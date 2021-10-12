In volleyball
➜ Arthur Christian School 2, Cornerstone 0. The Conquering Riders stayed unbeaten with a convincing 25-20, 25-10 home win. Ava Yoder supplied 11 kills and seven digs for ACS (31-0), while Keisha Miller produced 15 assists and nine digs. Halie Rhoades (seven kills) and Liana Kauffman (five kills, five digs) also chipped in during the win.
➜ Champaign Central 2, Washington 1. The host Maroons ran their win streak to six matches with an impressive 21-25, 25-21, 25-23 nonconference win. Brianna Beckler threw down 15 kills for Central (20-7) to go along with 10 digs, while Sydnie Williams added a double-double of her own with 12 kills and 16 digs. Lauren Cassady and Olivia Jackson each supplied five kills for Central, while Claire Boettcher handed out 32 assists.
➜ Chrisman 2, Judah Christian 1. The host Cardinals (10-10) rallied for an 18-25, 25-13, 25-23 nonconference win. For Judah Christian (14-7), which had a five-match win streak halted, Maggie Pritts led the way with 10 kills and 20 digs. Klementine Davis also had a superb match with 26 assists, 13 digs and four kills, while Emma Schultz added 11 digs and four aces.
➜ Iroquois West 2, St. Anne 0. The Raiders ended an 18-match losing streak with a 27-25, 25-21 sweep on senior night. Shea Small delivered six kills and three aces for Iroquois West (2-20) in the nonconference win, with Maggie Thorne handing out seven assists. Crystal Diaz (six digs) and Madi Scheurich (three digs, two aces and two kills) also contributed.
➜ Watseka 2, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0. Watseka ended a two-match losing skid and neared the 20-win plateau with a road nonconference win. The Warriors swept GCMS 26-24, 25-13, relying on a balanced offensive approach from Raegann Kochel (six kills), Haylie Peck (six kills) and Megan Martin (five kills). Meredith Drake and Elena Newell each had 11 assists to direct the offense for Watseka (19-9), while Sydney McTaggart (19 digs) and Claire Curry (11 digs) paced the defense. The host Falcons (11-15) received six kills from Molly Kroon to go along with 23 digs from Madison McCreary and a near double-double from Kira Fuoss (nine assists, 10 digs) in the nonconference setback.
➜ Westville 2, Tuscola 1. The visiting Tigers headed home with a 25-23, 9-25, 25-20 nonconference win against the Warriors, who were playing for the first time since Sept. 27 because of a COVID-19 pause within the program. Jasmyn Meeker finished with eight kills and 11 digs for Westville (8-6), while Chloe Brant (seven kills, four digs), Hadley Cox (18 assists, seven digs) and Ella Miller (five kills, nine digs) also played vital roles. Kate Dean recorded 12 kills, 12 digs and four assists for Tuscola (7-14), while Amelia Bosch finished with seven kills and five aces. Kerri Pierce compiled 23 assists and eight digs, with Zoey Thomason (nine digs) and Addisyn Pettry (eight digs) chipping in.
In boys' cross-country
➜ At Sublette. Monticello claimed second place in the 21-team Amboy Columbus Day Invitational at Shady Oaks Country Club, with the Sages producing a 101 score that only was bested by host Amboy's 93. Ed Mitchell performed best for Monticello, ranking fifth individually with a 2.95-mile time of 16 minutes, 28.9 seconds. Caleb Wood added a 15th-place clocking of 17:01.9, and Jacob Elston cracked the top 30 for the Sages by placing 26th in 17:14.8. Iroquois West did not post a team score but received a third-place showing from Bryson Grant (15:50.6).
In girls' cross-country
➜ At Sublette. Monticello placed fifth in the 23-team Amboy Columbus Day Invitational at Shady Oaks Country Club, with the Sages' 108 points slotting them behind Winnebago (50), Eureka (73), Aurora Rosary (87) and IC Catholic (106). Monticello garnered three top-10 individual finishes on the 2.95-mile course to fuel its performance — from Mabry Bruhn (fourth, 18 minutes, 15.1 seconds), Sylvia Miller (sixth, 18:49.3) and Rachel Koon (10th, 19:05.5). Iroquois West competed in the meet without a team score and was paced by Samantha Hartke (45th, 21:03.2).