These are the prep highlights for Monday, Aug. 29.
In volleyball
➜ Cerro Gordo/Bement 2, Clinton 0. The Broncos (3-0) have yet to lose a set this season, sweeping the host Maroons (1-2) by a 25-13, 25-14 margin in non-league action. Lexus Lawhorn put together a balanced outing of six assists, two blocks and two aces for CG/B, which also was helped by Ali Walker’s five kills, Skye Tieman’s 11 digs, Jadyn McCarty’s two blocks and Joie Auth’s two aces.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Olympia 0. Four different players logged at least five kills apiece for the visiting Maroons (1-1) as they dispatched their nonconference opponent 25-18, 25-14. Kindle Williams led the way with seven kills, while the trio of Bridget Cassady, Meg Rossow and Olivia Gustafsson each added five kills. Gustafsson’s 17 assists, Cricket Wagner’s nine digs and Williams’ four aces also were team highs.
➜ Le Roy 2, Dwight 0. Carlee Claunch boasted a 10-kill, 10-assist double-double for the host Panthers (6-1) as they breezed past a nonconference foe 25-11, 25-13. Laila Carr (eight kills, four aces) and Haley Cox (15 assists, two aces) also had solid outputs for Le Roy.
➜ Normal U-High 2, St. Thomas More 0. In a battle between frequent volleyball powers, the visiting Sabers (1-1) suffered a 25-21, 26-24 nonconference loss. Julia Johnson’s eight kills and Shannon Monahan’s five kills keyed the STM offense. Claire Kennedy’s eight digs, Cassidy Monahan’s five digs, Maddy Swisher’s three blocks and Erin Henkel’s two blocks powered the defense.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 2, St. Teresa 0. Peyton Williams and Taylor Hug made up a dangerous 1-2 offensive punch for the host Spartans (2-2) as they handled a nonconference foe 25-20, 25-16. Williams’ 10 kills and Hug’s 18 assists paved the way for SJ-O’s success, as did Shayne Immke’s seven kills, Mikyla Haley’s eight digs and Hug’s six digs.
➜ Sullivan 2, Paris 0. Landry Hall was dynamic serving the ball for host Sullivan (2-0), which earned a 25-20, 25-13 nonconference victory. Hall recorded 10 aces on the evening to go with five kills from Raegan Sims and four kills from Cassidy Short.
➜ Villa Grove 2, Casey-Westfield 1. For the third time in their last four matches, the Blue Devils (6-1) prevailed in a three-set thriller, this one a 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 nonconference decision on the road. Villa Grove’s Logan Lillard and Jobella Crafton finished with 11 and nine kills, respectively, as the main beneficiaries of Kayln Cordes’ 25 assists.
In boys’ soccer
➜ Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1. Chase Minion was directly involved with five of the six goals scored by the visiting Bunnies (2-2) as they trumped the Buffaloes (1-2) in nonconference play. Minion potted two of the goals himself — one on a penalty kick — and assisted on three others. Seth Kollross, Isaiah Johnson, Mason Doman and David Hull each added one goal for Fisher/GCMS, while both Johnson and Jacob Chittick provided one assist and Sid Pfoff made one save. Wes Curry produced the lone goal for G-RF/W.
➜ Monticello 3, Oakwood/Salt Fork 1. In a nonconference match between two teams that had yet to lose, the visiting Sages (3-0) dispatched the Comets (2-1-1). Biniam Lienhart banked a pair of goals for Monticello, including one via penalty kick, and Levi Stephens tallied the team’s other goal on a Tucker Williamson assist to support Evan Henrard’s five saves. Reef Pacot dented the twine for O/SF on an assist from Grant Powell, and Joshua Ruch stopped five shots in goal.
➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 5, Schlarman 1. Jackson Greer posted two goals for the visiting Spartans (2-1-1) in their nonconference triumph versus the Hilltoppers (0-3). Ryker Lockhart, Collin Thomey and Logan Mills also scored goals for SJ-O, Mills assisted on a goal and Hunter Ketchum came up with four saves.
In boys’ golf
➜ At Atlanta. Cole Kemper was the lone athlete to shoot a round below 40 during a nine-hole dual at North Greens Golf Course, his 39 garnering medalist status and pushing St. Thomas More past Illini Prairie rival Olympia 172-176. Wilson Kirby was the runner-up and the second-best Saber, carding a 40. Jack McMahon (46) and Jimmy Henderson (47) rounded out STM’s scoring four.
➜ At Danville. Ty Williamson fired a 44 during a nine-hole dual at Harrison Park Golf Course, but his Westville team came up short versus Casey-Westfield in a 219-222 decision. Garyson McBride was the next-best Tigers athlete with a 57, and teammate Jackson Priest wasn’t far behind with a 60.
➜ At Savoy. Will Ross continued a sensational start to his senior season with Monticello, carding a 2-over 38 during nine holes at the University of Illinois Orange Course and leading the Sages past Mahomet-Seymour and Centennial in a triangular match. Monticello compiled a team score of 171 compared to a 195 for M-S and 214 for Centennial. Ross’ medalist effort was backed by an individual runner-up 41 from Maddux Quick and a 44 from Andrew Neef. The second-place Bulldogs were paced by Cole Thrasher’s 42 and Zach Blumenshine’s 48, while the third-place Chargers garnered matching 53s from Kam Murphy and Jack Baker as their top scores.
In girls’ golf
➜ At Danville. Westville’s Faith VanCamp shot a 54 over nine holes at Harrison Park Golf Course in a match against Casey-Westfield. Neither program compiled a team score. The Tigers’ Brooklyn McCoy and Katelyn Callahan each shot 68.
In girls’ tennis
➜ At Urbana. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley swept six singles matches in a dual with St. Joseph-Ogden at Atkins Tennis Center, earning an 8-1 victory as a result. Lexi Cliff was most dominant for the Falcons, prevailing 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 singles. Also succeeding individually were Katie Steidinger at No. 1 singles, Syda Schlickman at No. 2, McKenna Crowley at No. 4, Kadence Crowley at No. 5 and Katelynn Shockey at No. 6. Emma Thurman and Katie Earley prevented a shutout for the Spartans, winning the No. 3 doubles match 6-5, 1-0.