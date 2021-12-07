In boys’ basketball
➜ Iroquois West 55, Schlarman 44. Cannon Leonard continued his stout start to the season for the visiting Raiders (6-1) in their Vermilion Valley Conference triumph over the Hilltoppers (2-8). Leonard scored 21 points — 12 in the first half — hauled in 16 rebounds and blocked four shots as IW built a 26-16 halftime advantage and never looked back. Sam McMillan’s 11 points and Lucas Frank’s 10 points and five assists also aided the winners. C.L. Dye’s 15 points and Caleb Kelly’s 11 points were high-water marks for Schlarman.
➜ Prairie Central 76, Bloomington 46. The host Hawks (7-0) surged out to a 26-9 lead through eight minutes, offering more than enough of a cushion versus their nonconference foe. Drew Haberkorn amassed 22 points for Prairie Central to go with 16 points from Dylan Bazzell and 12 points from Camden Palmore.
➜ Unity 69, Arcola 41. Blake Kimball went off for 31 points in just three quarters of play as the visiting Rockets (2-1) blew past the Purple Riders (1-2) in a nonconference game. Kimball drained three three-pointers along the way, a figure surpassed by teammate Will Cowan (four three-pointers, 12 points). Trustan Price banked two more threes on his way to eight points. Arcola gained at least three points from eight different players, led by Beau Edwards’ 10 points and Mitch Myers’ six points.
In girls’ basketball
➜ Arcola 51, Blue Ridge 14. The visiting Purple Riders (4-2) did not permit a first-quarter point to the Knights (1-6) on their way to a Lincoln Prairie Conference win. Makenzie Thomas’ 10 points was the best scoring figure for Arcola, closely followed by Ariana Warren’s nine points and eight points apiece from Kelsey Moore and Kacie Sisk. Chelsea Lyle’s six points and Tatem Madden’s four points led Blue Ridge.
➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 61, Argenta-Oreana 17. The visiting Knights (7-0) posted a first-quarter shutout defensively and used that to roll past the Bombers (0-7) in LPC play. Claire Seal wound up just one rebound away from a double-double and finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for ALAH, which collected 13 points and six steals from Kailee Otto as well as 10 points from Alexa Miller and 10 rebounds from Charley Condill.
➜ Centennial 66, Danville 55. The host Chargers (4-4) worked around the Vikings (1-5) in each team’s first Big 12 Conference game of the season. Danville was led by Nau’tika Conaway’s 23 points and Soriah Gouard’s 22 points.
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 50, Okaw Valley 20. Haley Garrett matched her opponent by throwing down 20 points for the visiting Broncos (4-4), who kicked off their LPC schedule with a lopsided victory.
➜ Champaign Central 58, Sullivan 28. The visiting Maroons (4-5) ended a three-game losing streak by romping past Sullivan (3-3) in a nonconference game. Addy McLeod’s 23-point performance nearly put Central past Sullivan by itself, while teammates Nevaeh Essien (seven points, five rebounds, two blocks), Braelyn Alexander (eight points, six rebounds) and Kinsley Stillman (seven rebounds, three assists, four steals) also provided key contributions. Chloe Smith’s eight points led Sullivan.
➜ Clinton 48, Peoria Heights 45. Kaitlyn Rauch piled up 23 points for the visiting Maroons (7-1), who staved off a furious fourth-quarter push from their nonconference opponent in order to win a fifth consecutive game. Clinton led 29-25 after three quarters before each team filled up the baskets in the last eight minutes. MaKayla Koeppel (eight points) and Regan Filkin (seven points) were the next-best scorers for Clinton, which played without reigning Associated Press all-state first-teamer Mallory Cyrulik.
➜ LeRoy 45, Fisher 23. In a meeting between two teams each seeking a first Heart of Illinois Conference win of the season, the visiting Panthers (3-8) came out ahead of the Bunnies (3-7). Callie Warlow (12 points, six rebounds, four steals) was a key contributor for LeRoy, as were Molly Buckles (nine points), Natalie Loy (nine points, six rebounds), Karley Spratt (seven rebounds) and Haley Cox (four rebounds, four assists). Fisher received eight points from Kallie Evans and six points from Kloe Bishop.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 58, St. Joseph-Ogden 46. The host Bulldogs (8-0) limited the Spartans (6-2) to just 18 points across the first three quarters en route to a nonconference victory. Cayla Koerner swished four three-pointers on her way to 26 points for M-S, also adding four steals. Nichole Taylor’s nine points, Ivie Juarez’s seven points and nine rebounds and Durbin Thomas’ seven points and seven rebounds further benefited the Bulldogs. SJ-O’s Peyton Jones rattled home five three-pointers and finished with 19 points, while both Ashlyn Lannert and Payton Jacob added eight points.
➜ Milford 35, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 18. Hunter Mowrey finished one rebound shy of a double-double, posing 11 points and nine rebounds as the host Bearcats (6-3) picked up a Vermilion Valley Conference win versus the Buffaloes (5-3). Mowrey also chipped in four steals for Milford, which added seven points and four steals from Anna Hagan, six points and nine rebounds from Brynlee Wright and a six-point, five-rebound effort from Abby Tovey.
➜ Monticello 55, Central A&M 36. Lizzie Stiverson’s 23 points and Renni Fultz’s 12 points were critical for the host Sages (7-1) in securing their fifth victory in a row, this one in nonconference play.
➜ Oakwood 51, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 31. The host Comets (3-6) put an end to a four-game losing streak by dispatching the Blue Devils (1-5) in VVC action. A 14-2 second-quarter scoring edge lifted Oakwood, which was fueled by Addie Wright’s 20 points, Ashlynn Pinnick’s 12 points and Karsen Rupp’s 10 points. BHRA’s top producers were Natalie Clapp with 11 points and Sophia Rome with six points.
➜ Salt Fork 45, Armstrong-Potomac 32. The visiting Storm (5-2) came out ahead of the Trojans (6-2) in a VVC showdown, ending A-P’s win streak at three.
➜ Tri-Valley 45, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 28. The host Falcons (1-7) trailed by nine points at halftime, but a four-point third quarter shut down any chance of a rally in this HOIC tilt. Savannah Shumate bagged 14 points for GCMS to go with Mindy Brown’s six points.
➜ Tuscola 50, St. Thomas More 45. The host Warriors (5-5) ended a three-game skid by holding off the Sabers (2-5) in a nonconference battle. Tuscola recorded 13 assists on 14 made field goals and was paced in scoring by Sophie Kremitzki’s 22 points and Ella Boyer’s 10 points. Kremitzki hit a quartet of three-pointers and also hauled in five rebounds, the latter figure matched by teammate Maddie Stahler. Ruari Quarnstrom’s 13 points and Ashley Wells’ 10 points powered STM.
➜ Uni High 41, Arthur Christian 22. Dina Hashash poured in 20 points for the visiting Illineks (7-5), who ended the four-game win streak of the Conquering Riders (4-5) during this East Central Illinois Conference meeting. Emma Murawski posted an 11-point, 11-steal double-double for Uni High, which claimed six points and eight rebounds from Ella Greer. Liana Kauffman’s nine points and Jodi Kuhns’ five points keyed the ACS attack.
➜ Unity 43, Urbana 22. Seven different athletes picked up between four and eight points for the visiting Rockets (7-1), who used that balance and strong defense to hinder the Tigers (0-7) in a non-league matchup. Lauren Miller and Erika Steinman each potted eight points, while Raegen Stringer and Katey Moore each finished with six points for Unity. Taylor Henry (12 rebounds) and Hailey Flesch (six rebounds) chipped in as well. Gabrielle Mboyo-Meta’s 10 points and Ziniera Edwards’ five points paced Urbana.
➜ Watseka 54, Iroquois West 35. The visiting Warriors (8-0) continued their unbeaten streak and ended a three-game run of success for the Raiders (4-3) during this VVC contest. Sydney McTaggart’s 15 points and eight rebounds were big factors in Watseka’s success, as were Haven Meyer’s 11 points, Allie Hoy’s nine points and Addi Edwards’ five rebounds. Ilyana Nambo’s 13 points and Shea Small’s six points led IW.