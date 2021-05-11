In baseball
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 7, Oakwood 6. BHRA’s Rance Bryant doubled to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, advanced to third when Dawson Dodd reached on an error and scored on Tuff Elson‘s sacrifice fly in the Blue Devils’ walk-off win in extra innings. Trenton Spicer was 2 for 4 at the plate to lead BHRA (3-2-1), and five different players drove in a run in the Vermilion Valley Conference win. Josh Young went 3 of 4 with a double and two RBI to lead the Comets (5-5).
➜ Clinton 14, Sullivan 4. Clinton scored 11 unanswered runs in the third through fifth innings to take down Sullivan in a run-shortened Central Illinois Conference victory. The patient Maroons (2-3) had three players combine to draw three walks, while Caiden Rich doubled and drove in a run. Rylan Stewart was 2 for 2 for Sullivan (1-5).
➜ Hoopeston Area 5, Salt Fork 4. Hoopeston Area rallied with a three-run top of the seventh and then fended off a Salt Fork comeback attempt in the final half inning of the game to notch the VVC win. Derek Drayer got the win for the Cornjerkers (2-3) after striking out four in a complete game effort. Drayer was also 2 for 4 with an RBI at the plate to help his own cause. Deegan Albert went 3 of 4 to lead the Storm (0-4).
➜ Eureka 17, Fisher 1. Fisher’s return to Heart of Illinois Conference play after Friday’s nonconference victory against Cerro Gordo/Bement was a rough one, with the Bunnies (3-4) getting routed on the road.
➜ Illinois Valley Central 2, Monticello 0. Monticello was locked in a scoreless battle with IVC through five innings before the Grey Ghosts rallied late for the Illini Prairie Conference victory. Cole Smith and Jake Edmondson were both 1 for 2 with a double for the Sages (4-4). Jack Buckalew took the loss despite giving up just one run on four hits and three walks and striking out six in six innings.
➜ Iroquois West 14, Momence 2. Iroquois West scored 12 of its 14 runs in the first two innings to cruise in the Sangamon Valley Conference win against Momence. Peyton Rhodes posted the complete game victory for the Raiders (2-2) after giving up two runs on three hit and striking out seven. Rhodes also led Iroquois West offensively with a 3 of 4 day at the plate with two doubles and four RBI.
➜ Milford 9, Armstrong-Potomac 3. Milford’s eight-run lead before Armstrong-Potomac got on the board was more than enough in the VVC victory. The bottom half of the lineup came through for the Bearcats (5-3-1). Luke McCabe led the way, going 1 for 2 with three RBI, while Adin Portwood and Payton Hardwood drove in two runs apiece. Jayce Towsend finished with an RBI to pace A-P (3-6).
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Rantoul 0. St. Joseph-Ogden didn’t score in the first inning and then couldn’t stop in the next six, as the Spartans topped Rantoul in Illini Prairie action for their fourth straight victory. Xander Rieches was the beneficiary of the strong run support, getting the win after allowing just one hit and striking out seven in five innings. Isaiah Immke paced SJ-O (16-2) at the plate with a 3 of 4 showing with two doubles and three RBI. Bryce Skojen had the only hit of the game for the Eagles (2-6).
➜ Warrensburg-Latham 6, Tuscola 3. Tuscola hung with Warrensburg-Latham through four innings, but the Cardinals pushed four runs across in the top of the fifth in the CIC matchup. Ben Tiezzi went 2 of 4 with a double and two RBI for Tuscola (4-4), which saw its four-game winning streak snapped in its first conference loss.
In softball➜ Arcola 15, Martinsville 6. Arcola scored in every inning but one to beat Martinsville and extend its winning streak to six games. Ariana Warren was a force at the plate, going 3 of 5 with a double and five RBI for the Purple Riders (7-2). Delaney Melton also went 3 of 4 with a double, home run and two RBI, while KayLee Hohlbauch both got the win after throwing a complete game and helped her own cause going 3 of 4 with three RBI.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Oakwood 2. BHRA scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning, which would have been plenty, but the Blue Devils added nine more in the next three innings to put the finishing touches on its run-shortened Vermilion Valley Conference victory. Laynee Dickinson got the win for the Blue Devils (4-3) after giving up just two runs — one earned — on two hits and a walk to go with seven strikeouts. Dickinson and Aniston Myers had three hits apiece to lead BHRA. Savannah Nevitt was 2 of 3 at the plate for the Comets (3-4).
➜ Clinton 10, Sullivan 7. Clinton’s Heidi Humble finished a single shy of the cycle to lead Clinton past Sullivan in Central Illinois Conference play and snap a five-game losing streak to start the season. Humble went 3 of 4 with a double, triple and home run to go with three runs scored and five RBI to lead the Maroons (1-5), while Savanah Clifton was 4 of 4 with three RBI in the win. Maddy Probus was 2 of 3 with two home runs and five RBI to lead Sullivan (1-5).
➜ Danville 15, Peoria 0. Danville throttled Big 12 rival Peoria to snap a five-game losing streak dating back to the last week of April. Emmalee Trover got the win for the Vikings (3-5) and was also one of five players with at least two hits. Eve Jessup, Karli Johnson, Savannah Rudy and Allie Thurston also had multi-hit performances.
➜ Eureka 13, Fisher 5. Fisher rallied to tie the Heart of Illinois Conference game with one run in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Eureka had the answer with eight runs in the top of the seventh for the win. Kallie Evans was 4 of 4 in the leadoff spot for the Bunnies (3-5), while Abbie Stipp hit a home run and drove in three runs and Kylan Arndt was 3 of 4 with two doubles and two RBI in the loss.
➜ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13, Chrisman 0. Georgetown-Ridge Farm pitcher Bailey Whittaker gave up just a single hit and struck out six, as the Buffaloes topped Chrisman in a five-inning VVC game. Claire Renaker led G-RF (1-2), going 3 of 3 with three doubles and two RBI.
➜ Illinois Valley Central 6, Monticello 2. An early three-run deficit was too much for Monticello in its Illini Prairie Conference matchup with IVC. Mackenie Daniels was 1 of 3 with an RBI to lead the Sages (4-4).
➜ LeRoy 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. LeRoy scored five runs in the first two innings to top GCMS in HOIC action and win its seventh game in a row. Karlee Eastham pitched a shutout, striking out six and walking one for the Panthers (12-5). Her run support came from Lynsee Clow and Molly Buckles. Clow finished 3 of 4 with two RBI, while Buckles went 2 of 3 with a double and two RBI. Sadie Christensen had two of five hits for the Falcons (1-6).
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 22, Tri-County 2. The fewest runs Mahomet-Seymour scored in a single inning in the nonconference blowout victory was its three-run effort in the first. Plenty more followed, as the Bulldogs (9-3) turned 19 hits and four Tri-County errors into highest run total of the season. It was more than enough run support for Aubrie Shore, who threw a no-hitter and struck out 13 in five innings. Ashley Campbell was a perfect 5 of 5 with a double, triple and five RBI for Mahomet-Seymour. Karley Yergler homered and drove in three runs of her own, and Jenna Wade added two RBI.
➜ Milford 10, Armstrong-Potomac 6. Milford saw its early lead disappear after Armstrong-Potomac rallied with five runs in the top of the third, but the Bearcats responded with their own five-run effort in the sixth for the VVC win. Anna McEwen led Milford (3-3) at the plate, going 1 of 4 with a double and four RBI, while Abby Storm was 2 of 2 with an RBI. Reece Adkins and Cami Saltsgaver drove in two runs apiece for the Trojans (2-4).
➜ Olympia 15, St. Thomas More 0. An eight-run deficit after one inning was too much for St. Thomas More to overcome in its Illini Prairie Conference matchup with Olympia. The Sabers (0-5) were held hitless in the four-inning game.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 17, Rantoul 10. St. Joseph-Ogden gave up double-digit runs for just the third time this season, but the Spartans had enough firepower of their own in the Illini Prairie victory. Maggie Ward was 3 of 5 with four RBI to pace SJ-O (14-5) at the plate, but she had plenty of help. Shayne Immke went 3 of 4 with a triple and three RBI, and Alyssa Acton, Sophia Martlage and Audrey Short all drove in two runs apiece. Emily Curtis homered twice and drove in five runs for the Eagles (2-5), while Madison Palmer and Nicole Vermilion had two RBI each.
➜ Salt Fork 12, Hoopeston Area 1. Salt Fork plated eight runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to its VVC victory. Mackenzie Russell got the win for the Storm (2-5) after striking out 11 and giving up zero hits in five innings. Russell also homered and drove in two runs, while Kailey Frishkorn and Kendyl Hurt had two hits and two RBI apiece.
➜ Tuscola 12, Warrensburg-Latham 2. One run in the first inning and another in the third was just the start of Tuscola’s offensive onslaught, as the Warriors won their 10th straight game and fifth straight by double digits. Tuscola (10-0) scored 10 more runs in support of Kaitlyn Reifsteck‘s ninth win in the circle. The Warriors’ ace struck out 13 in five innings. Kendal Morgan hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, and Ella Boyer, who went 3 for 4 with two doubles, hit a two-run home run in the fifth to end the CIC game.
➜ Villa Grove 15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 0. Villa Grove pitchers Alexandria Brown and Emma Bratten-Noice combined to throw a no-hitter in the Blue Devils’ three-inning, run-shortened Lincoln Prairie Conference win against Cerro Gordo/Bement (0-5). Brown struck out four and walked one in two innings for the Blue Devils (4-7), while Bratten-Noice had two strikeouts in her lone inning in the circle. They helped their own, cause, too with Brown going 2 of 2 with three RBI and Bratten-Noice hitting a solo home run. Alison Pangburn and Kayln Corden also drove in two runs each in the win.
In girls’ soccer➜ Mattoon 9, Danville 1. Danville’s Josie Hotsinpiller scored directly off a corner kick to cut the Vikings’ deficit in half early, but Mattoon put in seven unanswered goals for the win. Aniya Parker made 10 saves for Danville (1-4).
➜ Monticello 7, Meridian 0. Monticello got back above .500 thanks to four different players scoring. Goalkeeper Emmie German preserved the shutout for the Sages (4-3-3).
➜ Uni High 1, Charleston 1. Uni High took a 1-0 lead into halftime thanks to a Mikayla Blanke goal, but Charleston answered after the break to force a tie. Raneem Saadah made eight saves for the Illineks (4-1) to at least maintain the draw.
In boys’ tennis➜ At Champaign. Centennial had little trouble against Normal West, routing its Big 12 rival 9-0 without dropping a single set or scarcely any games. All three doubles teams won 8-1 for the Chargers. Max Braun kicked things off in singles action with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 1 singles, and James Braun followed that up with his own 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles. Lino Jo also dropped just a single game in his 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles.
➜ At Mattoon. Champaign Central was just as perfect in its own 9-0 nonconference victory against Mattoon, with the Maroons posting straight set wins. Wade Schacht didn’t lose a game in his 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 6 singles, and Ethan Gulley and John Pelafos were nearly as efficient with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 doubles.
In boys’ track and field➜ At Downs. Fisher’s Jaylin White continues to be a threat in the sprints and swept them again in the four-team meet at Tri-Valley. White ran 11.9 seconds to win the 100-meter dash and followed that up with a first-place finish in the 200-meter dash in 24.6 seconds. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Isaiah Chatman also swept the hurdles, running 15.3 seconds to win the 100-meter hurdles and 40.9 seconds to win the 300-meter hurdles.
In girls’ track and field➜ At Downs. Two area athletes posted first-place finishes in the four-team meet hosted by Tri-Valley. Fisher’s Kaitlyn Miller won the 400-meter dash in 1 minute, 12.8 seconds, and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley’s Abigail Sizemore placed first in the long jump with a mark of 12 feet, 8 inches.
In wrestling➜ At Oakwood. Four forfeits in the first four weight classes put St. Joseph-Ogden in a hole in what turned into a 57-15 loss to Clifton Central. The bulk of the Spartans’ points came at the end of the dual. Owen Birt won by pinfall in 2 minutes, 36 seconds at 195 pounds, and Lincoln Eastin did the same in 2:55 at 220. Oakwood/Salt Fork also beat SJ-O 60-18. Bryson Capansky won by pinfall in 1:13 at 132 in the first contested match, and Thomas Lay closed things out for the Comets with a 1:08 pinfall at 285. Oakwood/Salt Fork made it a 2-0 night with a 40-39 win against Clifton Central. Gage Reed and Reef Pacot got the Comets going with pinfall victories at 120 and 126, respectively.
SCOTT RICHEY