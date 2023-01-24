Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
In girls’ basketball
Central Illinois Conference Tournament
At Warrensburg
➜ Clinton 62, Meridian 32. The fourth-seeded Maroons (12-15) ended a four-game losing streak by upending the eighth-seeded Hawks in a consolation semifinal. Clinton moves ahead to Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. fifth-place game against sixth-seeded Sullivan.
➜ Sullivan 58, Shelbyville 49. Sixth-seeded Sullivan (9-16) saw a three-game skid go by the boards as they held off the seventh-seeded Rams in a consolation semifinal. That earned Sullivan the right to play in Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. fifth-place game with fourth-seeded Clinton.
Nontournament
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 45, Okaw Valley 30. After dropping a Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament first-round game to the Timberwolves last week, the Knights (15-7) went on the road Monday and gained revenge with a league win. Kailee Otto’s 19 points and seven rebounds along with Claire Seal’s double-double of 14 points and 11 rebounds keyed ALAH, which picked up five points, 14 rebounds, five assists and four steals from Charley Condill.
➜ Arthur Christian 35, Normal Calvary 19. Addie Erwin’s 15 points powered the visiting Conquering Riders (12-9) to an East Central Illinois Conference triumph against the Knights. ACS’s third win in a row also included 11 points from Jodi Kuhns.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 61, Cumberland 20. Haley Garrett deposited 25 points for the visiting Broncos (17-7), who overwhelmed the Pirates in a Lincoln Prairie win. Five other CG/B athletes turned in at least four points apiece, led by 10 points from Haylei Simpson and eight points from both Caroline Hill and Skye Tieman.
➜ Cissna Park 66, Oakwood 46. Mikayla Knake and Addie Wright each had a big scoring night, and it was Knake’s Timberwolves (20-5) who held off Wright’s Comets (13-14) for the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Knake knocked down four three-pointers and finished with 28 points for Cissna Park, which led 34-15 at halftime. Knake also picked up four rebounds and four steals for the Timberwolves, who received 16 points, three assists and six steals from Addison Lucht and a nine-point, six-rebound outing from Sophie Duis. Wright tallied 26 points for Oakwood, hitting 8 of 12 free throws along the way. She was backed by Cherokee Hanner’s eight points and Jaydah Arrowsmith’s six points.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 44, Blue Ridge 36. Ava Austin’s 17-point, 10-rebound double-double helped the host Knights (4-16) keep things close with the Lions in Lincoln Prairie play, but they ultimately couldn’t pull off a win. Paige Browning and Kylie Madden each provided six points for Blue Ridge, and Phoebe Reynolds tossed in five points.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 53, Chrisman 31. The visiting Buffaloes (11-9) outscored the Cardinals (4-20) by an 18-8 margin in both the first quarter and the second quarter, giving themselves plenty of cushion to earn a Vermilion Valley win. Bryleigh Collom bucketed 16 points and Kendall Roberts tacked on 15 points for G-RF, which garnered five points each from J’Lynn Waltz, Savana Cunningham, Sydney Spesard and Addi Spesard. Chrisman’s top point producers were Taylor Jones with eight points and Addison Phipps with six points.
➜ Hoopeston Area 44, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31. The host Cornjerkers (12-11) didn’t let history repeat itself versus the Blue Devils (5-18), following a 49-39 loss to BHRA in last week’s Vermilion County Tournament with a double-digit Vermilion Valley win here. Bre Crose (12 points) led a trio of Hoopeston Area athletes in double digits scoring, joined by Brylie Cox (10 points) and Lacie Breymeyer (10 points). Aubrey Peters fronted BHRA’s attack with nine points, followed by four teammates with four points each.
➜ Milford 38, Schlarman 8. Hunter Mowrey cataloged a 13-point, 12-rebound double-double for the visiting Bearcats (4-19), who stayed hot with a third win in their last four games. This Vermilion Valley victory against the Hilltoppers (0-10) also included four assists from Mowrey and Brynlee Wright’s 15 points and six rebounds. Milford, which led 21-2 at halftime, added three points and five steals from Cadence Schaubert along with five points and two steals from Sydney Seyfert.
➜ Mt. Pulaski 59, Le Roy 57. Molly Buckles fired off 24 points on 8 of 14 shooting from the field, but the host Panthers (12-12) suffered their third consecutive loss by a narrow margin to a nonconference foe. Buckles also went 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and chipped in six rebounds. Other Le Roy leaders on the night included Haley Cox (14 points, three assists, three steals), Natalie Loy (10 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Karley Spratt (three points, seven rebounds, four steals).
➜ Mt. Zion 51, Mahomet-Seymour 48. After dropping a five-point result to the Braves back in December, the host Bulldogs (18-7) came even closer to defeating their Apollo Conference opponent on Monday but couldn’t finish the deed. M-S nearly overcame a 40-29 deficit after three quarters, led by Savannah Orgeron’s 20 points, five rebounds and two blocked shots. Kylie Waldinger tallied eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Bulldogs and soaked up three rebounds, and Reese Gallier offered up six points.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Mattoon 49. The host Spartans (10-13) trailed the Green Wave 32-19 entering halftime of this nonconference affair. But a 26-point third quarter keyed both a comeback and the team’s third consecutive victory. SJ-O drilled five three-pointers in the third period, including three from Taylor Hug. The senior connected on six shots from beyond the arc and logged 20 points overall for the Spartans, who acquired 17 points from Addy Martinie, eight points from Addison Frick and six points from Addie Seggebruch.
➜ Salt Fork 51, Iroquois West 19. The visiting Storm (15-7) stayed hot after winning the Vermilion County Tournament on Friday, picking off the Raiders (14-11) in this Vermilion Valley meeting to post its sixth win in a row. IW was paced by five points apiece from Shea Small and Jessye Rodriguez.
➜ Tremont 57, Ridgeview 39. The host Mustangs (9-16) led the Turks 11-7 after one quarter but couldn’t sustain that momentum the rest of the way, coming up short in a Heart of Illinois Conference matchup. Brinley Stevens banked 13 points to lead Ridgeview, which claimed six points from Zori Terven and five points from Annalyn Harper.
➜ Tri-County 53, Arcola 23. In a meeting of teams unbeaten in Lincoln Prairie play, the visiting Titans (19-6) rumbled past the Purple Riders (15-6) to keep their league mark unblemished. Tri-County extended its win streak to six overall behind Kaylin Williams’ 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals, Josie Armstrong’s 17 points, five assists and three steals and Thaylee Barry’s 12 points. Arcola’s Kacie Sisk was the only member of her team to exceed four points, finishing with 10.
➜ Watseka 65, Westville 27. Four players reached double figures scoring for the host Warriors (19-3), who bounced back from a loss to St. Thomas More on Saturday — ending their 12-game win streak — and dispatched the Tigers (4-16) in Vermilion Valley action. Becca Benoit’s 16 points and Jasmine Essington’s 15 points were at the front of the line for Watseka, with Benoit hauling in eight rebounds. Brianna Denault and Ava Swartz each chipped in 11 points, with Swartz swishing a trio of three-pointers. Aubrie Jenkins’ nine points paced Westville in defeat. Three Tigers finished with four points apiece, and another two added three points each.
In boys’ basketball
➜ Fisher 69, Tri-Point 31. The host Bunnies (3-15) waved farewell to an 11-game losing streak with a dominant nonconference win against the Chargers. Asher Litman was a big reason for this result, producing 18 points and six rebounds for Fisher. Others who made significant impacts on the outcome included Drayton Lutz (15 points, four rebounds) and Ryan Hopkins (15 points, three rebounds, three assists).