinton 0. Renni Fultz contributed 11 kills and six digs for the visiting Sages (10-7), who got back on the winning track with a 26-24, 25-20 non-league triumph versus the Maroons (5-15). Monticello’s first win in its last three tries also included five aces from Sierrah Downey.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2, Oakwood 0. The host Panthers (14-3) didn’t have much trouble collecting a 25-19, 25-7 non-league win over the Comets (1-9) behind a host of players who contributed balanced efforts. Addison Oyer put up eight kills, seven digs and four aces for PBL to go with additional key performances from Araya Stack (10 assists, five digs, four aces, three kills), Aubrey Busboom (nine assists, eight digs) and Trixie Johnson (seven kills, nine digs).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Kennedi Burnett came up one kill shy of a double-double for the visiting Spartans (12-3) during a 25-11, 25-16 nonconference win over the Falcons (6-11). Burnett put up 12 digs and nine kills to go with five aces for SJ-O, which added five kills apiece from Rachel Divan and Addie Roesch, 22 assists from Becca Steinbach and eight digs from Hannah Fox. GCMS’s statistical leaders were Korah Palumbo (four kills), Madison McCreary (11 digs) and Kira Fuoss (seven assists).
➜ St. Teresa 2, Unity 0. The visiting Rockets suffered their first defeat of the season in a non-league battle, falling 25-20, 20-25, 26-24. Unity (20-1) was paced by Emma Bleecher’s 16-kill, 11-dig double-double and Macie Knudsen’s nine-kill, 13-dig evening.
➜ South Newton (Ind.) 2, Iroquois West 0. The host Raiders (1-15) suffered a 25-5, 25-13 loss to an out-of-state opponent —despite four digs from Kyli Rabe, three digs and two assists from Maggie Thorne and two digs from Shea Small.
➜ Uni High 2, Danville First Baptist 1. Xenia Mongwa’s five kills and two blocks and Lisa Spencer’s nine assists helped the host Illineks (4-14) pick up a 23-25, 25-14, 25-8 comeback victory. Uni High served 13 aces as a team in the triumph, which was its first in its last seven matches.
➜ Westville 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0. Ella Miller’s seven kills and Jasmyn Meeker’s five kills boosted the offense of the host Tigers (4-4), who earned a 25-14, 25-9 win against the Buffaloes (3-10) that didn’t count toward the Vermilion Valley Conference standings. Miller and Meeker each added five digs for Westville, which acquired 10 assists from Hadley Cox, six digs from Kelsie High and a five-dig, five-ace output from Rylee Jones.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Argenta-Oreana/Decatur Lutheran 7, Decatur MacArthur 0. Landon Lawson bagged two goals and three assists for the host Bombers (9-6-1), who ended a two-match skid with a rout here. Austin Stoner found the back of the net once and assisted on three other tallies for A-O/DL, whose Lucas May added one goal and one assist. Jonathan Austin and Lawson combined on a three-save keeper shutout.
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 10, Unity 0. Isaiah Johnson found the back of the net four times as the host Bunnies (14-0-1) won via shutout for the sixth consecutive match, silencing the Rockets (0-15) in nonconference action. Jacob Chittick and Sid Pfoff each banked two goals and one assist for Fisher/GCMS, which added three assists from Chase Minion and a one-goal, one-assist showing from Seth Kollross.
➜ Hoopeston Area 6, Blue Ridge 0. The host Cornjerkers (14-4-1) collected their seventh consecutive win when they dispatched the Knights (2-9-1) in a nonconference meeting. Isaias Diaz scored fewer than 90 seconds into the match to set the tone for Hoopeston Area. Diaz and Kamerin Cade each produced two goals on the afternoon, Talen Gredy put up one goal and one assist, and Nick Hofer assisted on three goals.
➜ Normal Community 2, Champaign Central 1. Jair Villa dented the twine for the host Maroons (11-5-1), but they couldn’t find any additional offense in this Big 12 Conference defeat that snapped Central’s win streak at three matches.
➜ Urbana 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0. The visiting Tigers entered the double-digit wins realm by squeezing past the Bulldogs (9-5-1) in a nonconference affair. Urbana, which now is 10-0-1 on the season, scored its lone goal in the second half.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Effingham. Tuscola took on Effingham St. Anthony in a nine-hole dual at Effingham Country Club and dropped a 167-206 decision. The Warriors were led by Brayden Gough’s 44, Jacob Waugh’s 49 and Landon Banta’s 53.
➜ At Farmer City. Grant Hendershot carded a 1-over 37 at Woodlawn Country Club to snag medalist distinction and guide Judah Christian to a nine-hole quadrangular triumph over host Blue Ridge, Fisher and Greenview — 171-193-209-211. The Tribe actually boasted the meet’s three best scores, with Hendershot followed by Caleb McCullough (41) and Grant Ipsen (45). The runner-up Knights landed matching 47s from Conner Otto and Riley Pruitt as well as a 49 from Dylan Kelley, while the third-place Bunnies were led by matching 51s from Jacob Reynolds and Max Bruggman.
➜ At Monticello. Host Monticello carded each of the top four scores in a nine-hole nonconference dual versus LeRoy at Monticello Golf Club en route to a 165-204 team victory. The Sages’ Will Ross was medalist with a 1-over 37, followed by teammates Tanner Buehnerkemper (42), Maddux Quick (42) and Andrew Neef (44). The Panthers’ Walker Lee tied with Monticello’s Kross Reynolds for fifth place individually at 46. LeRoy’s second-best score was Nate Wells’ 50.
➜ At Sheldon. Adin Portwood fired a nine-hole 40 at Shewami Country Club to push Milford to a Vermilion Valley Conference triangular victory against Oakwood and Hoopeston Area — 180-217-233. The third-place Cornjerkers garnered a 47 from Wyatt Eisenmann and a 58 from Trevor Swartz.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Effingham. Tuscola took a 160-224 nine-hole dual loss to Effingham St. Anthony at Effingham Country Club, with the Warriors claiming top scores from Makenna Fiscus and Marley Good via matching 51s.
➜ At Monticello. Blue Ridge’s Ashlyn Voyles earned medalist status with a 49 over nine holes at Monticello Golf Club during a dual between the Knights and host Monticello. Blue Ridge didn’t have enough players to post a team score. The Sages were paced by Tori Taylor’s 53 and Adelle Stanko’s 55.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Danville. All six Danville athletes won in singles and doubles play during a 9-0 Big 12 Conference sweep of visiting Champaign Central. The Vikings dropped just one set across all nine matches. Reese Rundle posted a 6-0, 6-0 blanking at No. 5 singles and then teamed with CiCi Brown to succeed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles. Lexi Ellis at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-0), Josie Hotsinpiller at No. 2 singles (6-2, 6-0), Ava Towne at No. 3 singles (6-0, 6-1) and Hannah Schroeder at No. 6 singles (6-0, 6-2) all were nearly perfect. Mariclare O’Gorman and Leilani Costello came closest to giving the Maroons a win, falling 1-6, 6-1 (13-11) at No. 2 doubles.
➜ At Urbana. Watseka left Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex with a 5-4 nonconference victory against St. Thomas More, fueled by capturing four of six singles matches. Emma Simons at No. 2 (6-4, 6-2), Ava Swartz at No. 4 (2-6, 6-2 (10-7)), Sarah Parsons at No. 5 (6-4, 6-2) and Moriah Pueschell at No. 6 (6-4, 6-3) all prevailed playing solo for the Warriors, who secured their victory via a 1-6, 6-4 (10-6) decision at No. 3 doubles from Tiffany Zhao and Annika Greene. Audrey Horn picked up two wins for the Sabers, prevailing 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles with Nora Kelley.