In baseball
➜ Arthur Christian 3, Cornerstone 1. Caden Henry turned in a complete-game pitching performance for the visiting Conquering Riders (10-7), who produced two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and knock off their East Central Illinois Conference opponent. Henry allowed no earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings of work. ACS recorded just two hits — singles from Ethan Petersheim and Justin Hostetler — but also drew seven walks and one hit batter. Petersheim and Cody Kuhns each walked twice, with the Conquering Riders’ runs scored by Kuhns, Hostetler and Asa Binion.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 17, Schlarman 1. Tallying 14 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning prematurely ended this Vermilion Valley Conference affair in favor of the host Blue Devils (14-9) over the Hilltoppers (3-11). BHRA now has won five consecutive games thanks in part to Enrique Rangel going 3 for 4 with three RBI and one run scored. Tuff Elson cracked a home run, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Blue Devils, who garnered two RBI apiece from Chaz Dubois and Owen Miller to back Karson Stevenson’s four innings pitching (four hits, three strikeouts). Schlarman led 1-0 two batters into the game, with Owen Jones driving in Jerrius Atkinson. The latter finished with two hits on the day.
➜ Champaign Central 12, Mattoon 2. Sam McArthur’s big bat lifted the visiting Maroons (18-6) to a comfortable nonconference victory over the Green Wave. McArthur went 3 for 3 with a home run and four RBI, also scoring thrice. Central’s attack also was bolstered by Luke McClure (3 for 3, three runs scored) and Kendall Crawford (2 for 2, two RBI), while Max Quirk was solid on the mound (four innings pitched, five strikeouts) in earning the win.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. This Ford County rivalry game turned into a pitchers’ duel between the Falcons’ Kellan Fanson and a trio of Panthers hurlers. GCMS (13-11) came out ahead of PBL (13-12) for its fourth win in a row. Fanson threw all seven innings, giving up four hits and two walks while striking out six. Fanson also drew two of the Falcons’ 10 walks at the plate, with Ty Cribbett and Zach Price walking three times apiece. David Hull (two hits, one run) and Brayden Elliott (two hits, one RBI) also stepped up at the dish for GCMS. The Panthers’ Noah Steiner (21/3 innings pitched, one run allowed, four strikeouts), Conner Vaughn 22/3 innings pitched, three hits, six strikeouts) and Jeremiah Ager (two innings pitched, two hits, one run, one strikeout) largely kept their competition at bay, though Steiner issued seven walks. Steiner also booked one hit and one walk at the plate.
➜ Hoopeston Area 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Mason Rush threw a complete-game shutout for the visiting Cornjerkers (10-15), whose win streak reached three games with a tightly-contested VVC victory over the Trojans (10-10). Cole Miller and Ethan Steiner each drove in a run for Hoopeston Area.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 11, Prairie Central 1. Carter Selk jacked a home run among two hits, driving in two runs and scoring twice as the host Bulldogs (25-3) stretched their win streak to 12 with a nonconference victory over the Hawks (8-16). Alex McHale went 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored out of the leadoff spot for M-S, which gained two RBI from Carter Johnson, two hits from Ben Wagner and four innings of three-hit, two-strikeout pitching from Cade Starrick. Noah Nagel’s two hits and one run and Caden Addis’ one hit, one walk and one RBI led Prairie Central.
➜ Oakwood 8, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 0. Travis Tiernan fired 62/3 innings of four-hit, 10-strikeout ball with two walks for the host Comets (21-6-1), pulling them to an outright VVC championship with this result versus the Buffaloes (6-11). Tiernan came on in relief of Luke Wallace after the latter recorded one out in the first inning. Oakwood’s hitters made sure their pitchers were well supported. Dalton Hobick (2 for 4, three RBI, one run), Joshua Ruch (2 for 4, two RBI, two runs) and Matthew Miller (2 for 4, two RBI) were chief contributors to that cause. Brady Marcinko added one walk, one RBI and two runs. G-RF/C’s Ryley Heck collected two hits in three at-bats, and he also struck out four hitters in 42/3 innings pitched.
➜ Okaw Valley 11, Heritage 1. The visiting Hawks (2-17) took a six-inning loss to the Timberwolves in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. Destin Nicols scored Heritage’s run after drawing one of the team’s five walks on the afternoon. Robert Holloman and Rylan White each claimed one hit as well.
➜ Salt Fork 4, Iroquois West 3. Brayden Maskel drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to give the visiting Storm (17-9) a lift past the Raiders (5-10) in a VVC thriller. Salt Fork trailed 3-2 entering that inning but ultimately made a pitching winner of Blake Norton, who threw a complete game in which he scattered seven hits and one walk while striking out five. Hayden Chew (two RBI), Derrek Richards (two hits) and Jameson Remole (two hits) also made an impact at the plate for the Storm. Kamden Kimmel knocked in two runs for IW to go with two hits apiece from Mario Andrade and Elliot Martinez.
➜ Villa Grove 9, Argenta-Oreana 2. Sam Bender offered a positive presence both on the pitcher’s mound and in the batter’s box for the host Blue Devils (11-10), who raced past the Bombers (5-15) in an LPC tilt. Bender tossed a complete game, allowing one earned run on five hits and striking out one. He also notched two hits and scored twice. Peyton Smith doubled twice and drove in three runs for Villa Grove, which claimed two doubles, one RBI and two runs from Brady Clodfelder. Gavin Kiser and Luke Zimmerman each drove in and scored two runs as well. A-O’s Brady Lawson recorded two hits and scored a run, with teammates MJ Hall driving in a run.
➜ Westville 5, Le Roy 4. After falling behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning, the host Tigers (23-4) got to work rallying and eventually overtook the Panthers (12-14) for a narrow non-league win. Ethan McMasters put up two hits, two RBI and one run to pace Westville’s offense. Kamden Maddox tacked on two hits, one of which was a double, and scored two runs for the Tigers. He was one of four players to leg out an extra-base hit for his team, joined by Cade Schaumburg (double), Zach Russell (triple) and Matthew Darling (triple). All of this made a pitching winner of Landen Haurez after he went the distance, giving up six hits, three walks and two earned runs against five strikeouts. Brody Bennett, Kyler Ford and Tyson Brent each drove in one run for Le Roy, with Bennett and Noah Company each providing two hits. Brent also threw five strikeouts in five innings pitched.
In softball
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 9, Sullivan 4. The host Knights (17-8) scored all of their runs before Sullivan (16-9) could get on the board at all, propelling them to a nonconference victory. Mackenzie Condill smacked a solo home run in the first inning to get the party started, later scoring another run and doubling. Alisha Frederick scored twice for ALAH, which took in two hits each from Charley Condill and Madison Schweighart. The latter player struck out seven hitters in seven innings pitched. Sullivan’s J’Nai Webb and Harmony Ray each authored a two-hit, one-run effort, and Aeralyn Thrasher walked twice.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 12, Seeger (Ind.) 1. The host Blue Devils (12-10) piled up 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised to a five-inning triumph over an out-of-state enemy. Ava Acton and Ella Myers each clocked a home run and drove in three runs overall for BHRA, with Acton putting up two hits and Myers scoring twice. Other offensive standouts for the Blue Devils included Natalie Clapp (2 for 2, one walk, two RBI, three runs), Mikayla Cox (two RBI) and Addison Wallace (two hits, two runs). All of this supported Eva Ronto’s five innings of five-hit, seven-strikeout pitching.
➜ Chillicothe IVC 8, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 4. Trailing 5-1 through 11/2 innings proved too much for the host Panthers (3-19) to overcome in this Illini Prairie Conference setback. Aubrey Busboom, Devani McClatchey and Averi Garrett each doubled for PBL. Garrett finished with two hits and one RBI, while McClatchey offered up two RBI and Tanner Graham drilled two hits.
➜ Fisher 7, Blue Ridge 1. Kylan Arndt was hard to defeat in the pitcher’s circle, guiding the host Bunnies (18-9) to a nonconference victory over the Knights (8-13). Arndt logged a complete-game five-hitter with one walk and 10 strikeouts, helping her own cause by homering as a hitter and driving in two runs. Fisher, which scored at least once in five of the six innings it batted, received four hits and one RBI from Paige Hott along with three hits and one RBI from Kallie Evans. Cassie Zimmerman took Arndt deep with a sixth-inning solo homer for Blue Ridge’s only run. Ellie Schlieper chipped in one hit and one walk.
➜ Heyworth 8, Mahomet-Seymour 4. A four-run bottom of the second inning from the Hornets ultimately doomed the visiting Bulldogs (9-15) in this nonconference decision. No runs were scored in this game after the third inning, with M-S pitcher Ava Henderson (six innings, two earned runs allowed, three strikeouts) settling in after a tough start. Maddy Logsdon bashed three hits for the Bulldogs to go with single RBI from Rio Casillas and Jenna Wade.
➜ Hoopeston Area 6, Armstrong-Potomac 5. A three-run top of the seventh inning allowed the visiting Cornjerkers (11-12) to stun the Trojans (14-11) and secure a comeback VVC win. Alexa Bailey drove in two runs on two hits for Hoopeston Area to go with Maddie Barnes’ two hits, one walk, one RBI and two runs. Melina Vogel (two hits, one RBI) and Macy Warner (one hit, two runs) also showed out for the Cornjerkers to back Barnes’ complete-game pitching effort that included three earned runs allowed and four strikeouts. Laney Duden, Cami Saltsgaver and Faith Cline each bagged one RBI for A-P, whose Acasia Gernentz struck out eight batters in 62/3 innings pitched.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 12, Watseka 4. Addison Lucht went 2 for 4 with a home run, a double and three RBI to aid the visiting Bearcats (14-5) in a Vermilion Valley Conference success versus the Warriors (15-7), ending the opposition’s six-game win streak. Abby Storm lashed three doubles and scored twice for M/CP, which gained one RBI and two runs from Brynlee Wright. Wateska, which trailed 9-1 after 21/2 innings, was led by two hits apiece from Brianna Denault and Becca Benoit, the latter of whom doubled twice.
➜ Oakwood 9, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7. Two-RBI hitting performances from Gracie Hanner, Olivia Fegett and Rylee Wright helped the host Comets (8-18) overcome a 6-3 deficit through 41/2 innings to defeat the Buffaloes (5-16) in Vermilion Valley Conference action. Hanner booked three hits to go with her RBI for Oakwood, who also benefited from Samantha Dunavan’s two hits and three runs scored and Gracie Enos’ four walks, one RBI and two runs scored. Peyton McComas, Chloe Winslow and Aubrey Roberson each bopped two hits for G-RF, with Winslow driving in two runs.
➜ Olympia 12, Monticello 1. The visiting Sages (10-13) couldn’t keep pace with their former Illini Prairie Conference opponent, dropping this five-inning contest. Lynnsey Trybom drove in Monticello’s run, scoring Sadie Walsh. Isa Beery provided two hits in defeat, including a double.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 12, Tuscola 1. Shayne Immke made history for the host Spartans (23-9) in their nonconference win over the Warriors (17-10) when she swatted two home runs, the latter making her the program’s new single-season record-holder for longballs with 23. She surpassed multi-time News-Gazette softball Player of the Year Bailey Dowling (22 in both 2017 and 2019) in that regard. Immke also is now two homers away from establishing a new IHSA single-season record for the statistic. Immke went 3 for 5 with five RBI and three runs scored for SJ-O overall. Other hitting stars for the team were Addy Martinie (2 for 3, home run, four RBI), Alyssa Acton (home run), Peyton Jones (2 for 3, two runs) and Addison Frick (2 for 4).
➜ Salt Fork 6, Iroquois West 2. Spotless relief pitching from Kendyl Hurt permitted the visiting Storm (20-7) to stave off the Raiders (5-15) in a VVC contest that Salt Fork led 3-2 entering the sixth inning. Hurt threw the final four innings after Karlie Cain logged four strikeouts in the first three innings. Hurt allowed no hits and no walks while striking out nine. She also tripled and drove in one run for the Storm, who snagged one RBI from Ava Ringstrom and a one-hit, one-walk, two-run outing from Alexa Jamison. Abby Kraft knocked in one run for IW, whose Aubrey Wagner threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts.
In boys’ track & field
➜ At Coal City. Prairie Central ranked second of nine teams in the Coal City Black Diamond Invitational, with the Hawks’ 124 points landing them behind only Providence Catholic (1331/2). Prairie Central’s individual event winners were Griffin Tredennick in the 1,600-meter run (4 minutes, 54.02 seconds), Hudson Ault in the 110 hurdles (16.1 seconds), Zach Bull in high jump (5 feet, 8 inches) and Drew Haberkorn in long jump (18-01/4). Ault also placed second in the 100 dash (11.86), while Tredennick anchored a triumphant 3,200 relay (8:44.02) that also included Tyler Farrell, Grant Fogarty and Alexavier Kaufman.
In girls’ track & field
➜ At Coal City. Prairie Central obtained second place in the seven-team Coal City Black Diamond Invitational, tallying 111 points to wind up behind only Providence Catholic (146). Isabelle Behrends claimed victory in the 100-meter hurdles (19.0 seconds) and runner-up status in pole vault (8 feet, 6 inches) for the Hawks, while Carmen Gradberg was champion of shot put (31-63/4) and second-place finisher in discus (84-4) for Prairie Central. Bella Kerber added top-three showings in both hurdling events (second in the 300s, 1 minute, 0.66 seconds; third in the 100s, 19.1).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Champaign. A sweep of doubles play helped host Champaign Central dispatch Uni High 8-1 in a nonconference dual at Spalding Park. Three Maroons won in both singles and doubles play: Elliot Gulley (No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles), Wade Schacht (No. 4 singles, No. 1 doubles) and Sam Balogh (No. 6 singles, No. 2 doubles). Balogh teamed with Peter Smith in doubles. The Illineks’ point came from Jack Holder at No. 5 singles, via a 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 decision over Smith. Wesley Lu and Jaewoon Jung kept things closest in doubles for Uni High, falling 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3 versus Tom Costello and Daniel Canivez.
➜ At Urbana. Four different players won in both singles and doubles play as St. Thomas More swept Mahomet-Seymour 9-0 in a nonconference dual at Atkins Tennis Center. Rohan Thope, Hunter Madigan, Parker Moore and Caleb Twohey prevailed at Nos. 1-4 singles, respectively. Thope and Madigan teamed for a No. 1 doubles win, and Moore and Twohey paired up for a No. 2 doubles success. Madigan posted a clean 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 singles. Wyatt Kirby also secured a thrilling singles win at No. 5, taking the bout 7-6 (4), 2-6, 14-12 over Hayden Mitchell. The Bulldogs’ Caleb Bushue and Aden Bergman kept things close at No. 3 doubles as well, falling 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-6 to STM’s Will Devocelle and Christian Garcia.