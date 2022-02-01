In boys’ basketball
At Chicago Orr Shootout
➜ Taft 64, St. Joseph-Ogden 35. St. Joseph-Ogden hung with Taft through one quarter Sunday in Chicago, but the Spartans fell behind by double digits at halftime and couldn’t recover. Ty Pence led SJ-O (16-6) with 13 points.
Nontournament
➜ Milford 45, Hoopeston Area 39. Adin Portwood got Milford going early, knocking down two of his five three-pointers in the first quarter, and the Bearcats used that advantage to run their winning streak to six with the Vermilion Valley Conference home win against Hoopeston Area. Portwood led Milford (20-6) with 17 points, while Sawyer Laffoon chipped in 10 points in the win. Ben Brown scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Cornjekers (8-16).
In girls’ basketball
➜ Armstrong-Potomac 35, Hoopeston Area 28. Hoopeston Area dropped back below .500 in Vermilion Valley Conference play with Monday’s home loss to league rivals Armstrong-Potomac. Lacie Breymeyer paced the Cornjerkers (10-14) with six points.
➜ Decatur Lutheran 48, Villa Grove 35. Villa Grove couldn’t keep the momentum going from last weeks pair of wins and dropped Monday’s home conference game to Lincoln Prairie Conference rival Decatur Lutheran. Emma Buesing led the Blue Devils (3-17) with 11 points, and Kaylee Arbuckle added 10 points in the loss.
➜ El Paso-Gridley 43, LeRoy 31. A tough third quarter saw LeRoy fall behind by double figures, and the Panthers couldn’t recover in the Heart of Illinois Conference home loss to El Paso-Gridley. Callie Warlow had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead LeRoy (9-18).
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Danville First Baptist 4. Georgetown-Ridge Farm gave up just a single made free throw in the first half and only one field goal for the game to run away with Monday’s road win at Danville First Baptist. Kendall Roberts scored a game-high 16 points and Sydney Spesard and Addie Spesard had eight points apiece for the Buffaloes (9-13), who extended their current winning streak to three. Ava Taubert made the lone shot for First Baptist.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 65, Centennial 40. Mahomet-Seymour pushed its winning streak to eight games thanks to a dominant second quarter that gave the Bulldogs an insurmountable lead on Centennial in the nonconference matchup. Cayla Koerner put up a game-high 20 points for Mahomet-Seymour (23-4). Ivie Juarez added 15 points, doing most of her damage in the second quarter, and Savannah Orgeron also hit double figures with 12 points in the win. Mia Dejesus led the Chargers (8-15) with 19 points, and Maiyah Flemons added 11.
➜ Maroa-Forsyth 55, Arthur Christian 42. Arthur Christian jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter of play Monday night, but the Conquering Riders couldn’t keep it up as Maroa-Forsyth rallied for the road win. Addie Erwin had 13 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for Arthur Christian, while Keisha Miller knocked down three three-pointers and chipped in 13 points of her own in the loss.
➜ Milford 37, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 29. Milford kept its winning streak going Monday, hitting five consecutive victories with the road win at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin. Abby Tovey had nine points and six rebounds for the balanced Bearcats (17-7), who also got seven points and five assists from Anna Hagan and six points and 11 rebounds from Brynlee Wright.
➜ Oakwood 54, Iroquois West 25. Oakwood rebounded from a slow start to push its lead to double digits at halftime and then put the clamps on defensively in the second half to top Iroquois West in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Ashlynn Pinnick put up a game-high 19 points for the Comets (13-15), who also got 10 points apiece from Jaydah Arrowsmith and Addie Wright. Shea Small led the Raiders (15-11) with 11 points.
➜ Okaw Valley 40, Blue Ridge 8. Blue Ridge’s struggles continued Monday with the Lincoln Prairie Conference road loss at Okaw Valley. Tatem Madden led the Knights (0-18) with eight points.
➜ Ridgeview 46, Eureka 44. An early lead put Ridgeview in the driver’s seat Monday at home against Eureka, and the Mustangs put that advantage to good use as the Hornets tried, but failed, to make a fourth quarter comeback. Annalyn Harper finished with 15 points and five rebounds for Ridgeview (18-8), which extended its winning streak to five with the win. Peyton Rinkenberger also had 10 points and four rebounds for the Mustangs.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 47, Rantoul 6. St. Joseph-Ogden’s 15-point effort in the first quarter would have been enough Monday night. The Spartans held Rantoul to two scoreless quarters, the first and the fourth, and cruised to the road win in Illini Prairie Conference action. Ashlyn Lannert had nine points to lead SJ-O (18-7), which stayed unbeaten in conference play. Ella Armstrong added eight points in the win, and eight other Spartans also scored. Brianna Dixon scored three points to lead the Eagles.
➜ St. Thomas More 60, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 42. The St. Thomas More duo of Ruari Quarnstrom and Emma Devocelle proved to be too much for Paxton-Buckley-Loda in Monday’s Illini Prairie Conference game. Quarnstrom scored a game-high 22 points, Devocelle made four three-pointers and chipped in 20 points of her own and the Sabers (13-10) cruised to their fifth straight victory. Emily Robidoux‘s eight points were tops for the Panthers (10-14).
➜ Salt Fork 38, Watseka 30. Salt Fork had pushed its advantage to double digits by the end of the third quarter, and the Storm needed all that cushion in Monday’s battle of Vermilion Valley Conference unbeatens. Salt Fork (20-5) fended off Watseka’s comeback attempt in the final 8 minutes and stayed undefeated in league play with the eight-point win. Macie Russell scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Storm, and Alexa Jamison finished with 13 points in the win. Allie Hoy paced Watseka (19-4) with 13 points.
➜ Tri-County 49, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 31. Tri-County held Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond to just four points in each of the first two quarters, led by 10 at halftime and just kept building its lead in the final two quarters of the showdown between unbeaten Lincoln Prairie Conference rivals. The Titans (24-3) remained unbeaten in league play thanks to a game-high 17 points from Bella Dudley, while Kaylin Williams wound up a single point shy of a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds in Tri-County’s ninth consecutive win. Shaylie Miller had nine points to lead the Knights (24-3), who saw their four-game winning streak ended.
➜ Westville 45, Chrisman 41. Westville put together a furious fourth quarter rally, sending Monday’s Vermilion Valley Conference game into overtime where the Tigers finished off comeback to snap their nine-game losing streak and win for the first time in 2022. Hadley Cox paced Westville (7-13) with 14 points, Lydia Gondzur chipped in 12 and Lani Gondzur scored all five of her points in overtime to help secure the win. Makenzie Mitchell had 14 points to lead Chrisman (2-11), while Alivia Brinkley added 13 points for the Cardinals.