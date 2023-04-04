In baseball
➜ Arcola 13, Heritage 1. All nine starters tallied at least one hit for the host Purple Riders (2-0), who authored a five-inning, Lincoln Prairie Conference victory over the Hawks (0-6). Brevyn Whisman and Jackson Griffith each provided two RBI and two runs for Arcola, with Whisman and Austin Kutz each notching two hits and Kutz also scoring twice. Braden Shonkwiler and DJ Stevens combined to allow four hits and strike out seven foes on the pitcher’s mound. Julliyan Gray drove in Heritage’s run, which was scored by Zaien Smith.
➜ Cissna Park 8, Schlarman 4. Ryan King went 2 for 4 and drove in one of three runs scored by the visiting Timberwolves (3-4) during a third inning that helped them outpace the Hilltoppers (0-3) in a Vermilion Valley Conference duel. Brayden Bruens logged two of the seven stolen bases taken by Cissna Park, and both he and Jream Renteria drove in one running during that third inning. Miles Crosby mashed a home run for Schlarman to go with two hits from Noah Berryman.
➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4, Fisher 2. Brayden Elliott slugged a three-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie between Heart of Illinois Conference rivals and ultimately send the host Falcons (2-5) to a narrow win over the Bunnies (1-3). Elliott finished 2 for 3 with two hits in the game, while GCMS teammates Mason Kutemeier (one RBI) and Zach Price (two hits) also backed David Hull‘s 6 2/3 innings of four-hit, six-strikeout pitching. Ryan Coulter and Aiden Cheek each drove in one run for Fisher, which received five strikeouts in six innings pitched by Peyton Sapp.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Effingham St. Anthony 4. Six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning permitted the host Bulldogs (6-1) to escape this non-league meeting with a win. Blake Wolters hit another home run for M-S, going 2 for 2 with two RBI overall. He also pitched five innings, allowing one earned run and striking out nine. Mateo Casillas picked up the pitching victory in relief, also driving in a run and scoring twice as a batter. Carter Johnson‘s three RBI and Finn Randolph‘s two hits also aided M-S’s cause.
➜ Milford 4, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman 2. The visiting Bearcats (4-2) piled up three runs in the top of the seventh inning to stun the Buffaloes (0-3) and acquire a VVC win. Owen Halpin, Adin Portwood and Gavin Schunke each put up two hits and one RBI for Milford, backing Caleb Clutteur’s two scoreless relief innings pitched. Brayden Nale drove in two runs for G-RF/C, which saw Cohen Cavanaugh and Cameron Steinbaugh combine to allow six hits with six strikeouts on the mound.
➜ Monticello 10, Olympia 0. Colton Vance went 4 for 4 with two RBI as the host Sages (6-1) blitzed their former Illini Prairie Conference enemy in a six-inning win. Jack Buckalew was strong on the mound for Monticello, pitching three innings and allowing one hit against six strikeouts to earn the victory. Biniam Lienhart (two RBI), Buckalew and Jacob Trusner each batted two hits for the Sages.
➜ Oakwood 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. In a VVC game used to honor the late Terry Badger III, a Covington (Ind.) 13-year-old who died by suicide last month, the visiting Comets (6-2-1) prevailed over the Blue Devils (2-5). Oakwood outhit BHRA 13-4, but it was a three-run fourth inning that proved decisive. Matthew Miller went 4 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored to key the Comets, whose other hitting standouts included Travis Tiernan (3 for 4, one RBI) and Dalton Hobick (2 for 4, one RBI, two runs). Tiernan also struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched. BHRA picked up one RBI from Enrique Rangel, two hits from Chaz Dubois and four strikeouts pitched by Karson Stevenson.
➜ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 5, Chillicothe IVC 4. Jeremiah Ager allowed two earned runs and struck out six enemies in six innings pitched for the host Panthers (5-2), who extended their win streak to four in this Illini Prairie Conference outcome. Kayden Snelling drove in two runs, Aiden Johnson provided one hit and one RBI, and Ephraim Johnson struck out two batters to earn the pitching save for PBL.
➜ Pontiac 3, St. Thomas More 0. Wilson Kirby gave up two hits and no earned runs while striking out five foes in 4 2/3 innings pitched for the visiting Sabers (3-3), but his team couldn’t push any runs across the plate in this IPC loss. Ryan Hendrickson and Ben Horn each reached base via hit for STM.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 3, Bloomington Central Catholic 1. Nolan Earley fanned eight hitters in five innings pitched for the visiting Spartans (6-3), who stretched their win streak to four with this IPC decision. Luke Landrus further held down the fort for SJ-O by allowing just one hit in two relief innings. Jared Altenbaumer knocked in two runs for the Spartans’ offense, which gained four hits from Adam Price along with two hits and one RBI from Taylor Voorhees.
➜ Salt Fork 5, Armstrong-Potomac 4. A 2-2 tie after seven innings of VVC play took a wild turn in the eighth inning, with a Hayden Prunkard squeeze bunt in the bottom of that frame allowing the host Storm (6-2) to earn a walk-off victory over the Trojans (4-1). Prunkard went 2 for 3 overall for Salt Fork, pairing with two hits and one RBI from Blake Hettmansberger and two RBI from Blake Norwell. Pedro Rangel surrendered no earned runs with 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched as well. Lane Morgan swatted three hits for A-P, which tallied one run in the top of the seventh to eventually force an extra inning. Landon Freeman and Gavin Lomax each drove in one run for the Trojans, while Kollin Asbury allowed no earned runs and struck out eight hitters in six innings pitched.
➜ Tremont 7, Le Roy 2. Nate McKnight collected two hits for the visiting Panthers (0-2-1), but the Turks scored six runs over the final three innings to take the win in this HOIC showdown.
➜ Tri-County 16, Blue Ridge 1. Caleb Brown drove in three runs, Caden Logan and Jackson Ehlers each potted two RBI and the host Titans (1-1) bagged their first win of the season by topping the Knights (0-3) in five innings of LPC action. Gaige Cox threw three innings in which he allowed two hits and struck out six for Tri-County.
➜ Unity 10, Rantoul 0. The visiting Rockets (5-0-1) opened IPC play with a convincing victory over the Eagles (3-5). Tre Hoggard threw three innings of hitless ball for Unity, striking out six opponents. Pacing the Rockets’ offense were Dylan Moore (3 for 4, four RBI, two runs) and Brock Suding (2 for 2, two RBI, two runs). Caden Evans dished out one hit for Rantoul, whose Bryce Sjoken struck out five batters on the mound.
➜ Villa Grove 20, Cerro Gordo/Bement 5. Sam Bender was a force for the visiting Blue Devils (3-3), powering them past the Broncos (0-4) in LPC play. Bender went 4 for 6 as a hitter with four RBI and three runs scored, and he also struck out six batters in a six-inning complete game. Peyton Smith (3 for 6, four RBI), Luke Zimmerman (2 for 4, two RBI, two runs), Thomas Vandeventer (three RBI, three runs) and Gavin Kiser (2 for 5, one RBI, three runs) also made meaningful offensive contributions for Villa Grove. Brody Somers‘ two RBI and Brayden Strack‘s two hits and two runs led CG/B.
➜ Westville 15, Hoopeston Area 0. Ethan McMasters began his team’s VVC schedule with a bang, throwing a four-inning no-hitter with three walks and five strikeouts as the host Tigers (8-2) ran away from the Cornjerkers (2-4). McMasters went 2 for 4 with four RBI and three runs scored as a batter to help his own cause, with Westville leading 8-0 after one inning. Zach Russell, Cade Schaumburg, Easton Barney and Jace Smith each drove in two runs for the Tigers, and Drew Wichtowski walked four times. Grant Morgan drew two walks for Hoopeston Area.
In softball
➜ Arcola 5, Okaw Valley 2. After falling behind 2-0 in the first inning, the visiting Purple Riders (2-2) produced five unanswered runs to secure a Lincoln Prairie Conference success. Ava Simpson, Ema Simpson and Eva Hopkins each collected two hits for Arcola, with Ema Simpson and Hopkins driving in a run apiece and Ema Simpson scoring twice. Kacie Sisk settled in after a tough pitching start, going all seven innings and allowing no earned runs with 11 strikeouts.
➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 14, Oakwood 4. The host Blue Devils (2-5) ended a three-game skid when they dispatched the Comets (2-7) in a five-inning Vermilion Valley Conference showdown. Ella Myers went 2 for 2 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored for BHRA, which claimed two RBI from Addie Wallace along with two hits, one RBI and two runs from Natalie Clapp. Eva Ronto fired 4 1/3 innings in the pitcher’s circle for the Blue Devils, allowing three hits and striking out three batters. Lacey Harrison (two hits, one RBI) and Audrey Schnaus (two hits) showed the way for Oakwood.
➜ Bloomington Central Catholic 8, St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Addison Frick slashed two home runs and drove in three runs for the visiting Spartans (5-4), but the Saints put together more offense and succeeded in this Illini Prairie Conference matchup.
➜ Blue Ridge 6, Cerro Gordo/Bement/Decatur Lutheran 4. Trailing 4-1 through 4 1/2 innings, the host Knights (2-5) rattled off five runs in the bottom of the fifth to pick up their second consecutive win, this one over the Broncos (0-5) in LPC action. Cassie Zimmerman tripled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored once for Blue Ridge to go with Ellie Schlieper‘s two RBI and Alexis Wike‘s three hits. Schlieper struck out nine batters in a complete-game pitching showing, too. Reese Peters (3 for 3, one RBI, one run) excelled for CG/B/DL at the plate.
➜ Champaign Central 17, St. Thomas More 3. Bridget Lee knocked in four runs as the host Maroons (3-2) cruised to a five-inning, non-league triumph over the Sabers (0-4). Lee, Kaitlyn Helm and Tayten Hunter each netted three hits for Central, which finished with 20 hits for the game. Lee also struck out five opponents in five innings pitched.
➜ Chrisman 10, Schlarman 0. Brianna Barna permitted just two hits while logging seven strikeouts pitching a complete game for the visiting Cardinals (2-2), who won their second game in a row by shutting out the Hilltoppers (0-2) in a five-inning VVC result. Addison Phipps drove in two runs for Chrisman, which snagged two hits apiece from Adaleyn Miller and Layken Hovis, the latter of whom scored twice. Deanna Linares doubled for Schlarman.
➜ Fisher 5, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Kylan Arndt starred in the pitcher’s circle during this Heart of Illinois Conference rivalry game, propelling the visiting Bunnies (7-1) past the Falcons (2-1) and to their seventh consecutive win overall. Arndt threw a complete-game two-hitter in which she issued no walks and struck out six batters. Alexis Moore recorded two hits and one RBI to lead Fisher’s offense, which added single RBI from Karsyn Burke and Jenna Clemmons. Mallory Rosendahl doubled for GCMS, also pitching all seven innings and giving up three earned runs.
➜ Le Roy 6, Tremont 3. The visiting Panthers (7-1) generated four runs across the last two innings to rally past the Turks in HOIC action. Five different players doubled once apiece for Le Roy, including Emily Mennenga (2 for 4, one RBI, two runs), Laila Carr (1 for 3, one RBI) and Lilly Long (1 for 3, one RBI). The last of that trio threw a complete game with six strikeouts.
➜ Milford/Cissna Park 15, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2. A 1-0 deficit entering the fourth inning turned into a lopsided VVC victory for the visiting Bearcats (4-1) over the Buffaloes (0-2). M/CP, which now is on a four-game win streak, tallied seven runs in the fifth inning and never looked back. Lillie Harris clubbed a three-run home run as part of the Bearcats’ surge, which included two hits and three RBI from Brynlee Wright and a two-hit, two-run day from Abby Storm. Kirstyn Lucht largely sparkled in the circle, allowing three hits with four strikeouts in a complete-game pitching display. G-RF’s Kaydence Kraus hit a solo homer, and teammate Jordan Silvey drove in one run.
➜ Mt. Zion 15, Monticello 1. Isa Beery tagged two hits for the visiting Sages (3-3), but the Braves used a six-run second inning to pull away for a nonconference win.
➜ Salt Fork 7, Armstrong-Potomac 0. Kendyl Hurt dazzled in the pitcher’s circle for the host Storm (8-1), firing a complete game in which she allowed two hits and struck out 13 versus the Trojans (3-3). Hurt also impacted this VVC affair with her bat, going 3 for 3 with three doubles and two runs scored. Kailey Frischkorn doubled and drove in two runs for Salt Fork, which obtained one RBI from Karli McGee and three walks from Ava Ringstrom. Acasia Gernentz struck out seven batters in six innings pitched for A-P, which accepted a double from Tinley Parkerson.
➜ Seneca 4, Prairie Central 1. The Hawks (0-4) still are searching for their first win of the season after falling to the Irish at home. Sam Slagel bashed two hits for Prairie Central to support Dixie Hogan‘s complete-game pitching effort, which included two strikeouts.
➜ Unity 10, Rantoul 0. Ashlyn Miller scattered three hits and struck out three opponents in her complete game pitched for the visiting Rockets (8-3), who raced past the Eagles (3-3) in a five-inning IPC tilt. Reece Sarver starred at the plate with a home run among two hits, four RBI and three runs scored for Unity, which added two hits and three RBI from Sophia Beckett. Three different Rantoul athletes turned in one hit on the afternoon.
➜ Villa Grove 5, Cumberland 2. A four-run fifth inning proved to be enough of a buffer for the visiting Blue Devils (4-5) in their LPC triumph versus the Pirates. Chloe Reardon drove in two runs and scored once for Villa Grove, which garnered two hits and two runs from Alison Pangburn plus one RBI apiece from Hayden Thomas and Piper Kiser. This made a winner of Alexandria Brown, who scattered eight hits and struck out five in a complete-game pitching performance.
➜ Watseka 11, Iroquois West 0. Brianna Denault went 2 for 2 with one RBI and three runs scored as the visiting Warriors (4-2) trumped the Raiders (1-3) in five innings of VVC play. Christa Holohan and Haylie Peck each drove in one run for Watseka, helping Sarah Parsons pick up the pitching win. Four different players recorded one hit for IW.
➜ Westville 11, Hoopeston Area 1. Jazmyn Bennett bashed her first high school home run among two hits and drove in two runs for the visiting Tigers (7-1), who rumbled past the Cornjerkers (2-3) in a six-inning VVC event. Izzy Sliva and Ariel Clarkston also drove in two runs apiece for Westville to back Abby Sabalaskey‘s six innings of three-hit, 15-strikeout pitching. Alexa Bailey notched two hits and drove in one run to front the Hoopeston Area attack.
In girls’ soccer
➜ Arthur Christian 9, Meridian 0. Emma Skowronski scored two goals for the host Conquering Riders (3-4), who ended a two-match losing streak with a dominant nonconference win. ACS led 6-0 at halftime, making life easier for goalkeeper Libby Henry (three saves). Seven Conquering Riders besides Skowronski scored one goal apiece.
➜ Mahomet-Seymour 8, Urbana 0. Emma Dallas racked up two goals and assisted on four other markers as the visiting Bulldogs (2-0-1) overwhelmed the Tigers (3-5) in a nonconference match. Grace Binkley netted two goals for M-S, which received two assists from Kallie Stutsman after she moved from defense to striker late in the bout. Nox MacDougall came up with 15 saves at keeper for Urbana.
In girls’ track and field
➜ At Champaign. Host Champaign Central rolled to the team title in a five-squad meet at McKinley Field, rounding up 163 points against Centennial’s 60, Charleston’s 57 1/2, Uni High’s 55 1/2 and Academy High’s 18. The Maroons won three of four relay races, with the 800-meter relay quartet of Isabella Roundtree, Khalia Williams, Kelecia Maynor and Kennedy Ramshaw‘s victorious time of 1 minute, 44 seconds eclipsing a program record that had stood since 1981. The same foursome also broke its own school record in the 400 relay with a winning time of 48.80, while the grouping of Ramshaw, Kyla Canales, Frances Donahoe and Jalay Jones placed first in the 1,600 relay (4:33.80). Central garnered two individual event wins from Audrey Allender in the 100 hurdles (17.20) and pole vault (10 feet). Jones added a high jump title in 4 feet, 11 3/4 inches. Centennial’s Noelle Hunt ranked first in both the 100 dash (12.50) and triple jump (34-5), and Uni High’s Kate Ahmari was champion of the 400 dash (1:04.10) and 3,200 run (11:40.60). Academy High’s lone event win was delivered by Eleanor Laufenberg in the 800 run (2:39.00).
In boys’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More won two of three doubles matches and outlasted Centennial 5-4 in a nonconference dual at Atkins Tennis Center. Hunter Madigan and Jack McMahon each posted a victory in singles and doubles play for the Sabers. Madigan took the No. 2 singles bout 6-4, 6-3 and McMahon claimed the No. 5 singles win 6-4, 4-6, 10-6. Madigan teamed with Rohan Thope for a 6-4, 2-6, 10-6 triumph at No. 1 doubles, and McMahon paired with Parker Moore for a 6-2, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles. Centennial's Bruno Jo and Charlie Wixson earned a comeback victory at No. 3 doubles, prevailing by a 1-6, 7-6 (8), 11-9 margin.