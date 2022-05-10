In baseball
➜ Argenta-Oreana 15, Villa Grove 5. The host Bombers (7-7) stayed red hot in winning their fifth consecutive game, handling the Blue Devils (7-11) in six innings of Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Sawyer Jones doubled twice and tripled once, drove in five runs and scored twice to pace the A-O attack. Landon Lawson homered and doubled among three hits, drove in three runs and scored four times, Dirk Buhlig II went 3 for 3 with two RBI and three runs and Chandler Shugart drove in two runs. Jake Gilles tripled home two runs for Villa Grove, which received one hit, one RBI and three runs from Luke Zimmerman.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 4, Hoopeston Area 3. All seven of this Vermilion Valley Conference game’s runs were scored in the sixth inning, and it was the visiting Trojans (8-9) who prevailed over the Cornjerkers (10-16). Colton Murphy brought in two runs on one hit for A-P, which snagged two hits apiece from Nathan Rogers, Gavin Parkerson and Lane Morgan. Parkerson also struck out nine batters while allowing one hit in four innings pitched. Derek Drayer struck out nine rivals himself in seven innings pitched for Hoopeston Area. Mason Rush drove in a run and Keygan Field went 3 for 4 with four stolen bases as the home side benefited from four A-P errors.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 18, Schlarman 3. Tuff Elson had a day to remember for the visiting Blue Devils (19-8), cracking two home runs among four hits and driving in seven runs during a Vermilion Valley Conference win over the Hilltoppers (2-10). Chaz Dubois also launched a homer for BHRA and ended up with five RBI. Owen Miller (two hits, two runs), Garrett Huls (one hit, three runs) and Asa Ray (one hit, one walk, one RBI, two runs) also stood out in the victory. Ricky Soderstrom doubled and drove in three runs for Schlarman.
➜ Champaign Central 9, Mattoon 6. Jake Munroe and Carter Hall each bashed two hits for the host Maroons (22-5), who are on a six-game win streak after this nonconference success. Munroe drove in three runs and Hall knocked in two runs for Central, which grabbed two hits from Mitchell Crompton and four scoreless innings of pitching from Owen Hobbs.
➜ Fisher 10, Blue Ridge 3. The visiting Bunnies (4-15) capped their losing streak at four games by rumbling past the Knights (2-14) in a nonconference matchup. Max Bruggman recorded two hits, two RBI and one run to lead Fisher’s offense, and Peyton Sapp allowed one hit while striking out three batters in 2 1/3 innings pitched. Dylan Kelley provided three hits for Blue Ridge.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3, Oakwood 2. Cale Steinbaugh was steady on the mound and scored the final run for the host Buffaloes (7-9), who walked off versus the Comets (13-11) in a VVC thriller. Steinbaugh crossed home plate in the bottom of the seventh inning on a bunt single from brother Cameron Steinbaugh. Cale Steinbaugh gave up six hits, one walk and one earned run to go with three strikeouts in seven innings pitched as well, and teammate Kaden Mingee finished with two hits. Dalton Hobick permitted three hits and four walks while striking out 10 on the bump for Oakwood, which claimed three hits and one RBI from Grant Powell.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5. The host Falcons (12-7) racked up nine runs in the second inning versus the Panthers (10-14-1), easing to a five-inning nonconference win as a result. Kellen DeSchepper doubled twice among three hits, drove in six runs and scored twice for GCMS, and Zach Price provided another three RBI. Both Brayden Elliott and Hunter Brewer finished with two RBI and scored twice, while Brewer booked one triple, one double and one single. Keagan Busboom’s two RBI paced PBL, which picked up one RBI apiece from Noah Steiner, Bryar Cosgrove and Charles Cambridge.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 12, Prairie Central 2. An eight-run fourth inning propelled the visiting Bulldogs (19-3) to their ninth win in a row as they overwhelmed the Hawks (7-17) in a five-inning non-league matchup. M-S drew nine walks and six hit-by-pitches to bolster their offense. Brayden Smith walked three times and drove in two runs for M-S, which took in two hits and two RBI from Jaedon Lager. Blake Wolters and Alex McHale each finished with two hits, and McHale scored three runs. Chase Wagers made sure this offense stood up, allowing three hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts in five innings pitched. Carson Friedman drove in both of Prairie Central’s runs.
➜ Milford 12, Watseka 2. Nicholas Warren and Payton Harwood combined on a five-inning one-hitter for the host Bearcats (13-9) in their VVC triumph versus the Warriors (2-12). Warren struck out seven batters in four innings pitched and helped his own cause at the plate with three hits, four RBI and two runs. Nicolas McKinley also drove in four runs for Milford, hitting a home run and scoring twice, while Adin Portwood, Sawyer Laffoon and Caleb Clutteur each scored twice. Brayden Ketchum and Conner Bell each drove in one run for Watseka.
➜ Okaw Valley 14, Heritage 3. The host Hawks (1-11) dropped an error-filled LPC game, as they committed seven fielding miscues to go with four from the Timberwolves. Joey Markstahler drove in a run for Heritage, and Sam Gilbert walked twice out of the leadoff spot.
➜ Salt Fork 15, Iroquois West 0. The host Storm (12-10) needed four innings to put away the Raiders (9-8) in a VVC meeting, scoring seven times in the second and five times in the third. Jameson Remole swatted a home run and posted three RBI for Salt Fork, which landed three RBI apiece from Hayden Prunkard and Derrek Richards. Blake Norton (two hits, two walks, two RBI, two runs) and Pedro Rangel (two hits, one walk, one RBI, four runs) also aided pitcher Hayden Chew, who gave up one hit and two walks while striking out nine in four innings of work. Rylan Pheifer had that one hit for IW.
➜ Shelbyville 16, Clinton 1. The visiting Maroons (5-8) never got much going offensively in this three-inning Central Illinois Conference loss. Wes Harrold doubled and drove in a run for Clinton, which added a double from Caiden Rich.
➜ Tri-County 6, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 2. A three-run fifth inning proved important for the visiting Titans (7-9) as they turned away the Knights (6-15) in an LPC showcase. Greg Reese and Jack Armstrong each homered for Tri-County, which received RBI from Justin Robertson and Carson Logan. Armstrong gave up just two hits while striking out 13 batters in five innings pitched as well. Braden Kauffman posted two hits for ALAH, which added two stolen bases from Quentin Day.
➜ Tuscola 10, Central A&M 7. A four-game losing streak is in the books for the host Warriors (7-13), as they took down a Central Illinois Conference enemy. A five-run third inning turned the tide for Tuscola. Colton Musgrave slugged two home runs, recorded five RBI and scored three times for the home team. Caden Baer (two hits, one RBI, three runs) and Chase Jones (two hits, one run) also stepped up for the Warriors.
➜ Unity 11, Olympia 6. The host Rockets (23-3) maintained their unblemished Illini Prairie Conference record with this result. Brock Suding went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two RBI to fire up Unity’s offense, which included a homer and two RBI from Cam Marvin. Blake Kimball (two hits, one RBI), Dillon Rutledge (two RBI) and Damian Knoll (one RBI) also chipped in, and Kimball tossed eight strikeouts on the mound.
➜ Westville 14, LeRoy 6. Drew Wichtowski slugged two home runs and drove in five runs for the visiting Tigers (17-9), who also capitalized on seven fielding errors by the Panthers (16-7) to earn a non-league win. Ethan McMasters added a home run of his own for Westville, which accepted four hits from Landen Haurez.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 3, Sullivan 0. A nonconference pitchers’ duel ended in favor of the visiting Knights (15-6), as Madison Schweighart shut down Sullivan (14-11). Schweighart was tagged for just two hits while walking none and striking out nine in a complete-game effort. ALAH potted all three of its runs in the third inning, with one apiece driven in by Kaci Beachy and Alisha Frederick. Chloe Smith and Taylar Mercer each knocked a hit for Sullivan.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 8, Unity 5. The visiting Rockets (19-6) outhit their Illini Prairie Conference foe 10-9 but still saw a four-game win streak come to an end. Unity led 4-1 through 2 1/2 innings before the Saints scored the next seven runs. Reece Sarver homered and drove in two runs for the Rockets, who received two more RBI from Hailey Flesch and three hits from Taylor Henry.
➜ Clinton 3, Central A&M 2. Ashley Armstrong was pivotal in helping the host Maroons (3-15) end a seven-game skid as they squeezed past their Central Illinois Conference foe. Armstrong scattered nine hits in a complete-game pitching performance, walking one batter and striking out eight. Chloe Griffin and Alaina Soberalski each produced two hits and one RBI for Clinton, which collected another RBI from Morgan Fortune.
➜ Fisher 4, Blue Ridge 1. Karsyn Burke twirled a complete game for the visiting Bunnies (13-6) as they held off the Knights (8-17) in a nonconference meeting. Burke permitted five hits and one walk while striking out eight in her seven innings of work. Some of her key backers on offense were Abbie Stipp (two RBI), Kallie Evans (three hits, two runs), Kailey May (two hits) and Alexis Moore (one RBI). Lexi Young drove in Blue Ridge’s only run, and both she and Ashlyn Voyles put up two hits on the day.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 14, Oakwood 9. Makaelyn Lagacy created four RBI and scored thrice for the host Buffaloes (11-10) as they beat the Comets (6-17-1) in a Vermilion Valley Conference tilt. J’Lynn Waltz and Bailee Whittaker each drove in two runs for G-RF, which saw Gentry Howard churn out three hits, one RBI and four runs. Bella Bradford’s two hits and two RBI keyed Oakwood and was complemented by Samantha Dunavan’s three hits, one RBI and two runs and Savannah Nevitt’s two hits and two runs.
➜ Hoopeston Area 19, Armstrong-Potomac 1. Madison Barnes put together a four-hit day for the host Cornjerkers (9-13) during their VVC victory over the Trojans (9-12). Barnes tripled twice and doubled twice, driving in four runs with her hits. Logan Watson also booked four RBI for Hoopeston Area, which secured three RBI from Tori Birge and two doubles apiece from Birge and Riley Miller.
➜ Iroquois West 9, Salt Fork 6. The visiting Raiders (4-10) ended a six-game skid when they outlasted the Storm (9-11) in a VVC affair. IW was outhit 8-5 but drew five walks and cashed in on four Salt Fork errors, scoring five unearned runs. Jersey Fowler and Caitlin Huff each drove in one run for the Raiders, who racked up seven stolen bases — three from Samantha Sigler and two each from Maggie Thorne and Lily Garcia. Addy Chandler struck out 10 batters in the circle across seven innings, too. Ava Benjamin and Lilly Rickgauer each generated one RBI for the Storm, which saw Kendyl Hurt strike out nine hitters in 3 2/3 innings pitched.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Heyworth 0. Karley Yergler silenced another opponent in the Bulldogs’ seventh consecutive win, firing a five-inning no-hitter in nonconference play. Yergler gave up one walk and struck out 14 foes along the way. Yergler also homered among two hits and drove in four runs for M-S (17-2), which benefited from Kenadi Granadino and Sydney Ward each knocking in two runs. Jadyn Hannah and Chloe Truax each chipped in two hits.
➜ Monticello 11, Arcola 5. The visiting Sages (9-12) tallied six runs in the top of the seventh inning to expand their 5-3 lead over the Purple Riders (13-12) into a more sufficient margin of victory. Hannah Uebinger went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for Monticello in this nonconference showdown. Catie Swartz drove in three runs on two hits, Rosa Baker added two RBI and Addison Wallace recorded two hits, one RBI and two runs. Keira Hohlbauch went 4 for 4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs to guide Arcola, which picked up two hits and two RBI from Ariana Warren.
➜ Olympia 14, Prairie Central 4. The visiting Hawks (4-16) were turned away by their IPC opponent in five innings. Katy Curl went 3 for 3 with a double and one RBI for Prairie Central.
➜ Urbana 20, Peoria 1. The visiting Tigers (6-9) amassed 16 walks as they routed their Big 12 Conference enemy in three innings. Abby Brown allowed two hits and recorded six strikeouts in the circle for Urbana.
➜ Villa Grove 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 2. Maci Clodfelder established a new program record for home runs in a season, helping the host Blue Devils (17-11) to their eighth win in a row during this nonconference meeting with the Panthers (6-16). Clodfelder clubbed a solo homer for her 11th longball of the season, and she scored two runs on the day. Villa Grove’s other offensive star was Logan Lillard (two hits, one RBI, one run), and pitcher Alexandria Brown logged a complete-game four-hitter with 11 strikeouts. PBL’s Emma Steiner also was strong in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out five in six innings. Morgan Uden drove in one run to support Steiner.
➜ Watseka 14, Milford/Cissna Park 10. In a VVC slugfest, it was the visiting Warriors (12-6) who secured a victory over the Bearcats (7-7-1). Brianna Denault, Sydney McTaggart and Caitlin Corzine each cracked a home run and drove in three runs for Watseka, with Denault scoring four times. Natalie Petersen went 4 for 5 with three RBI for the winners, and Hailey Peck added two hits and three runs. Emmaleah Marshino logged her own home run to go with two hits and two runs for M/CP, which snared two hits apiece from Abby Storm, Kirstyn Lucht and Brynlee Wright — the latter of whom also had two RBI.
➜ Westville 18, Chrisman 0. The host Tigers (20-3) remain perfect in VVC play after cruising past the Cardinals (0-11) in four innings. Westville produced 13 runs in the first inning alone and was on its way to a win from there. Abby Sabalaskey, Lani Gondzur and Desi Darnell combined to pitch a no-hitter. Darnell and Rylee Jones each smacked a home run for the Tigers, and Darnell added a triple as part of a four-RBI day. Lydia Gondzur also totaled four RBI, and Sabalaskey chipped in three RBI.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Normal Community 5, Danville 0. Despite 26 goalkeeper saves from Aniya Parker, the visiting Vikings (4-10-2) were dealt a Big 12 Conference defeat.
In boys’ track and field
➜ At Catlin. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin swept the four relays at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, padding their 148 points and pushing them past nine other programs to the team title. Salt Fork was the runner-up at 127 points. Logan Hughes, Mason Hackman, Rhett Harper, Isaiah Tidwell and Emerson Thorlton each were part of two relay victories for the Blue Devils, who won the 400-meter relay in 45.06 seconds, the 800 relay in 1 minute, 37.00 seconds, the 1,600 relay in 3:42.27 and the 3,200 relay in 9:30.62. Eli Mojonnier anchored the 3,200 relay and placed first in the 800 run (2:02.77), 1,600 run (5:01.77) and 3,200 run (11:26.01). Teammate Murphy McCool was champion of the 400 dash (52.10) and anchored the triumphant 400 relay. Salt Fork’s Nathan Kirby won four individual events and set a new meet record in the 110 hurdles at 14.94. Kirby’s other successes were in the 100 dash (11.54), 200 dash (23.48) and 300 hurdles (41.28). The Storm’s Garrett Taylor swept the throws, winning shot put at 53 feet, 4 1/4 inches and discus in a meet-record 165-3. Dylan Diaz gave the host school another win by ranking first in triple jump at 40-9 1/2. The other two events were won by Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman athletes. Jace Bina set a new meet record in long jump at 21-8 3/4, and Karson Lewsader prevailed in high jump at 6-4.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Catlin. Shelby McGee captured three event wins for Salt Fork at the Vermilion Valley Conference Meet, helping the Storm to the team title out of 11 programs with 123 points. Watseka was next best at 69 points. McGee took first place in the 100-meter hurdles (16.65 seconds), the 300 hurdles (52.67) and triple jump (35 feet, 4 1/2 inches). Salt Fork added two event wins apiece from Macie Russell (400 dash in 1 minute, 3.93 seconds, 800 run in 2:29.80) and Olivia Birge (shot put at 36-9, discus at 113-6), and Brynlee Keeran topped the long jump field at 16-8. Runner-up Watseka had no event wins but placed second in both the 400 relay (54.12) and 3,200 relay (12:17.09) while also receiving two top-five efforts from Haven Meyer (fourth in the 100 dash at 13.72, third in the 200 dash at 29.75). Third-place Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (65 points) was led by Ella McFarland, who established a new meet record in the high jump and won the event by clearing 5-3. Fourth-place Westville (54 points) was led by Savannah Tyler winning both the 100 dash (12.99) and 200 dash (27.06). Tyler also led off first-place foursomes in the 400 relay (53.50) and 800 relay (1:56.69) that included Jasmyn Meeker, Olivia Hutchins and Ella Miller. Other event winners were Iroquois West’s Samantha Hartke in the 1,600 run (6:00.32), Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett in the 3,200 run (14:51.76) and Milford/Cissna Park’s quartet of Kaydence Kuester, Jossalin Lavicka, Jahni Lavicka and Jasmin Cullum in the 1,600 relay (4:33.69) and 3,200 relay (11:37.29).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. Ezra Bernhard, Elliot Gulley and Avi Rhodes each succeeded in singles and doubles play for Champaign Central in its 6-3 nonconference dual win over Uni High at Lindsay Courts. Bernhard won at No. 1 singles and with Peter Smith at No. 2 doubles, Gulley took the No. 2 singles victory, Rhodes prevailed at No. 4 singles and the duo of Gulley and Rhodes teamed up for the No. 1 doubles triumph. Taehan Lee and Jack Holder won in singles action for the Illineks, whose No. 3 doubles tandem of Aryan Sachdev and Zev McManus-Mendelowitz also won.
➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More celebrated its senior night with a 5-4 nonconference dual victory versus Mahomet-Seymour. The Sabers swept the Nos. 1-4 singles slots thanks, in order, to Brandon Hood, Rohan Thope, Luc Kengue and Seamus Tierney — the last of whom garnered his first varsity win. Hood and Kengue also prevailed at No. 1 doubles. Gaspar Covarrubias Zuniga and Sam Hibbs won at Nos. 5 and 6 singles, respectively, for M-S, with the former earning his own first varsity success. Jacob Atteberry-Braden Stacey at No. 2 doubles and Andre Grace-Quade Bristle at No. 3 doubles gave the Bulldogs their other points.