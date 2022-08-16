Monday's prep highlights (to subscribe for the fall sports season, click here)
Tiger Kick-Off Classic 2022
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Centennial, Champaign Central, Clinton, Danville, Judah Christian, Mahomet-Seymour, Monticello, Oakwood, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana compete at the Tiger Kick-Off Classic, an 18-hole golf event at the Urbana Country club on Monday, August 15, 2022.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Saybrook. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won a Heart of Illinois Conference triangular at Indian Springs Golf Course, defeating LeRoy and Fisher by a 173-204-213 margin. Ryan Carley tallied a 2-over 38 to earn medalist recognition, and the Falcons’ quartet of Zach Price (44), Getty Greer (45), Will Baillie (46) and Carter Eichelberger (47) provided Carley plenty of support. The runner-up Panthers grabbed their best score from Sam Edmundson, who shot 47, and the third-place Bunnies' best result was Ryan Coulter's 48. LeRoy added a 50 from Maddox Marcum, and Fisher took in a 52 from Max Bruggman.
➜ At Urbana. A tight battle atop the team leaderboard went the way of Champaign Central, which carded a team total of 316 over 18 holes at Urbana Country Club to win the 15-program Tiger Kick-Off Classic. Monticello landed in runner-up position with a 319, and Mahomet-Seymour wasn’t far behind at 322. The Maroons put three athletes within the individual top 10: Wade Schacht (tied for second, 75), Chris Timmons (fifth, 77) and Ben Bandy (tied for ninth, 81). Schacht only was bettered by Monticello’s Will Ross, who crafted an even-par 72 to claim medalist status. He was joined within the top 10 by teammate Maddux Quick, who shot 81 to tie for ninth. M-S was paced by Kelton Hennesy (fourth, 76) and Leif Olson (tied for seventh, 80). The only other local athlete inside the individual top 10 was St. Joseph-Ogden’s Ashten Cafarelli, who fired a 78 to rank sixth. Other local schools to compete in the showcase were Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Centennial, Clinton, Danville, Judah Christian, Oakwood, Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Urbana.
Great day for a boys’ golf tournament at Urbana Country Club. Athletes from @judahathletics, @SagesGolf, @RantoulSports and @SJOsports among those competing in the 18-hole Tiger Kick-Off Classic. pic.twitter.com/l8BdhLsPzq— Colin Likas (@clikasNG) August 15, 2022
In girls’ golf
➜ At Charleston. Mahomet-Seymour’s Ainsley Winters and Kayla McKinney tied for the best score in the Lady Trojan Scramble, a nine-hole event held at Charleston Country Club, by combining for a 37 and matching with Effingham St. Anthony’s Addie Krause and Madison Brummer. The Bulldogs tied for fourth in the 12-team standings with an 84, as each club was represented by two pairings. Sullivan rated 10th with a collective 94, and Champaign Central landed in 11th place with a cumulative 98.
➜ At Farmer City. Ella Compton recorded an 80 during the 18-hole Mike Hendricks Invitational, hosted by Blue Ridge at Woodlawn Country Club, and the Prairie Central athlete’s score led the Hawks to the team championship over five other squads. Prairie Central logged a team score of 375, besting runner-up El Paso-Gridley’s 395, and Compton was the individual runner-up behind EP-G’s Sarah Bond (75). Also earning top-10 individual status for the Hawks were Lucy Whitfill (sixth, 95) and Taylor Kafer (seventh, 96). Tuscola’s Makenna Fiscus ranked third individually with an 88 as the Warriors placed fourth in the team standings (418). Fifth-place Monticello (451) was keyed by a 106 from Addison Finet. Sixth-place Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (489) garnered a 97 from Halie Heinz, which ranked her ninth individually. Blue Ridge didn’t post a team score but was led by Lillian Enger’s 113. Centennial’s Avery Loschen played alone for the Chargers and carded a 121.