In boys’ basketball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 56, Sullivan 43. Connor Brown posted a team-leading 18 points for the visiting Broncos (9-4) during a nonconference win against Sullivan (3-6). JD Benson chipped in 10 points for CG/B, as well. Sullivan’s Ian Plank led all scorers with 20 points.
➜ Danville 74, Rantoul 47. Tevin Smith’s 21-point night played a significant role in the visiting Vikings (7-2) knocking off the Eagles (0-8) in nonconference play. Nate Hoskins’ 18 points and Michael Moore’s 10 points also contributed to Danville’s success. Rantoul took in nine points apiece from Angel Soto and Avontay Anderson, as well as eight points from Kwajyn Martin.
➜ Fisher 79, Normal Calvary 50. Carson Brozenec boasted 29 points for the visiting Bunnies (4-10), who acquired their second consecutive win by trumping a non-league enemy. Landen Stalter and Jake Cochran reached double figures scoring, as well, with 12 and 11 points, respectively, for Fisher.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 66, Chrisman 39. Cale Steinbaugh turned in a 23-point effort for the host Buffaloes (5-5), who took care of the Cardinals (1-7) in a Vermilion Valley Conference event. Kaden Mingee’s 17 points and Justice Arthur’s 13 points further bulked up G-RF’s scoring. Colton Brazelton netted 16 points for Chrisman as the only team member to exceed six points.
➜ Judah Christian 52, DeLand-Weldon 32. Nine different players bucketed at least one point each for the host Tribe (4-2), who picked up its third consecutive win in this East Central Illinois Conference tilt. Leading Judah’s offense were Brandan Baltierra and Cade Hettmansberger with 11 points apiece, followed by Grant Hendershot with seven points.
➜ Meridian 66, Tuscola 60. Jalen Quinn nearly single-handled dragged the Class 2A No. 7 Warriors (9-3) to a Central Illinois Conference road win, but they couldn't quite get the job done. Quinn finished with 37 points, netting four threes and 11 of 14 free throw attempts, for Tuscola, adding nine rebounds to his output. Haven Hatfield's seven points was the Warriors' next-best scoring mark.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 67, Bloomington Central Catholic 61. Ty Pence could not be stopped by his Illini Prairie Conference opponent, racking up 39 points for the host Spartans (7-1) during a victory. Pence hit a trio of three-pointers and shot 8 of 9 from the free-throw line for SJ-O, adding 14 rebounds to record a double-double. Andrew Beyers’ 13 points supported Pence’s output.
➜ Watseka 62, Dwight 55. The visiting Warriors (9-2) watched a five-point lead through three quarters disappear before limiting Dwight to just two points in overtime, earning a Sangamon Valley Conference win in the process. Watseka finished 24 of 31 from the free-throw line, including a 14-of-20 mark in the extra period. Four Warriors finished in double figures scoring overall: Conner Curry (13 points), Drew Wittenborn (12 points), Braiden Walwer (12 points) and Jameson Cluver (11 points).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 44, Argenta-Oreana 29. Ariana Warren dropped 14 points for the host Purple Riders (4-5), who dispatched the Bombers (1-7) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Ella Hopkins added 10 points for the victors.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 62, Westville 28. Behind three athletes putting up double-digit points, the visiting Trojans (8-2) rolled past the Tigers (3-4) in a Vermilion Valley Conference meeting. Kyla Bulington (19 points), Carlyn Crozier (13 points) and Lily Jameson (11 points) all reached the aforementioned plateau for A-P. Lydia Gondzur’s nine points and Hadley Cox’s seven points paced Westville.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 56, Decatur Lutheran 22. Makenzie Brown tallied an 18-point, 16-rebound double-double for the visiting Knights (10-1) in an LPC triumph. Alexa Miller’s eight points and five steals also keyed ALAH.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 42, Blue Ridge 37. The visiting Broncos (4-7) permitted just four points in the fourth quarter to cancel out a 24-22 halftime deficit and overcome the Knights (0-4) in an LPC showdown. Haley Garrett’s 12 points and Lexus Lawhorn’s eight points fueled CG/B, while Blue Ridge was aided by Jenna Mozingo’s 14 points and Jaclyn Pearl’s nine points.
➜ Clinton 47, Warrensburg-Latham 34. The host Maroons (10-2) won for the fourth time in their last four tries, outlasting a Central Illinois Conference foe. Kaitlyn Rauch led Clinton with 23 points and Mallory Cyrulik offered support with 13 points.
➜ Fieldcrest 58, LeRoy 33. Callie Warlow's nine points and five rebounds wasn't enough for the visiting Panthers (6-5) to pull off a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Grace Loy's seven points and nine boards also aided LeRoy's cause.
➜ Fisher 46, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24. The host Bunnies (4-10) permitted just three first-quarter points to the Falcons (1-9), setting the tone for a HOIC win. Kallie Evans threw down 19 points for Fisher to go with Lacey Cotter’s 10 points. GCMS received six points from Kadyn Barnes and five points from Skyler Funk.
➜ Hoopeston Area 57, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 26. Lexie Breymeyer almost matched her Vermilion Valley Conference rival’s total score for the visiting Cornjerkers (7-4), banking 23 points in a win over the Blue Devils (1-7). Bre Crose notched nine points, as well, for Hoopeston Area. Sophia Rome’s eight points and Ella Myers’ six points led BHRA.
➜ Oakwood 62, Chrisman 31. A 24-point first quarter eventually allowed the host Comets (3-5) to double up the Cardinals (2-6) in VVC action. Aaliyah Denius’ 16 points led Oakwood to go with 14 points apiece from Karsen Rupp and Addie Wright. Olivia Radke did a bulk of Chrisman’s scoring, finishing with 15 points.
➜ Olympia 61, Prairie Central 56. The host Hawks (6-4) nearly rallied from a six-point deficit through three quarters of Illini Prairie Conference play, but their win streak ultimately ended at five. Chloe Sisco’s 20 points and Madison Kinkade’s 19 points topped Prairie Central’s scoring chart.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 53, Clifton Central 47. The visiting Panthers (7-1) kept their perfect Sangamon Valley Conference record intact by outlasting Clifton Central in overtime. Hannah Schwarz (14 points), Baylee Cosgrove (13 points) and Lorena Arnett (13 points) all finished in double figures scoring for PBL.
➜ Peoria Notre Dame 66, Danville 64. Already the school’s all-time scoring leader, Erin Houpt added another chapter to her prep hoops history during a Big 12 Conference overtime loss for the visiting Vikings (4-2). Houpt amassed 28 points to surpass 2,000 points for her career, becoming the only Danville athlete ever to accomplish that. Nau’tika Conaway (17 points) and McKaylee Allen (10 points) also chipped in for the Vikings.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 40, Chillicothe IVC 20. The visiting Spartans (6-3) locked in defensively during an Illini Prairie Conference meeting, allowing just nine points through the first three quarters. On the offensive side, Taylor Wells produced 10 points and Peyton Jones tossed in nine points for SJ-O.
➜ St. Thomas More 34, Unity 28. Bridget DeLorenzo’s 12 points proved critical for the visiting Sabers (3-2) during this defensive-minded Illini Prairie Conference win over the Rockets (1-8). Ava Dickerson’s nine points for STM included going 4 of 4 at the free-throw line in the final quarter. Maddie Reed’s 11 points led Unity.
➜ Sullivan 66, St. Teresa 41. Emily White nearly outscored the competition for Class 2A No. 8 Sullivan (10-1), which kept an unblemished CIC record with this road win. White finished with 36 points and added seven rebounds and seven steals for Sullivan, which notched 10 points and four assists from Zoe Walton.
➜ Tremont 47, Ridgeview 30. A four-point second quarter and a five-point fourth period ultimately doomed the host Mustangs (5-7) in HOIC action. Morgan Donaldson accounted for a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double, and Ridgeview also gained 11 points from Peyton Rinkenberger.
➜ Tri-County 83, Okaw Valley 20. Tayler Barry knocked down five of the nine total three-pointers hit by the Class 1A No. 6 Titans (9-1), who rolled to an LPC road win that kept them perfect in league play. Barry finished with 36 points for Tri-County and was joined in double figures scoring by teammates Melia Eskew (16 points) and Caroline Smith (11 points), while Eskew added eight assists and Kaylin Williams hauled in 12 rebounds.
➜ Tuscola 59, Meridian 36. The Class 2A No. 6 Warriors (11-2) cruised to a CIC win, ending a two-game skid in the process. Brynn Tabeling’s 18 points, eight steals and seven assists served as the top highlight for Tuscola, which landed a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double from Marissa Russo, who finished two steals short of notching a triple-double. Hope Dietrich added 11 points for the host Warriors.
➜ Watseka 63, Iroquois West 28. The host Warriors (12-0) blitzed the Raiders (6-3) in an SVC showcase, outscoring them 24-4 in the first eight game minutes. Natalie Schroeder’s 20 points for Watseka included four three-pointers, and teammate Sydney McTaggart added 12 points. McKinley Tilstra’s eight points and Abby Kocher’s seven points paced IW, which had its four-game win streak snapped.