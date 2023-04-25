In baseball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 3. Nathan Rogers and Colton Murphy each knocked in two runs as the host Trojans (9-4) turned aside the Buffaloes (4-7) for a Vermilion Valley Conference triumph. Gavin Parkerson doubled, tripled and scored two runs for A-P, which claimed five pitching strikeouts from Lane Morgan in 6 1/3 innings worked.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Heritage 0. Wyatt Hilligoss hurled a no-hitter for the host Knights (10-7), who snagged a Lincoln Prairie Conference win over the Hawks (1-14) as a result. Hilligoss’ seven innings of work included three walks and 15 strikeouts, and he helped his own cause by driving in one run as a batter. His younger brother, Will Hilligoss, generated three hits and scored twice for ALAH, which picked up two hits and two RBI from Braden Kauffman plus two RBI from Maddix Stirrett. Anthony Happ walked twice to lead Heritage.
➜ Arthur Christian 13, Cornerstone 6. Cody Kuhns mashed a home run among three hits, driving in two runs and scoring four times to guide the host Conquering Riders (7-5) to their fourth win in a row. Caden Henry and Ethan Petersheim each drove in three runs for ACS, with Brock Helmuth tacking on two hits, two walks, two RBI and three runs.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4, Iroquois West 0. Caden Keleminic fired a complete-game one-hitter for the visiting Blue Devils (8-7), walking one and striking out 11 in a close VVC win over the Raiders (3-8). BHRA didn’t score until the sixth inning, silenced for 5 1/3 innings by IW’s Mario Andrade (four hits, two walks, nine strikeouts). Enrique Rangel, Chaz Dubois, Cruz Dubois and Amani Stanford each drove in one run for the Blue Devils. Kyler Meents notched the Raiders’ one hit.
➜ Bloomington 14, Centennial 3. The visiting Purple Raiders led 6-0 through 1 1/2 innings and didn’t relent in Big 12 Conference action, defeating the Chargers (7-11) in six innings. Brody Stonecipher drove in one run for Centennial, which issued 12 walks to Bloomington’s batters. Kam Ross, Jake Miller and Haneef Eiermann each scored once for the Chargers.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 10, Rantoul 0. Bryce Sjoken lashed two hits for the visiting Eagles (6-10), but they were dealt a five-inning, Illini Prairie Conference loss after being outhit 9-4 and committing five fielding errors.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 11, Tri-County 9. Trailing 6-3 entering the top of the seventh inning, the visiting Broncos (6-7) stunned the Titans (2-10) with eight runs to prevail in an LPC thriller. Tri-County responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but that wasn’t quite enough. Brayden Strack, Kaydon Waterhouse and Kade Alumbaugh each drove in two runs for CG/B, with Waterhouse, Ty Carlson and Ian Bettinger each scoring twice. Gaige Cox, Caden Logan and Kinzer Lee finished with two RBI apiece for the Titans, who picked up two hits from Logan and Jackson Ehlers.
➜ Clinton 5, Meridian 2. A three-run top of the eighth inning allowed the visiting Maroons (6-7) to prevail in a Central Illinois Conference meeting that required one extra inning. Clinton tallied twice in the sixth to tie the game at 2. Mason Walker and Brooks Cluver largely stifled the Maroons by allowing a combined three hits with 12 strikeouts pitching. Walker and Noah Bass each went 2 for 4 at the plate for Clinton.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Heyworth 2. Brayden Elliott and David Hull combined on a five-hit pitching ouput for the visiting Falcons (8-9), who held off the Hornets to secure a Heart of Illinois Conference win. Elliott pitched five innings and Hull wrapped up the final two innings, logging a cumulative five strikeouts along the way. Altin Nettleton drove in two runs to pace GCMS’s attack, which included two hits from each of Zach Price and Isaiah Johnson.
➜ Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0. Mason Rush offered up six innings of six-hit, four-strikeout pitching for the host Cornjerkers (5-13) as they ended a four-game skid by shutting out the Warriors (1-13) in VVC action. Cole Miller bashed a home run and drove in two runs for Hoopeston Area, the latter feat matched by teammates Grant Morgan and Zach Huchel. Austin Morris and Brayden Ketchum each racked up three hits for Watseka.
➜ Le Roy 4, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 3. After falling behind 3-0 through 2 1/2 innings, the host Panthers (9-7-1) scored four times in the fourth and outlasted their HOIC competition. Brody Bennett posted two hits and two RBI for Le Roy, which went ahead for good on a Noah Company RBI single. Tyson Brent was the Panthers’ pitching winner, and Gabe McKinney secured the save with a scoreless inning.
➜ Monticello 7, Pontiac 1. Jack Buckalew impressed on the mound for the visiting Sages (12-4), throwing all seven innings of an IPC triumph. Buckalew permitted four hits and two walks while striking out six. His job was made easier by a four-run top of the first inning from Monticello’s offense, which was led by Ike Young (triple, three RBI) and Biniam Lienhart (two hits, one run).
➜ Oakwood 10, Schlarman 3. Generating eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning was crucial for the host Comets (14-4-1) in ending a two-game win streak of the Hilltoppers (2-7) during this VVC affair. Matthew Miller and Grant Powell each claimed two hits and two RBI for Oakwood, with Powell also scoring two runs. Travis Tiernan added two hits and also pitched all seven innings for the Comets, striking out four and allowing no earned runs. Ricky Soderstrom drove in two runs and Jerrius Atkinson put up two hits for Schlarman.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6, Prairie Central 3. Kayden Snelling cracked a two-run single as part of a four-run fifth inning for the host Panthers (10-9), who won their third consecutive game with this IPC double-up of the Hawks (4-11). Noah Steiner took the pitching win for PBL, with Aiden Johnson collecting the save.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 9, Mt. Pulaski 6. The visiting Spartans (19-4) scored the first eight runs of this nonconference game and hung on down the stretch to win for the 13th consecutive outing. Jared Altenbaumer drew four walks, drove in one run and scored two runs for SJ-O, which further was aided by Adam Price (one hit, two RBI, one run) and Taylor Voorhees (one hit, one RBI).
➜ Salt Fork 11, Cissna Park 0. Bagging five runs in the top of the first inning provided more than enough cushion for the visiting Storm (12-6) as they took down the Timberwolves (5-13) in six innings of VVC play. Blake Norton threw five of those innings for Salt Fork, allowing two hits and one walk against nine strikeouts. Derrek Richards went 2 for 4 with three RBI to lead the Storm’s offense, which gained two RBI apiece from Brayden Maskel and Blake Hettmansberger. Gavin Spitz and Ethan Huse each had one hit for Cissna Park.
➜ Sullivan 3, Central A&M 1. Jake Stewart proved dominant on the mound for host Sullivan (12-6), throwing a complete game with three hits, four walks and 14 strikeouts as his team earned a snug CIC victory. Stewart and Tristan Ruppert each offered two hits, one RBI and one run scored as batters for Sullivan, which added one hit and one run from Will Haegen.
➜ Villa Grove 10, Cumberland 9. A back-and-forth LPC showdown eventually went in favor of the visiting Blue Devils (9-7), who scored once in the top of the eighth inning to collect the win. Villa Grove trailed 6-0 after four innings but used a five-run top of the fifth to begin rallying. Luke Zimmerman walked twice and drove in four runs without recording a hit for the Blue Devils, who picked up two hits and two RBI from Thomas Vandeventer plus single RBI from Brady Clodfelder and Parker Knierim.
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 11, Tuscola 4. Allowing five runs in both the third and fourth innings proved too detrimental to the visiting Warriors (1-16) in their CIC defeat. Colton Musgrave collected three hits and scored once for Tuscola, which gained two RBI from JJ Reynolds and one RBI from Caiden Russo. Musgrave, Reynolds and Austin Cummings each hit a triple in the loss.
➜ Westville 3, Milford 2. Extending their win streak to 13 games required nine innings for the visiting Tigers (19-2), who scored once in the top of that frame to upend the Bearcats (7-8-1). Landen Haurez doubled among two hits and drove in all three of Westville’s runs during this VVC decision. He also pitched 6 1/3 innings, permitting three hits and two walks while striking out nine. Kamden Maddox picked up the pitching win for the Tigers by tossing the last 2 2/3 innings and striking out six. Maddox and Ethan McMasters each added two hits for the winners. Adin Portwood drove in one run and scored once for Milford, which received seven innings of five-strikeout pitching from Payton Harwood.
In softball
➜ Arcola 6, Argenta-Oreana 3. Good discipline from the visiting Purple RIders (6-6) allowed them to surpass the Bombers (9-6) in Lincoln Prairie Conference play despite being outhit 7-3. Arcola drew nine walks and also benefited from three A-O fielding errors. Keira Hohlbauch drove in two runs for the Purple Riders. Vanessa Condarco (three walks), Ava Simpson (two walks) and Jacey Kessler (two walks) also kept things moving, and Hohlbauch threw three innings of relief in which she allowed one hit and struck out five. Miriah Powell homered and drove in three runs for the Bombers, also pitching all seven innings and striking out 10.
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 22-12, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7-8. The host Trojans (10-7) swept a Vermilion Valley Conference doubleheader from the Buffaloes (4-11) behind a swell of offense. Tinley Parkerson went 3 for 3 with a double, a triple, five RBI and four runs scored for A-P in Game 1, complemented by Kelsey Blackford’s four hits, four RBI and two runs as well as Shay Eichelburger’s three hits, two RBI and four runs. G-RF was led in the opener by J’Lynn Waltz (3 for 3, home run, five RBI, two runs). The Trojans scored eight times in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull away in the nightcap. Cami Saltsgaver went 3 for 4 with two RBI and three runs to show the way for A-P, which saw Lindsey Suits hit a home run and drive in two runs. Waltz again was a force for the Buffs in Game 2, going 5 for 5 with two RBI and a run. Peyton McComas added two hits, two RBI and two runs.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 19, Iroquois West 3. A third win in a row for the visiting Blue Devils (8-8) brought them to .500 for the season, as they handled the Raiders (5-11) in a six-inning VVC tilt. Ava Acton boasted three hits and three RBI for BHRA, which obtained two hits and two RBI from Draycee Nelson. Natalie Clapp (three hits, two walks, one RBI, five runs) and Raeghan Dickison (one hit, three walks, one RBI, four runs) also stood out.
➜ Blue Ridge 12, Heritage/Academy High 1. Ellie Schlieper threw all five innings of this LPC bout for the host Knights (7-9), who overpowered the Hawks (1-10). Schlieper allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five. Blue Ridge’s Cassie Zimmerman went 2 for 4 with four RBI to front the offense. Schlieper (3 for 3, two RBI) and Jaelyn Deeters (2 for 3, one RBI, two runs) also fared well at the dish. Faith Latham, Breanna Patten and Courtney Sanford each provided a hit for Heritage/Academy High.
➜ Centennial 4, Danville 1. Brylie Klaudt turned in two hits and two RBI for the host Chargers (5-10), who won their third consecutive game by stalling the Vikings (3-8) in a game that didn’t count toward the Big 12 Conference standings. Claire Davison’s two hits and one RBI apiece from Zoe Goodreau and Ashley Flowers helped make a pitching winner of Goodreau, who threw all seven innings and allowed seven hits against 10 strikeouts. Emmalee Trover drove in Danville’s run and tossed five strikeouts in six innings pitched. Kaleah Bellik added three hits.
➜ Fisher 16, Eureka 4. Kailey May put together a banner hitting performance for the host Bunnies (14-6), going 4 for 5 with a double, a home run, seven RBI and two runs scored during her team’s Heart of Illinois Conference romp. Fisher scored seven times in the second inning to pull ahead for good. Paige Hott also smacked a homer among two hits for the Bunnies, driving in three runs and scoring twice. Kallie Evans, Karsyn Burke and Aundreha Kelley each added two hits for Fisher to support Kylan Arndt’s six innings of nine-strikeout pitching.
➜ Le Roy 8, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 1. Lilly Long shut down the opposition for the host Panthers (17-4) in this HOIC success, throwing all seven innings and striking out 11 batters against five hits and three walks allowed. Laila Carr finished 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBI for Le Roy, which garnered solo home runs from Haley Cox and Molly Buckles along with three hits from Morgan Fleming.
➜ Meridian 13, Clinton 9. Offense wasn’t hard to come by in this Central Illinois Conference tilt, but the visiting Maroons (6-14) came out on the wrong end. Meridian led just 2-0 through five innings before both sides ran wild across the sixth and seventh frames. Aliviyah Haynes pocketed two hits and four RBI for Clinton. Alaina Soberalski and Kylee Isaac each drove in two more runs for the Maroons, while Brooke Reeves added two hits and two runs.
➜ Pontiac 13, Monticello 2. The visiting Sages (7-9) surrendered eight runs in the second inning and couldn’t recover during an Illini Prairie Conference matchup. Cassidee Stoffel and Isa Beery each drove in one run for Monticello during this five-inning game, which included Marrissa Miller doubling, tripling and scoring twice for the Sages.
➜ Prairie Central 15, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. Dixie Hogan fired an effective complete game for the visiting Hawks (5-10), who garnered their first contested IPC win of the season by dispatching the Panthers (2-14). Hogan threw all five innings, scattering seven hits while striking out seven batters. Lauren Hoselton went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run, six RBI and three runs scored to lead Prairie Central’s offense, which added three hits, three RBI and three runs from Sam Slagel. Kendyl Badgley produced two hits and one RBI for PBL.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 18, Maroa-Forsyth 0. Shayne Immke slashed her 11th triple of the season during this nonconference win for the host Spartans (16-7), becoming the program’s all-time career triples leader with 27. Immke also launched a home run, driving in three runs and scoring four times on the day for SJ-O. Peyton Jones (3 for 3, four RBI, two runs) and Addison Frick (2 for 3, two RBI, three runs) also excelled for the Spartans, making a pitching winner of Timera Blackburn-Kelley (three hits allowed, four strikeouts).
➜ Salt Fork 19, Chrisman 0. It took four innings for the visiting Storm (16-6) to emerge with a VVC victory over the Cardinals (3-8). Karlie Cain tossed a no-hitter for Salt Fork, walking two foes and striking out five. Ten different Storm athletes drove in at least one run, led by four RBI from Hadley Pierce. Macie Russell (2 for 3, two RBI, two runs) and Kendyl Hurt (2 for 3, two RBI, one run) were two other hitting standouts for Salt Fork, while Ava Ringstrom walked and scored three times each. Chrisman’s two walks were drawn by Sequoyah Cook and Bailey Presslor.
➜ Tuscola 9, Warrensburg-Latham 6. The visiting Warriors (11-8) piled up nine extra-base hits among 17 total hits, using a five-run top of the seventh inning to fend off their CIC opponent. Ella Boyer and Izzy Wilcox each slugged a home run and doubled for Tuscola, which accepted two doubles apiece from Alaina Smith and Emily Czerwonka plus a triple from Makenna Fiscus. Wilcox and Zoey Thomason each drove in two runs for the Warriors, with Wilcox and Smith both totaling three hits.
➜ Villa Grove 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 0. Alex Brown twirled a four-inning one-hitter for the host Blue Devils (13-7) striking out seven Broncos (0-16) en route to a LPC win. Maci Clodfelder was a force in the batter’s box for Villa Grove, finishing 4 for 4 with six RBI and two runs scored. Piper Kiser and Addisyn Wilson drove in two runs apiece for the Blue Devils, and Brown helped herself by drawing three walks and scoring thrice. Hunter Malone recorded CG/B/DL’s only hit.
➜ Watseka 13, Hoopeston Area 6. The visiting Warriors (10-6) scored exactly four runs in each of the third, sixth and seventh innings to run away from the Cornjerkers (8-9) in a VVC event. Christa Holohan went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for Watseka, whose other stars for the day included Sarah Parsons (3 for 4, three runs), Hailey Peck (2 for 5, three runs) and Brianna Denault (2 for 4, three runs). Alexa Bailey homered and drove in two runs for Hoopeston Area, which saw Aubreyana Inman drive in one run and steal two bases to go with two hits apiece from Macy Warner and Maddie Barnes.
➜ Westville 2, Milford/Cissna Park 0. A two-run fifth inning and more stellar pitching from Abby Sabalaskey propelled the visiting Tigers (16-2) to a VVC victory over the Bearcats (11-3). Sabalaskey went the distance in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out 14. She also doubled and scored a run for Westville, whose runs were driven in by Jazmyn Bennett and Laney Cook. Kirstyn Lucht was M/CP’s tough-luck pitching loser, throwing seven innings and scattering eight hits. Addison Lucht and Brynlee Wright each provided a hit in defeat.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 4, Mt. Zion 1. A scoreless first half was followed by the host Bulldogs (8-2-2) finding an offensive groove en route to an Apollo Conference win. Grace Binkley swished two goals for M-S, while Paislee Welge and Abby Bunting each provided one goal and one assist.
➜ Mattoon 6, St. Thomas More 1. Mary Kathryn Kluesner scored a first-half goal for the visiting Sabers (7-6-2), but the Green Wave proved too difficult to overcome in a non-league battle. Leilani Sayavongsa assisted on STM’s goal, and Maddy Swisher came up with 13 keeper saves.
➜ Uni High 2, Charleston 2. Cali Cooper potted a pair of second-half goals for the visiting Illineks (2-6-2), who overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit to earn a nonconference draw. Sarisa Chansilp and Sophie Anderson each assisted on a goal for Uni High, which garnered 10 keeper saves from Xenia Mongwa and six more stops from Cora Lewis-Patterson.
➜ Urbana 2, Monticello 1. Celia Barkley and Sammi Christman each found the back of the net for the visiting Tigers (8-9-1), who dealt the Sages (10-4-3) their first loss in 11 outings during this nonconference match. Chloe Sikora assisted on both of Urbana’s tallies, backing six keeper saves from Nox MacDougall.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Hoopeston. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin defeated Milford/Cissna Park, Hoopeston Area and Armstrong-Potomac 78-25-22-18 in a quadrangular. Blue Devils to win two individual events apiece were Amber-Christine Reed in the 400-meter dash (1 minute, 11.14 seconds) and long jump (14 feet, 3 1/4 inches), Aleah Potter in the 800 run (2:32.86) and 1,600 run (6:00.74), Aubrey Peters in the 100 hurdles (17.74 seconds) and 300 hurdles (52.84), and Ella McFarland in high jump (4-9 3/4) and triple jump (32-7 1/2). Peters, McFarland and Nevaeh Scott all ran on first-place units in the 400 relay (54.84) and 800 relay (1:56.24) as well. M/CP’s Anna Minton won shot put at 32-10 1/2 and discus at 87-1, while Hoopeston Area’s Bre Crose won the 100 dash (12.54) and 200 dash (27.34).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Sweeping doubles play helped Urbana defeat St. Thomas More 7-2 in a dual at Atkins Tennis Center. Parker McClain and Elijah Walker won 6-4, 6-7 (2), 10-5 at No. 1 doubles, Luke Pankau and Ian Peters prevailed 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 doubles, and Joe Solava and Xander Ashley succeeded 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3 doubles. McClain, Solava and Peters all won in singles as well. STM’s points came from Hunter Madigan at No. 2 singles (4-6, 6-2, 10-7) and Cale Quiram at No. 4 singles (7-5, 6-3).